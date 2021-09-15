H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens soccer cruises past Spartans

HUDSON — The St. Stephens boys soccer team notched its third victory in a row, defeating nonconference South Caldwell 7-1 on the road Tuesday in Hudson. Collin Buff and Eduardo Figueroa each had two goals for the Indians, who also received one apiece from Eliseo Coronado, Isaac Zavala and Carter Bonini.
St. Stephens (4-1) also got one assist apiece from Coronado, Zavala, Evan Brooks, Jake Bourque and Jacob Ward. The Indians host Western Foothills 3A Conference foe West Iredell tonight before traveling to Fred T. Foard on Thursday for a match that was postponed from Monday, while the Spartans (0-4) begin Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play with a road contest at Watauga next Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Bandys 3, Newton-Conover 0
The Trojans topped the Red Devils in three sets during Tuesday’s home match in Catawba, improving to 6-4 overall and 4-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. As for Newton-Conover, it dropped to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in league play.
Bandys hosts West Caldwell on Thursday, while Newton-Conover is at Bunker Hill.
East Burke 3, Lincolnton 0
The Cavaliers earned a straight-set home win over the Wolves on Tuesday in Icard, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 27-25. Trysten Hare had seven kills and four blocks for East Burke, which also got six kills and 10 blocks from Aubree Grigg, six kills from Gabby Wingate, five digs and 12 assists from Caroline Pruitt and five digs and nine assists from Claire Cooke.
East Burke (2-10, 2-3 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Lincoln on Thursday, while Lincolnton (6-4, 2-3) hosts Maiden.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mooresville 9, Maiden 0
Mooresville defeated nonconference Maiden at home Tuesday in Mooresville, receiving singles wins from Rachael Shubert (8-2 over Maggie Sherrill), Lily McColley (8-4 over Emma Shokes), Paige Fellores (8-5 over Addison Fuller), Ella Claire Goins (8-4 over Miranda Valerio), Lilly Davis (8-2 over Paige Lever) and Faith Fellores (8-4 over Macey Goodson). In doubles, the teams of Shubert and McColley (8-4 over Shokes and Sherrill), Paige Fellores and Davis (8-3 over Fuller and Valerio) and Goins and Faith Fellores (8-4 over Lever and Goodson) were victorious.
Mooresville (4-2 overall) hosts Greater Metro 4A Conference foe Cox Mill on Thursday, while Maiden (1-4 overall) travels to East Burke for a Catawba Valley 2A match.
GIRLS GOLF
Hibriten wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
The Panthers hosted and won the second Northwestern 3A/4A match of the season on Tuesday at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. Hibriten finished with a team-score of 134, while Alexander Central was second with a 146, Watauga was third with a 161, South Caldwell was fourth with a 174 and Ashe County was fifth with a 179.
The top three scorers for Hibriten were Trinity White (39), Virginia Anders (44) and Mabry Land (51), while Alexander Central was led by the efforts of Parker Matlock (45), Katelyn Harrington (49) and Chelsey Arney (52) and Watauga was paced by Bethany Critcher (52), Emma Barr (52) and Lucy Hodges (57). South Caldwell’s top three scorers were Lana McCall (47), Rylee Farr (57) and Grace Speagle (70), with Ashe County getting a 49 from Addie Shaw, a 60 from Hailey Vandergraff and 72s from Paige Roten and Emerson Rumfelt.
Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score, but did get a 56 from Hana Piercy and a 57 from Kaylen Best. The Patriots will host the next Northwestern 3A/4A match on Thursday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Lincoln wins girls, boys races during home meet
The Knights finished first in the girls’ race during Tuesday’s home meet in Lincolnton, and they also came in first on the boys’ side. North Lincoln’s girls and boys both had 15 points, while Hickory was second on the girls’ side with 49 and finished third in the boys’ race with 68 behind second-place Fred T. Foard with 59.
In the girls’ race, North Lincoln’s Kelbi Pierce was first with a time of 23:01.28, while teammates Cara Castro (second; 23:01.30), Bella Wood (third; 23:01.32), Cagney Brusso (fourth; 23:01.34), Lori Glavan (fifth; 23:01.36) and Emily Laramie (sixth; 23:01.38) held down the next five spots. Hickory’s Lauren Lyerly was seventh (23:58.89), North Lincoln’s Sienna Rush was eighth (25:43.28), Hickory’s Lani Thomas was ninth (26:57.68) and North Lincoln’s Ava Lamont was 10th (27:07.50), with the 11th- through 15th-place finishers in the 22-participant race as follows: North Lincoln’s Stefani Delgado (11th; 27:25.89), Hickory’s Lea Boyens (12th; 27:40.53), Hickory’s Ella Richardson (13th; 28:07.96), Foard’s Lindsey Cook (14th; 28:18.81) and North Lincoln’s Kaylie Jones (15th; 28:54.06).
On the boys’ side, 39 total runners competed, the top seven coming from North Lincoln. Logan Helms was first with a time of 18:29.62, while Stephen Fernetti was second (18:33.13), Connor Bagwell was third (18:33.53), Mirko Glavan was fourth (18:41.58), Mack Viverette was fifth (19:06.16), Alex Bradley was sixth (19:06.52) and Kolton Hodges was seventh (19:56.42).
The rest of the top 15 on the boys’ side consisted of Foard’s Mario Santos-Morales (eighth; 20:07.31) and Will Elkins (ninth; 20:23.77), North Lincoln’s Emerson Viverette (10th; 20:31.79), Hickory’s Erik Darden (11th; 20:41.68), Foard’s Nathanael Hughes (12th; 20:46.86), Hickory’s Brian Schoellner (13th; 20:50.78) and Clint Powers (14th; 21:06.21) and North Lincoln’s Dean Quilla (15th; 21:21.61).
Foard will host the rest of the Western Foothills 3A teams on Thursday at Catawba Country Club in Newton.