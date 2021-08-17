H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens volleyball sweeps Spartans in opener

HUDSON — Former Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes met in a nonconference match as St. Stephens visited South Caldwell to begin the 2021 high school volleyball season on Monday. The Indians left with a sweep of the Spartans, winning by set scores of 25-18, 26-24 and 25-23 to nab their first season-opening victory since a 3-0 road win over Mount Tabor in 2017.

Freshman Julie Gnida finished with a match-high 12 kills for St. Stephens (1-0), and she also recorded an ace, a block and four digs. Junior Olivia Eckard added 10 kills and three digs, while fellow 11th grader Allison Godfrey finished with a team-best 11 digs.

Seniors Elizabeth Sumpter and Brooklyn Holsclaw tallied three and two kills, respectively, for the Indians. Each player also had a block to go with eight digs from junior Cassi Edwards.

Leading the way for South Caldwell (0-1) was junior Kadie Becker with nine kills and five digs. Fellow 11th grader McKenzie Morgan added three kills and a dig, with sophomore Kailey Franklin registering a match-high 15 digs, senior Heather Deal finishing with three kills and five digs and sophomore Lillie Bumgarner tallying two blocks.

St. Stephens hosts Crest on Wednesday before entertaining Alexander Central on Thursday, while South Caldwell visits East Burke on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}