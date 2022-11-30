H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wins Western Foothills 3A swim meet

St. Stephens emerged victorious during Tuesday’s Western Foothills 3A Conference swim meet at the Hickory Foundation YMCA, finishing with 175 points on the boys’ side and 161 on the girls’ side. The Hickory girls came in second with 152 points, while the North Lincoln boys took second with 131.

Hickory added a third-place score of 126 points on the boys’ side, with Fred T. Foard finishing third with 108 on the girls’ side. The fourth-place Foard boys totaled 26 points, while North Lincoln’s girls also finished fourth with 101.

St. Stephens won 10 events, while Hickory had six first-place finishes, North Lincoln captured four victories and Foard won two events.

Here’s a look at each individual event winner:

• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: St. Stephens (Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle, Ava Gruber, Katie Parmenter), 2:05.90

• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: St. Stephens (Jackson Broos, Cameron Broos, Gunner Smith, Sebastian Castellanos-Morales), 1:57.80

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Colby Fields (Hickory), 2:14.52

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Jackson Broos (St. Stephens), 2:05.88

• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 2:20.61

• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Aiden Deluca (North Lincoln), 2:09.20

• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens), 28.68 seconds

• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Hayden Smith (North Lincoln), 27.49 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Kathryn Cinson (Fred T. Foard), 1:02.84

• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Aiden Deluca (North Lincoln), 59.22 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Jordan Sanderson (St. Stephens), 1:06.61

• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Joseph Mogray (Hickory), 55.19 seconds

• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Ella Brett Hitchcock (Hickory), 5:39.00

• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Jackson Broos (St. Stephens), 5:30.36

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Hickory (Colby Fields, Emma Pitts, Denise Olguin-Abreu, Ella Brett Hitchcock), 1:55.55

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: North Lincoln (Aiden Deluca, Hayden Smith, Donovan McFadden, Ethan Gliptis), 1:51.40

• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 1:08.90

• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Gunner Smith (St. Stephens), 1:07.15

• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Kathryn Cinson (Fred T. Foard), 1:18.03

• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Charles Fields (Hickory), 1:11.96

• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle, Ava Gruber, Katie Parmenter), 4:05.82

• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Jackson Broos, Noah Hedrick, Sebastian Castellanos-Morales, Cameron Broos), 3:55.83

St. Stephens, Hickory and Foard will join East Lincoln for a Western Foothills 3A meet next Wednesday at Lenoir-Rhyne.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 54, St. Stephens 49: The Red Devils trailed 16-12 after the first quarter, 23-21 at halftime and 36-34 through three periods before rallying past the Indians on the road Tuesday in Hickory. Cassidy Geddes finished with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for Newton-Conover, which also got 12 points, 11 boards and three blocks from Lizzie Sain and eight points and four rebounds from Grayson Rowe.

Newton-Conover (3-0) hosts Hickory on Friday, while St. Stephens (0-2) hosts Bunker Hill tonight before visiting the Bears on Friday.

Fred T. Foard 47, Maiden 41: The Tigers topped the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, building a 13-11 advantage after the opening quarter, a 22-19 lead at the half and a 34-30 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Foard (2-1) is at Bandys on Friday, the same night Maiden (0-1) hosts West Iredell.

South Caldwell 61, Bunker Hill 12: The Spartans cruised past the Bears at home Tuesday in Hudson, receiving a game-high 14 points from Lillie Bumgarner to go with 12 each from Addison Edwards and Kaylee Anderson and nine from Kennedy Setzer. As for Bunker Hill, it was led by six points from Damireona Burch.

South Caldwell (2-1) hosts McDowell tonight before entertaining West Caldwell on Friday, while Bunker Hill is at St. Stephens tonight before hosting the Indians on Friday.

Bandys 60, West Iredell 36: The Trojans knocked off the Warriors at home Tuesday in Catawba, getting a game-high 22 points from Kate Dutka to go with 10 from Haley Cross and seven from Rachel Anderson. Bandys (2-1) hosts Fred T. Foard on Friday, the same night West Iredell (0-3) visits Maiden after traveling to South Iredell tonight.

Hibriten 71, Wilkes Central 32: The Panthers took down the Eagles on the road Tuesday in Moravian Falls, turning a 6-all tie after the opening quarter into a 29-12 lead at the half and a 48-25 advantage through three quarters. Hibriten (3-0) visits Maiden next Tuesday, while Wilkes Central (1-1) hosts Elkin on Thursday before traveling to East Wilkes on Friday.

Alexander Central 59, North Gaston 20: The Cougars easily dispatched the Wildcats on the road Tuesday in Dallas, receiving 14 points and six rebounds from Kirstyn Herman, nine points from Anna Jordan and eight points and nine boards from Kaley McDaniel. Fourteen Alexander Central players scored in all as the team improved to 2-0 ahead of Friday’s trip to South Iredell.

North Gaston (0-3) hosts East Gaston on Thursday before visiting Bessemer City on Friday.

Lincoln Charter 62, West Caldwell 17: The Eagles protected home court with a 45-point win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Denver, moving to 3-2 prior to Friday’s trip to Porter Ridge. On the other side, West Caldwell dropped to 0-2 entering Friday’s visit to South Caldwell.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 54, St. Stephens 41: The Red Devils defeated the Indians on the road Tuesday in Hickory behind 15 points from Javier Lineberger, 13 from Zyon Chambers and 10 from Landen Lyerly. Lineberger also had eight rebounds and five assists, while Chambers grabbed six boards.

Newton-Conover (2-1) hosts Hickory on Friday, while St. Stephens (0-2) hosts Bunker Hill tonight before visiting the Bears on Friday.

South Caldwell 56, Bunker Hill 33: The Spartans remained unbeaten at 3-0 following a 23-point home victory over the Bears on Tuesday in Hudson. South Caldwell hosts McDowell tonight before entertaining West Caldwell on Friday, while Bunker Hill (0-1) travels to St. Stephens tonight before hosting the Indians on Friday.

Bandys 66, West Iredell 37: The Trojans upped their record to 3-0 thanks to a 29-point home win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Catawba. Bobby DelGuercio scored a game-high 20 points for Bandys, which also received eight from Jayden Brown and seven apiece from Eddie Rhodes and Easton Ledford.

The Trojans host Fred T. Foard on Friday, while West Iredell (1-2) is at South Iredell tonight before visiting Maiden on Friday.

Hibriten 52, Wilkes Central 51: The Panthers slipped past the Eagles on the road Tuesday in Moravian Falls, with Kobe Hood scoring a game-high 21 points for Hibriten to go with 11 from Nylan Battle. The Panthers (2-1) travel to Maiden next Tuesday, while Wilkes Central (0-1) has a home game against Elkin on Thursday before visiting East Wilkes on Friday.

West Caldwell 85, Lincoln Charter 83: The Warriors nipped the Eagles on the road Tuesday in Denver, improving to 2-0 ahead of Friday’s trip to South Caldwell. As for Lincoln Charter, it fell to 1-8 heading into Friday’s road game against Porter Ridge.

North Gaston 39, Alexander Central 34: The Wildcats earned a five-point home victory over the Cougars on Tuesday in Dallas. Despite the loss, Alexander Central received a game-high 14 points from Chad Lasher to go with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists from Avery Cook.

North Gaston (1-2) hosts East Gaston on Thursday before visiting Bessemer City on Friday, while Alexander Central (1-1) travels to South Iredell on Friday.

WRESTLING

St. Stephens sweeps tri-match at South Caldwell: The Indians moved to 15-0 in dual matches this season with wins over Ashbrook and host South Caldwell during a tri-match on Tuesday in Hudson. St. Stephens defeated Ashbrook by a 70-3 final and South Caldwell by a 78-6 final, while the remaining match saw Ashbrook earn a 43-32 victory over the Spartans.

Against the Green Wave (1-1), St. Stephens received wins from Christian Cruz Hernandez at 106 pounds (7-6 decision), Ivan Cortez-Cruzado at 113 (forfeit), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 120 (second-period pin), Logan Laws at 126 (8-0 major decision), Brady Connell at 132 (first-period pin), Will Moore at 138 (third-period pin), Zamonte Bruen-Brown at 145 (third-period pin), Edwin Mentado-Moran at 160 (6-4 decision), William Fincher at 170 (forfeit), Andrew Kehoe at 182 (first-period pin), Avery Rhymer at 195 (forfeit), Luke Apollonio at 220 (first-period pin) and Kasen Turner at 285 (forfeit).

In the win over South Caldwell (4-5), victorious wrestlers for St. Stephens included Cruz-Hernandez at 106 (forfeit), Cortez-Cruzado at 113 (first-period pin), Alonzo at 120 (first-period pin), Laws at 126 (first-period pin), Connell at 132 (second-period pin), Moore at 138 (second-period pin), Dylan Herrera-Luna at 152 (second-period pin), Mentado-Moran at 160 (second-period pin), Fincher at 170 (second-period pin), Kehoe at 182 (first-period pin), Burgin at 195 (first-period pin), Apollonio at 220 (first-period pin) and Thomas Lipford at 285 (third-period pin).

St. Stephens will host the 50th annual Indian Classic on Saturday. The Indian Classic is the longest-running one-day wrestling tournament in North Carolina.

South Caldwell also returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Hibriten for the Hampton Tuttle Invitational.

Fred T. Foard beats Bunker Hill, Crest in home tri-match: The Tigers knocked off both the Bears and the Chargers during Tuesday’s home tri-match in Newton. Foard defeated Bunker Hill by a 78-0 score and Crest by a 68-9 final to improve to 7-0 on the season, while the remaining match saw Crest collect a 54-21 win over the Bears.

In the shutout of Bunker Hill, Foard got wins from George Coleman at 106 (first-period pin), Austin Laws at 113 (forfeit), Hayden Smith at 120 (first-period pin), Toby Bowman at 126 (first-period pin), Parker Johns at 132 (first-period pin), Hunter Clark at 138 (first-period pin), Brock Carey at 145 (15-0 technical fall), Brayden Mejia at 152 (first-period pin), Jon Byrd at 160 (forfeit), Zane Birtchet at 170 (17-4 major decision), Sam Drum at 182 (2-0 decision), Aiden Alesi at 195 (third-period pin), Dylan Smith at 220 (first-period pin) and Sam Bolch at 285 (won via disqualification).

Against Crest, the Tigers received victories from Coleman at 106 (first-period pin), Laws at 113 (third-period pin), Bowman at 126 (first-period pin), Johns at 132 (forfeit), Clark at 138 (17-2 technical fall), Carey at 145 (first-period pin), Mejia at 152 (first-period pin), Byrd at 160 (first-period pin), Birtchet at 170 (forfeit), Drum at 182 (8-6 decision), Smith at 220 (forfeit) and Bolch at 285 (second-period pin).

Foard will send wrestlers to both the Trojan Duals at Bandys and the Big Dawg Tournament at Burns on Saturday, while Bunker Hill is scheduled to participate in the Indian Classic at St. Stephens.

Alexander Central splits home tri-match: The Cougars finished 1-1 during a home tri-match on Tuesday in Taylorsville, beating Wilkes Central by a 46-27 final and losing to Lake Norman by a 60-24 score. Alexander Central is now 4-3 in dual matches entering Friday’s Caitlyn Price Memorial Tournament, which will be held at Alexander Central.

The Cougars received wins from the following grapplers during the victory over Wilkes Central (3-6): Christian McGalliard at 132 (pin), Jaeden Clonch at 138 (forfeit), Dylan Dalton at 145 (pin), Matt Dooley at 160 (pin), Tristen Benedict at 170 (14-0 major decision), Aaron Longinos at 182 (pin), Nate Dahlstrom at 220 (pin) and Cade Hartis at 285 (pin).

Against Lake Norman (6-0) — which defeated Wilkes Central 52-24 in the remaining match — Alexander Central got victories from McGalliard at 132 (pin), Dalton at 145 (pin), Dooley at 160 (pin) and Dahlstrom at 195 (pin).