H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens soccer outlasts Foard

The St. Stephens boys soccer team handed visiting Fred T. Foard its second loss in as many days on Thursday in Hickory, earning a 5-3 victory in overtime to improve to 10-5-2 overall and 6-4-2 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. The score was tied at 1-all entering halftime and 3 apiece at the end of regulation.
Foard dropped to 11-5 overall and 9-3 in league play heading into Monday’s home match against North Lincoln, while St. Stephens travels to East Lincoln.
BOYS SOCCER
Patton 7, Draughn 0
The Panthers blanked the nonconference Wildcats at home Thursday in Morganton, moving to 13-3-1 while dropping Draughn to 0-11. Patton hosts Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference foe Chase on Monday, while Draughn travels to Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Mountain Heritage on Wednesday before ending the season with a home contest against league foe Madison on Thursday.
JV FOOTBALL
Maiden 23, Mountain Island Charter 2
The Blue Devils dominated the Raptors in nonconference action during Thursday’s home game in Maiden, receiving 14 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown from Zane Williams to go with seven carries for 47 yards and a score from Jalil Robinson and an additional 1-yard TD run from Davin Williams on his only rushing attempt of the night. Maiden (5-3) travels to Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Newton-Conover next Thursday, while Mountain Island Charter (3-3) visits nonconference North Iredell on Wednesday.
Hickory 42, Fred T. Foard 7
The Red Tornadoes routed the Tigers on the road Thursday in Newton, improving to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the Western Foothills 3A. Hickory hosts Statesville next Thursday, while Foard (0-8, 0-5) visits St. Stephens.
Bunker Hill 28, Newton-Conover 22
The Bears topped the Red Devils in overtime at home Thursday in Claremont, moving to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 4-2 and 3-2. Bunker Hill hosts Bandys next Thursday, while Newton-Conover entertains Maiden.
Bandys 48, West Caldwell 0
The Trojans dominated the Warriors at home Thursday in Catawba, upping their record to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of next Thursday’s road game at Bunker Hill. As for West Caldwell, it is now 0-6 overall and 0-4 in league play entering next Thursday’s trip to East Burke.
Statesville 38, St. Stephens 0
The Greyhounds shut out the Indians at home Thursday in Statesville, moving to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the Western Foothills 3A entering next Thursday’s road game at Hickory. On the other side, St. Stephens is now 1-7 overall and 1-5 in league play ahead of next Thursday’s home game against Fred T. Foard.