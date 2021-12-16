H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens postpones Friday’s girls basketball game

Friday’s varsity girls basketball game in Hickory between Western Foothills 3A Conference foes North Iredell and St. Stephens has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date, as announced by the Indians on social media Thursday morning. St. Stephens was also forced to cancel Thursday’s nonconference road game against Newton-Conover and next Tuesday's home contest against Hickory, while this past Wednesday’s West Iredell at Bunker Hill nonconference basketball games (JV and varsity) were also postponed to a later date.

The St. Stephens boys will still host North Iredell on Friday and Hickory on Tuesday, with the JV game slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. both days and the varsity contest set to tip off at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maiden 69, Fred T. Foard 54

The Blue Devils defeated the Tigers by a 15-point final margin at home Wednesday in Maiden, jumping out to a 20-12 lead after the first quarter before holding advantages of 35-24 at halftime and 54-43 through three periods. Maiden’s Ben Gibbs scored 23 points to lead all scorers, while the Blue Devils also got 19 from Mason Lowman and nine from Dru McClough.