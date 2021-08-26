H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens volleyball sweeps Bunker Hill

The St. Stephens volleyball team snapped a three-match losing streak with a 3-0 home win over Bunker Hill on Wednesday in Hickory. The Indians won by set scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-11.
Julia Gnida finished with 14 kills to pace St. Stephens (2-3), and she also had five aces, one block and two digs. Taylor Kelly added four kills, one block and six digs, while Olivia Eckard, Brooklyn Holsclaw and Elizabeth Sumpter finished with three kills apiece.
Eckard also registered four blocks, three digs and one assist, with Holsclaw and Sumpter notching three blocks apiece. Cassi Edwards led the Indians with 10 assists, while she also tallied one ace and one dig.
St. Stephens travels to Maiden tonight before visiting West Iredell on Monday, while Bunker Hill (0-2) hosts University Christian tonight before traveling to South Caldwell on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Bandys 3, Alexander Central 0
The Trojans defeated the Cougars in straight sets at home Wednesday in Catawba, winning by set scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-8. Bandys moved to 2-2, while Alexander Central fell to 3-1.
Bandys visits East Lincoln tonight before traveling to West Lincoln on Tuesday, while Alexander Central is at Draughn on Monday.
Hickory 3, Lincoln Charter 1
The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Eagles in four sets at home Wednesday in Hickory, falling 25-21 in the opening set before winning the next three by respective scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 27-25. Hickory improved to 3-0, while Lincoln Charter dropped to 2-2.
Hickory hosts Newton-Conover tonight before entertaining East Lincoln on Monday, while Lincoln Charter travels to Ashe County on Monday.
Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 1
The Panthers topped the Warriors in four sets on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, winning the first two sets 25-19 and 25-7 before falling 26-24 in the third set and winning the fourth set by a 25-13 score. Hibriten moved to 2-3, while West Caldwell dropped to 0-4.
Hibriten hosts North Wilkes tonight before visiting East Wilkes on Monday, while West Caldwell entertains South Caldwell next Wednesday before hosting Bunker Hill next Thursday.
Patton 3, South Caldwell 0
The Panthers remained perfect at 5-0 following set wins of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-22 on the road Wednesday in Hudson. As for the Spartans, they fell to 1-3.
Patton hosts East Burke tonight before entertaining Polk County on Tuesday, while South Caldwell hosts Bunker Hill on Monday.
Freedom 3, East Burke 1
The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers in four sets on the road Wednesday in Icard, losing 25-23 in the first set before winning the next three by respective scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-23. Ava Thomas had 14 kills for Freedom, while Caroline McRacken and Sarah Armentrout each finished with 10.
Thomas and McRacken also had three aces apiece for Freedom (2-3), with Savannah Mooney notching a team-high four aces. McRacken led the way in blocks with seven, while Brooke Barker had 22 digs and three assists, Thomas had 14 digs, Mooney had 13 digs and 29 assists and Armentrout had 10 digs.
On the other side, East Burke (0-4) got nine kills from Aubree Grigg, who also had one of the Cavs’ five aces. Jordan Newton chipped in six kills and a team-best two aces, while Grigg also had two blocks, one dig and one assist to go with nine digs from Catherine Hammack, six digs and four assists from Newton and 10 assists from Caroline Pruitt.
Freedom hosts Draughn tonight before entertaining East Burke on Monday, while the Cavs travel to Patton tonight before visiting the Patriots.
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys 4, West Rowan 0
The Trojans moved to 3-1 after shutting out the Falcons at home Wednesday in Catawba. Bandys scored three times in the first half and once in the second half.
Bandys hosts Challenger Early College next Wednesday, while West Rowan (0-4) travels to Mount Pleasant on Monday and Mooresville on Tuesday.
Patton 3, West Caldwell 2
The Panthers got past the Warriors at home Wednesday in Morganton, building a 1-0 lead at halftime before holding on to win by that same one-goal margin. Patton improved to 3-0, while West Caldwell fell to 2-3.
Patton hosts Freedom next Wednesday, while West Caldwell entertains South Caldwell on Monday before hosting Hibriten next Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton-Conover 6, St. Stephens 0
In a meeting where only singles matches were contested, the Red Devils swept the visiting Indians on Wednesday in Newton. Winning competitors included Alexa Allison (8-0 over Klaire Starr), Lizzie Sain (8-2 over Anna Spatz), Keira Hirons (8-8 (7-4) over Camile Gasper), Ella Cecil (8-6 over Brianna Alfaro), Paige Furr (8-4 over Olivia Beane) and Peyton Surridge (8-2 over Sarah Starr).