H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling beats East Burke, Maiden

The Indians earned a four-run road win over the Pioneers on Tuesday in Boone, outhitting Watauga 12-3 to improve to 7-1 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Dalen Milligan had two hits and two RBIs for St. Stephens, which also got two hits including a solo home run from Gavin Marley to go with two hits apiece from Silas Isenhour and Justin Skewes.

Marley was the winning pitcher thanks to 5 1/3 innings of three-run, two-hit ball with 12 strikeouts and two walks, with Josh Barkley notching the save following 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with two strikeouts and one walk. St. Stephens hosts nonconference Shelby tonight, while Watauga (5-4, 4-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Hickory for a league contest.

Bandys 8, West Lincoln 2

The Trojans defeated the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, outhitting West Lincoln 8-3 in a contest that saw Trey Shearer record two hits and one RBI to lead Bandys’ offensive attack. The winning pitcher was Parker Styborski thanks to four innings of two-run (one earned), three-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks, while Alex Robinson covered the final three frames, allowing no hits while striking out five and walking one.

Bandys (5-4, 5-4 South Fork 2A) hosts West Lincoln (2-7, 2-7) tonight.