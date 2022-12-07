H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens wins 50th annual Indian Classic

The St. Stephens wrestling team hosted the 50th annual Indian Classic on Saturday in Hickory, finishing in first place with 183 points. Runner-up Mooresville had 164.5 points, while West Rowan came in third with 158.5, West Lincoln finished fourth with 134.5, Lincolnton took fifth with 108, North Lincoln came in sixth with 94, West Henderson finished seventh with 47.5 and North Gaston took eighth with 46.

The Indians had two wrestlers win their weight classes, while Mooresville had five first-place finishers, West Rowan and North Lincoln each had two and Lincolnton, West Henderson and North Gaston had one apiece.

St. Stephens also won the JV Indian Classic on Friday prior to hosting a dual match against Newton-Conover on Tuesday. The Indians are also scheduled to compete in the Red Devil Super Duals on Friday and Saturday at Newton-Conover.

WrestlingFoard takes first at Trojan Duals: The Fred T. Foard wrestling team remained unbeaten on the season thanks to a first-place finish during Bandys’ Trojan Duals on Saturday in Catawba. The Tigers finished 5-0 on the day to improve their record to 12-0 this winter, defeating Stuart Cramer 58-18, North Davidson 72-9, South Stokes 83-0, East Surry 69-12 and Bandys 72-6.

Speaking of Bandys, it finished 2-3 on Saturday to move to 6-4 on the season. The Trojans earned wins over A.C. Reynolds (40-24) and Marvin Ridge (42-27), but lost to Foard, R-S Central (42-36) and Virginia’s Fishburne Military School (36-29).

George Coleman finished 5-0 for Foard at 106 pounds, while Toby Bowman was 5-0 at 126, Hunter Clark notched four wins at 138 and one at 145, Brock Carey nabbed four wins at 145 and one at 152, Zane Birtchet was 5-0 at 170, Dylan Smith picked up two wins at 195 and three at 220 and Sam Bolch finished 5-0 at 285. Austin Laws added a 4-1 mark at 113, with Sebastian Richards finishing 4-1 at 120, Parker Johns finishing 4-1 at 132 and Sam Drum posting a 4-1 record at 182.

The Tigers’ Brayden Mejia was 3-0 at 152, while Aiden Alesi finished 2-1 at 195 and 2-0 at 220 and Jon Byrd was 3-2 at 160.

For Bandys, Zack Evans finished 4-0 at 195 and Matthew Cranfill was 4-0 at 220. Additionally, Will Nix posted a 4-1 record at 145, Camden Mongene was 4-1 at 182 and Trey Story finished 3-2 at 138.

The Tigers took part in a quad match on Tuesday at West Lincoln that also included North Gaston and Cherryville, while Bandys visited North Lincoln for a tri-match that also involved West Cabarrus. Foard will also participate in a dual tournament at Pisgah on Saturday, the same day the Trojans will send wrestlers to individual tournaments at both Trinity and Patton.

Hibriten captures Hampton Tuttle title: The Panthers hosted and won the Hampton Tuttle Invitational on Saturday in Lenoir, totaling 147 points to finish ahead of second-place Ashe County (124) and third-place Avery County (121). West Caldwell (seventh; 92.5 points), South Caldwell (10th; 58) and East Burke (11th; 53) also participated, and Fred T. Foard (12th; 19) sent wrestlers to the Hampton Tuttle Invitational as well.

Individual champions for Hibriten included Brian Reid at 113, Rylan Davidson at 195 and Elijah Amaya at 220, while Josiah Honer finished second at 126, Ross Watts was the runner-up at 145 and Dillan Earp came in second at 182.

Hibriten hosted a tri-match against Bunker Hill and East Burke on Tuesday before taking part in a quad match at West Caldwell on Thursday that will also include Freedom and North Carolina School for the Deaf. Meanwhile, South Caldwell hosted a quad match against Maiden, South Iredell and West Wilkes on Tuesday before participating in the Warrior Invitational on Saturday at West Caldwell.