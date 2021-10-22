H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens soccer outlasts Foard

The St. Stephens boys soccer team handed visiting Fred T. Foard its second loss in as many days on Thursday in Hickory, earning a 5-3 victory in overtime to improve to 10-5-2 overall and 6-4-2 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. The score was tied at 1-all entering halftime and 3 apiece at the end of regulation.

Foard dropped to 11-5 overall and 9-3 in league play heading into Monday’s home match against North Lincoln, while St. Stephens travels to East Lincoln.

BOYS SOCCER

Patton 7, Draughn 0

The Panthers blanked the nonconference Wildcats at home Thursday in Morganton, moving to 13-3-1 while dropping Draughn to 0-11. Patton hosts Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference foe Chase on Monday, while Draughn travels to Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Mountain Heritage on Wednesday before ending the season with a home contest against league foe Madison on Thursday.

JV FOOTBALL

Maiden 23, Mountain Island Charter 2