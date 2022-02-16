H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens’ Parmenter posts two top-3 finishes during state swim meet

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Athletes from four Catawba County schools participate in state meets: Catawba County was represented during both the 1A/2A and 3A indoor track and field state meets this past weekend at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. The 1A/2A meet was held on Friday and the 3A meet took place on Saturday.

During the 1A/2A meet, the Bandys girls tied for 18th out of 44 teams with 10 points, with the Bunker Hill boys tying for 34th out of 48 teams with five and the Bandys boys tying for 38th with four. As for the 3A meet, it saw Fred T. Foard’s boys tie for 26th out of 42 teams with six points and St. Stephens’ girls tie for 31st out of 35 teams with four.

Individually, the Bandys girls were represented by Paige Oldenburg in the 1,600-meter run (fourth; 5:29.12) and 3,200-meter run (fourth; 11:56.14), Lauren Buckminster in the 1,000-meter run (ninth; 3:21.51) and Emily Hedrick in the 1,000-meter run (10th; 3:23.49). And the Trojans’ boys received a fifth-place time of 2:44.96 from David Birkhofer Jr. in the 1,000-meter run and a ninth-place time of 5:08.25 from Grant Parham in the 1,600-meter run.