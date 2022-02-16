H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens’ Parmenter posts two top-3 finishes during state swim meet

CARY — The state swim meets were held this past weekend at the Triangle Aquatic Center, with swimmers from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties participating in the 3A meet on Friday and the 1A/2A meet on Saturday.
Hickory finished eighth out of 37 teams in the 3A girls’ meet with 96 points, while St. Stephens finished 11th with 89 and Fred T. Foard came in 34th with seven. On the boys’ side, St. Stephens took ninth out of 44 teams with 102 points and Hickory came in 40th with seven.
In the 1A/2A girls’ meet, Newton-Conover finished 15th out of 45 teams with 50 points and West Caldwell tied for 38th with five.
Several area swimmers qualified for the championship finals in their respective events, including St. Stephens’ Katie Parmenter with a second-place time of 5:04.25 in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle and a third-place time of 1:54.63 in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle. The Indians’ Zoe Coburn added a fourth-place time of 1:00.67 in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke, while St. Stephens’ Jovie Lee was 19th in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:59.53. St. Stephens also received an eighth-place time of 4:04.15 from the foursome of Coburn, Ava Gruber, Riley Caudle and Parmenter in the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay.
In the boys’ meet, St. Stephens got a third-place time of 4:52.40 from Elijah Godfrey in the 500-yard freestyle, with Godfrey also finishing sixth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:01.54. Teammate Cameron Broos added a fourth-place time of 1:47.83 in the 200-yard freestyle and an eighth-place time of 2:07.32 in the 200-yard individual medley, while Jackson Broos was 11th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:13.88 and the quartet of Cameron Broos, Jackson Broos, Aidan Gorman and Godfrey posted a time of 3:32.45 to finish fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Hickory’s foursome of Ella Brett Hitchcock, Emma Pitts, Denise Olguin-Abreu and Colby Fields finished fourth in the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:55.44. Individually, Hitchcock was sixth in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.87 and eighth in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.75, while Pitts was sixth in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:12.38) and ninth in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:27.67).
Foard’s Emmalyn Buskirk was 14th in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:35.85, while at the 1A/2A meet, Newton-Conover’s Valeria Hernandez-Pena was second in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle. The Red Devils swimmer posted a time of 1:58.46 in the 200-yard freestyle and a time of 55.14 in the 100-yard freestyle.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Athletes from four Catawba County schools participate in state meets: Catawba County was represented during both the 1A/2A and 3A indoor track and field state meets this past weekend at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. The 1A/2A meet was held on Friday and the 3A meet took place on Saturday.
During the 1A/2A meet, the Bandys girls tied for 18th out of 44 teams with 10 points, with the Bunker Hill boys tying for 34th out of 48 teams with five and the Bandys boys tying for 38th with four. As for the 3A meet, it saw Fred T. Foard’s boys tie for 26th out of 42 teams with six points and St. Stephens’ girls tie for 31st out of 35 teams with four.
Individually, the Bandys girls were represented by Paige Oldenburg in the 1,600-meter run (fourth; 5:29.12) and 3,200-meter run (fourth; 11:56.14), Lauren Buckminster in the 1,000-meter run (ninth; 3:21.51) and Emily Hedrick in the 1,000-meter run (10th; 3:23.49). And the Trojans’ boys received a fifth-place time of 2:44.96 from David Birkhofer Jr. in the 1,000-meter run and a ninth-place time of 5:08.25 from Grant Parham in the 1,600-meter run.
Bunker Hill sent Ayden Thompson to the meet and he finished with a fourth-place time of 8.58 in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles. Meanwhile, during the 3A meet, Foard’s Will Elkins came in third in the boys’ 300-meter dash with a time of 37.21 and St. Stephens’ Jordyn Horan finished fifth in the girls’ pole vault with a mark of 9 feet, 0 inches.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
<&underline>Hickory 71, North Lincoln 16</&underline>
The Red Tornadoes dominated the visiting Knights in the opening round of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament on Monday in Hickory, building a 31-3 advantage after the first quarter, a 49-9 lead at halftime and a 64-11 advantage through three periods on their way to a 55-point victory. Second-seeded Hickory (16-7) will face third-seeded St. Stephens in the semifinals tonight at 6 p.m. at East Lincoln, while seventh-seeded North Lincoln finishes the season at 4-20.
<&underline>St. Stephens 37, Statesville 19</&underline>
The third-seeded Indians knocked off the sixth-seeded Greyhounds in the first round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Monday in Hickory. St. Stephens (16-9) will take on second-seeded Hickory in the semifinals tonight at 6 p.m. at East Lincoln, while Statesville ends the season at 4-19.
<&underline>Fred T. Foard 67, North Iredell 59</&underline>
The fourth-seeded Tigers collected an eight-point home win over the fifth-seeded Raiders in the opening round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament on Monday in Newton. Foard (15-10) will do battle with top-seeded East Lincoln in the semifinals tonight at 7:30 p.m. at East Lincoln, while North Iredell (13-11) will wait and see if it receives a state playoff bid.
BOYS BASKETBALL
<&underline>Hickory 87, West Iredell 47</&underline>
The top-seeded Red Tornadoes routed the eighth-seeded Warriors in the first round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Monday in Hickory, getting double-digit scoring performances from Eli Rose (15 points), Jamien Little (13), Josh Fisher (12) and Tyquan Hill (10) in the 40-point triumph. Hickory (23-1) will face fourth-seeded North Lincoln in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at East Lincoln, while West Iredell ends the season at 0-23.
<&underline>North Lincoln 74, St. Stephens 62</&underline>
The fourth-seeded Knights defeated the fifth-seeded Indians in the opening round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Monday in Lincolnton, improving to 15-9 and advancing to play top-seeded Hickory in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at East Lincoln. On the other side, St. Stephens was eliminated from the conference tournament after falling to 15-10.
<&underline>East Lincoln 75, Fred T. Foard 28</&underline>
The second-seeded Mustangs took down the seventh-seeded Tigers in the first round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Monday in Denver, moving to 21-4 and advancing to face third-seeded North Iredell in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at East Lincoln. As for Foard, it finishes the season at 3-22.