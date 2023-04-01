STATESVILLE — The St. Stephens softball team jumped all over Statesville on the road Friday, winning 21-1 in five innings. Anicka McFarland homered three times for the Indians and finished with nine RBIs, and she was also the winning pitcher thanks to a complete-game performance during which she allowed one run on no hits with 10 strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters.

Alexa Woodard led St. Stephens (3-8, 2-4 Western Foothills 3A Conference) with four hits, while Brylyn McFarland and Kaela Briggs each had three, Allie Gillmore and Carmen Gooch had two apiece and Chloe Henline, Samantha Midea and Kayla Berry each finished with one. The Indians scored seven runs in the top of the first inning, six in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth.

St. Stephens hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, the same night the Greyhounds (0-5, 0-5) entertain Hickory.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 13, Hickory 0: The Tigers blanked the Red Tornadoes in five innings at home Friday in Newton, with Riley Vogel registering four hits and four RBIs for Foard to go with two hits including a home run from Livi Queen, two hits from Alexis Stuebe and one hit apiece from Karsyn Sigmon, Addison Settlemyre, Mariah Khang and Gabby Sutcliffe. Alyssa Smith pitched 3 1/3 innings of two-hit ball for the Tigers, striking out five and issuing no walks, while Sigmon retired all five batters she faced including three strikeouts.

Kami Bolick had a double for Hickory (0-12, 0-6 Western Foothills 3A), which also got a single from Sierra Hill.

Foard (7-3, 5-1) travels to St. Stephens on Tuesday, while the Red Tornadoes visit Statesville.

Maiden 13, East Burke 3: The Blue Devils earned a 10-run road victory over the Cavaliers on Friday in Icard, scoring in all but one inning en route to their ninth win in a row. Maiden (11-1, 8-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts nonconference Hibriten on Monday before visiting West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke (5-6, 3-5) is at nonconference Mountain Heritage on Monday before traveling to Bandys on Tuesday.

Bandys 8, West Lincoln 3: The Trojans topped the visiting Rebels on Friday in Catawba, getting three hits from Paige Barrymore, two apiece from Sydni Knuckles, Haven Helton, Harley Reynolds and Owyen Lyall and one each from Avery Alexander and Addie Goble. Lyall was the winning pitcher following five innings of three-run (two earned), six-hit ball during which she struck out eight and walked one, while Ellie Hale notched a two-inning save.

Bandys (11-2, 7-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts East Burke on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference East Lincoln on Wednesday, while West Lincoln (7-5, 5-3) has a home game against Maiden on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Patton on Wednesday.

Bunker Hill 16, Lincolnton 11: The Bears defeated the Wolves in a high-scoring affair on the road Friday in Lincolnton, moving to 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s home game against West Caldwell. As for Lincolnton, it dropped to 5-9 overall and 2-6 in league contests prior to Tuesday’s trip to Newton-Conover.

Alexander Central 6, Hibriten 0: The Cougars shut out the Panthers on the road Friday in Lenoir, with Anna Jordan recording two hits for Alexander Central to go with a homer from Ava Chapman and one hit each from Lainey Russell, Kenzie Church, Mcartney Harrington, Kensley Davis and Kirstyn Herman. Laney Wike pitched a complete game for the Cougars, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and four walks.

Parker Boggs had the only hit for Hibriten (6-5, 1-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which lost for the third time in its past four games.

Alexander Central (9-3, 4-0) hosts nonconference Mooresville on Monday before entertaining Freedom on Tuesday, while Hibriten is at nonconference Maiden on Monday before hosting South Caldwell on Tuesday.

West Caldwell 15, Newton-Conover 0: The Warriors blanked the visiting Red Devils on Friday in Lenoir, improving to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 0-8 both overall and in league play. West Caldwell is at Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

Newton-Conover also returns to action on Tuesday, when the Red Devils are scheduled to host Lincolnton.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 16, Statesville 0: The Indians cruised past the Greyhounds on the road Friday in Statesville, extending their winning streak to three games while moving to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the Western Foothills 3A. On the other side, Statesville fell to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in league action.

St. Stephens hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while the Greyhounds have a home game against Hickory.

Bandys 8, West Lincoln 2: The Trojans took down the Rebels at home Friday in Catawba, receiving two hits from Mitchell Whelchel to go with one apiece from Jacob Loftin, Cade Spencer, Colby Edwards, Scotty Miley, Dominic Robinson and Alex Robinson. Loftin earned the win for Bandys on the mound, while Easton Ledford started the game and Alex Robinson also pitched.

Bandys (7-5, 6-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts East Burke on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Burns on Wednesday, while West Lincoln (8-6, 5-3) hosts Maiden on Tuesday.

Maiden 2, East Burke 1: The Blue Devils edged the Cavaliers on the road Friday in Icard, picking up their sixth consecutive win to move to 8-4 overall and 7-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s road game against West Lincoln. As for East Burke, it is now 5-5 overall and 5-3 in league play entering Monday’s home game against nonconference Freedom, which will be followed by Tuesday’s trip to Bandys.

Newton-Conover 19, West Caldwell 1: The Red Devils easily dispatched the Warriors on the road Friday in Lenoir, beating them in five innings to improve to 3-8 overall and 3-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A. Meanwhile, West Caldwell is now 0-13 overall and 0-8 in league games.

Newton-Conover hosts Lincolnton on Tuesday, the same night West Caldwell visits Bunker Hill.

Alexander Central 17, Hibriten 4: The Cougars knocked off the Panthers in five innings on the road Friday in Lenoir, with Jaret Hoppes notching four hits for Alexander Central to go with three from Sawyer Chapman-Mays, two each from Caleb Williams and Maddox Jack and one apiece from Dyson Lewis, Brody Brown and Spencer Oram. Grayson Anderson pitched all five innings for the Cougars, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Jake Absher homered for Hibriten (4-8, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A), which also received a double from Holden Woodward and a single from Trevor Hedrick.

Alexander Central (10-4, 4-0) hosts Freedom on Tuesday, while the Panthers have a home game against South Caldwell.

South Caldwell 6, Ashe County 5: The Spartans slipped past the Huskies at home Friday in Hudson, upping their overall record to 8-4 and their Northwestern 3A/4A mark to 2-2. Meanwhile, Ashe County fell to 8-4 overall and 1-3 in league contests.

South Caldwell hosts nonconference Pine Lake Prep on Monday before visiting Hibriten on Tuesday, while Ashe County hosts Watauga on Tuesday.

Lincolnton 4, Bunker Hill 1: The Wolves defeated the visiting Bears on Friday in Lincolnton. Despite the loss, Bunker Hill got two hits from Luke Fickling and one apiece from Preston Killian, Ross Fickling and Brayden Marlowe, the latter of whom had the Bears’ lone RBI.

Lincolnton (4-9, 2-6 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (6-6, 4-4) hosts nonconference Hickory on Monday before entertaining West Caldwell on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Stephens 9, Statesville 0: The Indians shut out the Greyhounds on the road Friday in Statesville, scoring six times in the opening half before adding three goals after halftime. St. Stephens (5-2-1, 3-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while Statesville (0-6, 0-5) has a home match against Hickory.

Hickory 1, Fred T. Foard 0: The Red Tornadoes edged the Tigers on the road Friday in Newton, getting a goal from Mia Zulueta off an assist from Litzy Hernandez. Additionally, Hickory goalkeeper Hannah Griesen made five saves to keep Foard scoreless.

Hickory (9-1-2, 5-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits Statesville on Tuesday, while Foard (5-5-1, 3-2) is at St. Stephens.

Alexander Central 9, East Wilkes 0: The Cougars took down the Cardinals on the road Friday in Ronda, improving to 9-1 while dropping East Wilkes to 2-9. Alexander Central opens Northwestern 3A/4A play with a home match against Freedom on Tuesday.

East Wilkes is also in action on Tuesday, when the Cardinals are scheduled to host Mount Airy after visiting North Wilkes on Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 15, South Iredell 2: The Red Tornadoes defeated the visiting Vikings on Friday in Hickory behind five goals from Jackson Neal, four goals and two assists from Britt Rumbaugh, three goals and two assists from Colin Day, one goal each from Kasen Tuttle, Anthony Ordaz and Miles Soden and 11 saves from goalie Jackson Fox. Hickory moved to 6-2 following the nonconference contest, while South Iredell remained winless at 0-8.

The Red Tornadoes visit conference foe Watauga on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Lake Norman Charter on Wednesday, while South Iredell hosts Butler on Wednesday before entertaining St. Stephens on Thursday.