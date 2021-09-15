H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens soccer cruises past Spartans

The top three scorers for Hibriten were Trinity White (39), Virginia Anders (44) and Mabry Land (51), while Alexander Central was led by the efforts of Parker Matlock (45), Katelyn Harrington (49) and Chelsey Arney (52) and Watauga was paced by Bethany Critcher (52), Emma Barr (52) and Lucy Hodges (57). South Caldwell’s top three scorers were Lana McCall (47), Rylee Farr (57) and Grace Speagle (70), with Ashe County getting a 49 from Addie Shaw, a 60 from Hailey Vandergraff and 72s from Paige Roten and Emerson Rumfelt.

Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score, but did get a 56 from Hana Piercy and a 57 from Kaylen Best. The Patriots will host the next Northwestern 3A/4A match on Thursday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton.

CROSS COUNTRY

North Lincoln wins girls, boys races during home meet

The Knights finished first in the girls’ race during Tuesday’s home meet in Lincolnton, and they also came in first on the boys’ side. North Lincoln’s girls and boys both had 15 points, while Hickory was second on the girls’ side with 49 and finished third in the boys’ race with 68 behind second-place Fred T. Foard with 59.