LEXINGTON — The St. Stephens girls soccer team pulled off an upset in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Thursday, knocking off North Davidson 3-1 to advance to Monday’s third round. The Indians led 2-1 at halftime before adding another goal midway through the second half.

Thirteenth-seeded St. Stephens (14-4-1) improved to 7-2 on the road in 2023 and won its fifth consecutive match overall. The Indians snapped the fourth-seeded Black Knights’ nine-match winning streak as North Davidson fell to 14-4-2 to end the season.

The Indians’ victory sets up the third meeting of the season with crosstown rival Hickory (20-2-2), the No. 5 seed in the West Region and a 3-0 winner over 12th-seeded Central Cabarrus in Round 2. St. Stephens lost 2-1 at Hickory on March 21 and 1-0 at home a month later.

Monday’s third-round contest will be hosted by the Red Tornadoes and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hibriten 3, Oak Grove 0: The sixth-seeded Panthers shut out the 11th-seeded Grizzlies in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at home Thursday in Lenoir. Avery Harris and Haley Crowe each had one goal and one assist for Hibriten, which also got one goal from Bella Hawkins, one assist from Mayra Tejamanil and four combined saves from goalkeepers Rylee Conard (three) and Sydney Watkins (one).

Hibriten (14-4-4) visits third-seeded Lake Norman Charter (18-1-2) in Monday’s third round after the Knights defeated 14th-seeded Crest 5-1 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Oak Grove finishes the year at 15-3-1.