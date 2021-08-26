H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens volleyball sweeps Bunker Hill

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patton hosts East Burke tonight before entertaining Polk County on Tuesday, while South Caldwell hosts Bunker Hill on Monday.

Freedom 3, East Burke 1

The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers in four sets on the road Wednesday in Icard, losing 25-23 in the first set before winning the next three by respective scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-23. Ava Thomas had 14 kills for Freedom, while Caroline McRacken and Sarah Armentrout each finished with 10.

Thomas and McRacken also had three aces apiece for Freedom (2-3), with Savannah Mooney notching a team-high four aces. McRacken led the way in blocks with seven, while Brooke Barker had 22 digs and three assists, Thomas had 14 digs, Mooney had 13 digs and 29 assists and Armentrout had 10 digs.

On the other side, East Burke (0-4) got nine kills from Aubree Grigg, who also had one of the Cavs’ five aces. Jordan Newton chipped in six kills and a team-best two aces, while Grigg also had two blocks, one dig and one assist to go with nine digs from Catherine Hammack, six digs and four assists from Newton and 10 assists from Caroline Pruitt.

Freedom hosts Draughn tonight before entertaining East Burke on Monday, while the Cavs travel to Patton tonight before visiting the Patriots.