H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens postpones Friday’s girls basketball game

Friday’s varsity girls basketball game in Hickory between Western Foothills 3A Conference foes North Iredell and St. Stephens has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date, as announced by the Indians on social media Thursday morning. St. Stephens was also forced to cancel Thursday’s nonconference road game against Newton-Conover and next Tuesday's home contest against Hickory, while this past Wednesday’s West Iredell at Bunker Hill nonconference basketball games (JV and varsity) were also postponed to a later date.
The St. Stephens boys will still host North Iredell on Friday and Hickory on Tuesday, with the JV game slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. both days and the varsity contest set to tip off at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maiden 69, Fred T. Foard 54
The Blue Devils defeated the Tigers by a 15-point final margin at home Wednesday in Maiden, jumping out to a 20-12 lead after the first quarter before holding advantages of 35-24 at halftime and 54-43 through three periods. Maiden’s Ben Gibbs scored 23 points to lead all scorers, while the Blue Devils also got 19 from Mason Lowman and nine from Dru McClough.
Nathaniel Hughes and Sam Hepler paced Foard (1-6) with nine points apiece. The Tigers host Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell on Friday, while Maiden (4-3) is at Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent East Burke.
South Caldwell 70, Draughn 48
The Spartans nabbed a 22-point road win over the Wildcats on Wednesday in Valdese, improving to 5-0 while dropping Draughn to 5-4. South Caldwell travels to nonconference McDowell on Friday, which is also when the Wildcats will visit Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Avery County.
Patton 66, Hibriten 56
Patton earned a 10-point home victory over Hibriten on Wednesday in Morganton, moving to 6-2 while dropping the visitors to 3-4. Patton hosts Mountain Foothills 7 2A foe Polk County on Friday, with Hibriten’s next contest being a nonconference home game against Wilkes Central on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Caldwell 62, Draughn 50
The Spartans knocked off the Wildcats on the road Wednesday in Valdese, receiving 21 points apiece from Olivia Miller and Katlyn Wynn to go with six from Kenley Jackson. On the other side, Draughn was led by 15 points from Kaitlyn Kincaid, 14 from Ella Abernathy and nine from Aubrie Snyder.
South Caldwell (6-0) visits nonconference McDowell on Friday, while Draughn (6-3) is at Western Highlands 1A/2A foe Avery County.
Hibriten 51, Patton 32
Hibriten defeated Patton by a 19-point final margin on the road Wednesday in Morganton, improving to 6-1 while dropping the hosts to 0-8. Hibriten hosts nonconference Wilkes Central on Tuesday, with Patton hosting Mountain Foothills 7 2A opponent Polk County on Friday.
WRESTLING
Alexander Central goes 2-1 during Statesville quad
The Cougars won two of the three matches they competed in during Wednesday’s quad match at Statesville, knocking off the host Greyhounds by a 42-36 final while defeating Parkland 78-6 and losing to North Wilkes by a 40-39 score. Alexander Central is now 16-5 on the season.
Individually, Alexander Central received three victories apiece from Marcus Schulth, Kanon Harrington, Dylan Dalton, Noah Medders and Nathaniel Dahlstrom to go with two wins each from Carson Beal, Aaron Longinos-Ramirez, Christian McGalliard and Matthew Dooley. Giovanni White, Furquan Maynard, Franklin Durmire and Steven Gentle added one win apiece for the Cougars.
Alexander Central will participate in the Elizabeth Barry Memorial Clash on Friday and Saturday at Mallard Creek.