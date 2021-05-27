H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wrestling beats East Burke, Maiden

The St. Stephens wrestling team honored seniors Jayden Jackson, Dorian Whitworth, Beck Nestor and Randall Lyons, then defeated East Burke 59-10 and Maiden 78-6 during Tuesday’s nonconference tri-match at home in Hickory. The Indians are now 13-3 on the season, while Maiden is 9-5 and East Burke is 4-6 after the Blue Devils topped the Cavaliers 43-42 in the remaining match.
Against East Burke, St. Stephens received wins from Alec Petty at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113 (forfeit victory), Chance Wilson at 120 (pinned Grayson Phillips), Evan Trossi at 126 (forfeit victory), Brady Connell at 132 (forfeit victory), Nestor at 160 (pinned Samuel Hoffman), Jackson at 170 (17-0 technical fall over George Mackay), Whitworth at 182 (pinned Lincoln Pierce), Andre Britt at 195 (pinned Luke Wilson) and Lyons at 285 (pinned Ryan Ezekiel Pierce).
The Indians added victories from the following wrestlers in the win over Maiden: Petty at 106 (pinned Miranda Valerio), Alonzo at 113 (pinned Christian Wylie), Wilson at 120 (pinned Landen Bradley), Trossi at 126 (forfeit victory), Connell at 132 (pinned Jessie Wilson), Kymani Evans at 138 (pinned Diego Gallegos), Nestor at 152 (forfeit victory), Jacob Schwartz at 160 (forfeit victory), Jackson at 170 (forfeit victory), Whitworth at 182 (pinned Brandon Paretty), Britt at 195 (forfeit victory), Kasen Turner at 220 (forfeit victory) and Lyons at 285 (pinned Landon Moss).
Maiden’s victorious grappler against St. Stephens was Nathaniel Poovey at 145 (forfeit victory), while the Blue Devils’ winning wrestlers against East Burke included Valerio at 106 (forfeit victory), Wylie at 113 (forfeit victory), Bradley at 126 (forfeit victory), Wilson at 132 (forfeit victory), Cohen Woodliff at 145 (forfeit victory), Poovey at 152 (forfeit victory) and Paretty at 182 (pinned Pierce). Maiden defeated the Cavs via tiebreaker thanks to having more wins via forfeit.
St. Stephens travels to Statesville for a nonconference tri-match also involving Stuart Cramer today, while Maiden visited South Fork 2A Conference foe West Lincoln on Wednesday before hosting a tri-match against league opponent Lincolnton and nonconference Hibriten today.
WRESTLINGFred T. Foard defeats North Gaston
The Tigers are now 17-0 this season following a 62-13 home victory over nonconference North Gaston on Tuesday in Newton. Fred T. Foard got wins from Brayden Mejia at 106 (pinned Caleb Haynes), Parker Johns at 113 (15-9 decision over Garrett Carpenter), Hunter Clark at 120 (forfeit victory), Brock Carey at 132 (16-0 technical fall over Beau Carpenter), Jamie Richard at 145 (pinned Steven Mairrena), Landon Slager at 152 (forfeit victory), Evan Steiger at 160 (pinned Tommy Hall), Zane Birtchet at 170 (pinned Trever Adams), Landon Foor at 182 (forfeit victory), Colby Mace at 195 (pinned Daylan Hanna) and Dylan Smith at 220 (pinned Seth Carpenter).
Foard hosts nonconference Enka today.
Newton-Conover beats East Rowan, Statesville
The Red Devils knocked off nonconference foes East Rowan and Statesville during a road tri-match on Tuesday in Statesville, winning by respective scores of 52-30 and 48-27. Against East Rowan, Newton-Conover received victories from Nick Grynkiv at 106 (forfeit victory), Camden Spencer at 120 (pinned Max Mitchell), Connor Shumate at 138 (pinned Bryan Smart), Charlie Pettery at 145 (pinned Trevor Davis), Jason Brawley at 152 (pinned Matthew Petty), Jordan Henze at 160 (pinned Shawn Guimond), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (pinned Jacob Butler), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Schroder Walker) and Ryan Walker at 285 (17-6 major decision over JT Teeter).
In the win over host Statesville, Newton-Conover’s victorious wrestlers included Grynkiv at 106 (forfeit victory), Spencer at 120 (pinned Jevonte Scott), Shumate at 138 (forfeit victory), Jason Brawley at 152 (pinned Brixan Burgess), Nate Brawley at 160 (pinned Garrison Fontaine), Henze at 170 (forfeit victory), Clark at 220 (pinned Liam Fontaine) and Walker at 285 (pinned Steven Hamby).
Newton-Conover (15-3 overall) will participate in a South Fork 2A tri-match at North Lincoln today. East Lincoln is also scheduled to attend.
Bandys defeats North Lincoln, Lincolnton
The Trojans beat both North Lincoln and host Lincolnton during a South Fork 2A tri-match on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton. Bandys defeated the Knights 54-21 and the Wolves 47-27 to move to 15-3 overall and 3-0 in league action.
The Trojans’ winning grapplers against North Lincoln included Bryce Kirkland at 113 (8-7 decision over Peyton Sutton), Trey Story at 120 (forfeit victory), Joey Levix at 126 (pinned Evan Stanley), William Nix at 138 (forfeit victory), Ian Moore at 152 (pinned Aaron Keville), Caleb Moore at 160 (pinned Joseph Plyler), Raydyn Brooks at 170 (pinned Jordon Dininny), Matthew Cranfill at 182 (7-0 decision over Adam Sherrill), Zackory Evans at 195 (pinned Brennen Rogers) and Austin Cline at 220 (pinned Peyton Hubbard).
In the victory over Lincolnton, Bandys got wins from Story at 120 (12-0 major decision over Matthew Davis), Levix at 126 (9-0 major decision over Caleb Deaton), Bryson Burkett at 132 (17-2 technical fall over Evonte Shuford), Nix at 138 (pinned Ethan Smith), Ian Moore at 152 (pinned Darion Greer), Caleb Moore at 160 (pinned Nathan Wells), Cranfill at 182 (pinned Khamoni Heath), Evans at 195 (pinned Elijah Powell) and Cline at 220 (9-0 major decision over Johan Rodriguez).
Bandys travels to nonconference North Iredell today for a tri-match also involving South Fork 2A foe West Lincoln.
BASEBALLSt. Stephens 7, Watauga 3
The Indians earned a four-run road win over the Pioneers on Tuesday in Boone, outhitting Watauga 12-3 to improve to 7-1 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Dalen Milligan had two hits and two RBIs for St. Stephens, which also got two hits including a solo home run from Gavin Marley to go with two hits apiece from Silas Isenhour and Justin Skewes.
Marley was the winning pitcher thanks to 5 1/3 innings of three-run, two-hit ball with 12 strikeouts and two walks, with Josh Barkley notching the save following 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with two strikeouts and one walk. St. Stephens hosts nonconference Shelby tonight, while Watauga (5-4, 4-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Hickory for a league contest.
Bandys 8, West Lincoln 2
The Trojans defeated the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, outhitting West Lincoln 8-3 in a contest that saw Trey Shearer record two hits and one RBI to lead Bandys’ offensive attack. The winning pitcher was Parker Styborski thanks to four innings of two-run (one earned), three-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks, while Alex Robinson covered the final three frames, allowing no hits while striking out five and walking one.
Bandys (5-4, 5-4 South Fork 2A) hosts West Lincoln (2-7, 2-7) tonight.