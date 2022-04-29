H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens tennis ousts Hibriten

LENOIR — The 10th-seeded St. Stephens boys tennis team kicked off the 3A dual state playoffs with a 9-0 road victory over seventh-seeded Hibriten on Wednesday. The Indians didn’t drop a set as they defeated the Panthers for the second time this season.

In singles action, St. Stephens (12-1 overall) received wins from Ajay Swisher (6-1, 6-3 over Evan Van Horne), Blake Walker (6-2, 6-2 over Nathaniel Wright), Jackson VanBeurden (6-4, 6-2 over Jacob Norwood), Bradley Markland (7-5, 6-4 over Logan Clark), Troy Harper (6-1, 6-1 over Ben Waechter) and Jacob Ward (6-2, 6-3 over Ridge Hedrick). The Indians also got doubles wins from the teams of Swisher and Walker (8-2 over Wright and Norwood), Harper and VanBeurden (8-2 over Waechter and Van Horne) and Markland and Ward (8-3 over Clark and Hedrick).

St. Stephens advances to the second round of the playoffs, with a road match against second-seeded Lake Norman Charter (16-0) awaiting the Indians on Tuesday after the Knights defeated 15th-seeded North Henderson 8-1 in the opening round. As for Hibriten, it ends the season at 10-4.

Boys tennisWest Stokes 5, Bandys 1: The third-seeded Wildcats took down the 14th-seeded Trojans in the first round of the 2A dual state playoffs on Wednesday in King, with Bandys’ only victory coming from Josh Cross in three sets in the No. 1 singles match. West Stokes (12-0) will host sixth-seeded Lincoln Charter (9-1) in Tuesday’s second round after the Eagles defeated 11th-seeded West Stanly 6-0 to open the playoffs.

On the other side, Bandys finishes the season at 8-3.

Girls soccerFred T. Foard 1, North Lincoln 0: The Tigers knocked off the Knights on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, with Foard’s only goal coming on a header from Natigan Crutchfield off an assist from Julia Chesson. The Tigers took 10 shots in the contest as compared to nine shots taken by North Lincoln.

Foard (8-2-4, 4-2-3 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts Hickory tonight, while North Lincoln (3-10-2, 2-8-1) entertains West Iredell.

SoftballMaiden 12, Lincolnton 2: The Blue Devils grabbed a six-inning home win over the Wolves on Wednesday in Maiden, with Tristan Smalling earning the win in the pitcher’s circle. Averie Waddell was 3-for-4 for Maiden, while Macy Michael was 2-for-2 and Smalling and Miranda Valerio were both 2-for-3.

Maiden (11-7, 9-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosted nonconference Lincoln Charter on Thursday before traveling to league foe Newton-Conover today, while Lincolnton (7-13, 5-8) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Lincoln today.

Hibriten 5, Bandys 2

The Panthers defeated the Trojans in nonconference action on the road Wednesday in Catawba, getting one hit apiece from Zoey Walker, Jordan Schlageter, Sydney Wike, Carley Watson, Parker Boggs, Emma Poarch and Cady Ferguson in support of Anna Reeves, who pitched seven innings of one-run, 10-hit ball with four strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter. Meanwhile, Bandys received two hits from both Bailey McClellan and Annie Andrews to go with one each from Paige Barrymore, Caroline McIntosh, Owyen Lyall, Adie Goble, Rylee Bost and Riley Fox.

Hibriten (13-7) visits Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe South Caldwell tonight, while Bandys (17-4) is at Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bunker Hill.

West Caldwell 13, Watauga 11

The Warriors knocked off the Pioneers in a nonconference slugfest on the road Wednesday in Boone, pounding out 19 hits as a team. West Caldwell was led by three hits including a home run from Lyndsey Brookshire, while Cade Greer also had three hits to go with two hits apiece from Cierra Hollifield, Kailin Holcomb, Dakota Teague, Madden Triplett, Alexandrya Bell and Tori Davis and one hit from Abbey Bowman.

The winning pitcher was Bowman, who came on in relief of Davis and provided the Warriors (8-11) with three innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with four strikeouts and no walks. West Caldwell visits Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke today, while Watauga (4-16) travels to Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Ashe County.

North Lincoln 10, Fred T. Foard 0

The Knights shut out the Tigers in five innings at home Wednesday in Lincolnton, scoring five runs in the second before adding five more in the fifth. Riley Vogel had three of Foard’s five hits, while Aly Punch and Kaitlyn Leonhardt added one apiece.

North Lincoln (16-6, 10-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell tonight before visiting East Lincoln on Monday, while Foard (8-9, 8-4) hosts Hickory tonight before traveling to St. Stephens on Monday.

BASEBALL

Bunker Hill 6, Newton-Conover 2

The Bears topped the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Newton behind three hits from Carson Elder, two from Jordan Yoder and one each from Preston Workman and Brady Speaks. The winning pitcher was Workman following five innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk, while Braden Huffman and Ramone Trejo also pitched for Bunker Hill.

The Bears (10-9, 9-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys tonight, while Newton-Conover (5-13, 3-10) entertains Maiden.

North Lincoln 2, Fred T. Foard 1

The Knights slipped past the Tigers at home Wednesday in Lincolnton despite being outhit 5-3. Foard received one hit apiece from Aiden Landrum, Evan Davidson, Kylan Bolick, Braxton Tramel and Lane Essary, the latter of whom took the loss despite allowing two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

North Lincoln (15-4, 10-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell tonight before visiting East Lincoln on Monday, while Foard (13-5, 9-3) hosts Hickory tonight before traveling to St. Stephens on Monday.

Providence 3, Alexander Central 2

The Panthers edged the visiting Cougars in a nonconference battle on Wednesday in Charlotte, outhitting Alexander Central 4-3 in the contest. Jaret Hoppes, Mason Chapman and Dusty Sigmon finished with one hit apiece for the Cougars, with Caleb Williams taking the loss after two innings of one-run, one-hit relief.

Eli Jerzembeck struck out 16 and issued no walks while surrendering two runs on three hits in a complete-game performance for Providence (23-0), which also got a homer from Sammy Dansky. The Panthers visit East Mecklenburg tonight, while Alexander Central (18-4) returns to Northwestern 3A/4A action with a home game against Freedom.

Lincolnton 5, Maiden 0

The Wolves blanked the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden, limiting Maiden to two hits on singles from Hayden Fleury and Seth Williams. Lincolnton (12-6, 10-3 Catawba Valley 2A) visited nonconference East Gaston on Thursday before hosting league foe West Lincoln tonight, while Maiden (7-13, 6-7) visits Catawba Valley 2A opponent Newton-Conover tonight.

Burns 8, Bandys 3

The Trojans suffered a nonconference road loss at the hands of the Bulldogs on Wednesday in Lawndale despite two hits including a homer from Nolan Jones, two hits from Alex Robinson and one hit apiece from Parker Styborski, Zach Barnett and Cade Spencer. Burns (18-3) visits Shelby tonight, while Bandys (16-7) ends the regular season with a trip to Bunker Hill.