H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens nabs team titles at Catawba County meet

CATAWBA — The St. Stephens girls and boys swept the team titles during the 12th Catawba County Cross Country Championships on Wednesday at Murray’s Mill. On the girls’ side, the Indians successfully defended their 2021 championship by totaling 46 points; meanwhile, the St. Stephens boys posted 76 points to win their sixth title in the last eight Catawba County meets.

The rest of the team standings in the girls’ race saw Hickory Christian Academy finish second with 49 points, Fred T. Foard come in third with 85, fourth-place Bandys and fifth-place Hickory record 120 apiece, Maiden come in sixth with 132 and University Christian take seventh with 158.

On the boys’ side, Foard took second with 89 points, Bunker Hill came in third with 91, Hickory finished fourth with 109, Christian Family Academy (Conover) took fifth with 136, University Christian came in sixth with 144, Bandys finished seventh with 147, Maiden took eighth with 166, Newton-Conover came in ninth with 213 and Hickory Christian Academy finished 10th with 218.

Individually, the top 10 in the girls’ race consisted of first-place Cate Hata of Hickory Christian Academy with a time of 21:18.69, second-place Kylin Wayne of Maiden (21:57.37), third-place Emily Hedrick of Bandys (22:15.36), fourth-place Savannah Huckabee of Hickory Christian Academy (22:39.09), fifth-place Stephanie Zulueta of Hickory (22:46.43), sixth-place Sydney Sparks of Hickory Christian Academy (22:57.87), seventh-place Eva Cronin of St. Stephens (23:03.06), eighth-place Marina Zavala-Medina of St. Stephens (22:03.73), ninth-place Jade Gonzalez-Cardena of St. Stephens (23:05.84) and 10th-place Kaylee Nelson of Bunker Hill (23:36.45).

In the boys’ race, Maiden’s Hunter Smathers was the individual champion with a time of 17:22.53, while the runner-up was Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin (17:46.81), finishing third was St. Stephens’ Payce Sherrill (17:57.39), coming in fourth was St. Stephens’ Jackson VanBeurden (18:00.29), taking fifth was Foard’s Carson Bess (18:23.52), finishing sixth was Christian Family Academy’s Ethan Stewart (18:40.32), coming in seventh was Hickory’s Clint Powers (18:57.78), taking eighth was Bunker Hill’s James Skeens (19:17.52), finishing ninth was Bandys’ Isaac Caroll (19:30.31) and coming in 10th was Bandys’ Cole Deal (19:37.61).

BOYS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 3, West Caldwell 2: The Red Devils slipped past the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, with Jesus Mejia scoring two goals for Newton-Conover and Brayan Guzman Maldonado tallying the remaining goal. The Red Devils (10-3-1, 8-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) host Lincolnton on Monday, while West Caldwell (5-7-1, 4-3) hosts Bunker Hill.

Bandys 9, West Lincoln 0: The Trojans shut out the Rebels on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, scoring six goals in the opening half before adding three goals in the second half. Bandys (13-1, 7-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts East Burke on Monday, while West Lincoln (3-12, 0-7) is at Maiden.

Fred T. Foard 3, North Iredell 2: The Tigers knocked off the Raiders at home Wednesday in Newton, improving to 8-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference prior to Monday’s trip to West Iredell. As for North Iredell, it dropped to 8-8 overall and 4-5 in league play ahead of Monday’s home match against St. Stephens.

East Burke 1, Maiden 0: The Cavaliers took down the Blue Devils at home Wednesday in Icard, scoring the only goal of the match in the second 10-minute overtime period. East Burke (4-11-1, 3-5 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bandys on Monday, while Maiden (7-8, 3-5) hosts West Lincoln.

West Iredell 1, St. Stephens 1: The Warriors and host Indians played to a tie on Wednesday in Hickory, with each team scoring in the first 10-minute overtime period. West Iredell (4-9-1, 1-7-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday, while St. Stephens (10-2-1, 6-2-1) is at North Iredell.

East Lincoln 3, Hickory 1: The Mustangs handed the visiting Red Tornadoes their first loss of the season on Wednesday in Denver, turning a 1-1 halftime tie into a two-goal victory. Blake Swanson scored all three goals for East Lincoln with Aidan Morrison dishing out two assists and Landon Graden adding one assist, while Hickory’s lone goal came from Brandon Garcia.

East Lincoln (10-4-3, 7-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) travels to Statesville on Monday, while Hickory (11-1-3, 7-1-1) hosts North Lincoln.

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, St. Stephens 2: The Warriors defeated the Indians in five sets on the road Wednesday in Hickory, falling 26-24 in the first set and 25-13 in the second set before winning the next three sets 25-22, 25-22 and 15-13. West Iredell moved to 13-6 overall and 7-5 in the Western Foothills 3A, while St. Stephens is now 13-7 and 6-6.

West Iredell hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday, the same night St. Stephens visits North Iredell.

North Iredell 3, Fred T. Foard 1: The Tigers saw their seven-match winning streak come to an end at the hands of unbeaten North Iredell at home Wednesday in Newton, losing the opening set 25-13 before winning 25-9 in set two. However, the Raiders won the next two sets by respective scores of 25-21 and 25-16 to improve to 22-0 overall and 12-0 in the Western Foothills 3A.

Despite the loss, Foard (14-4, 9-3 Western Foothills 3A) received 12 kills and 14 digs from Laney Craig, eight kills and eight digs from Maya Beatty, six kills and five blocks from Taylor Ramseur and five kills, six blocks, 11 digs and 15 assists from Averie Dale. The Tigers also got two aces and 16 digs from Natigan Crutchfield to go with two aces and 15 assists from Camryn Partin.

The Raiders host league opponent St. Stephens on Monday, while Foard has a pair of nonconference matches at Watauga (against Watauga and T.C. Roberson) on Saturday before visiting Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell on Monday.

East Lincoln 3, Hickory 1: The Red Tornadoes suffered a four-set loss on the road Wednesday in Denver. The Mustangs won each of the first two sets by identical 25-17 scores before falling 25-23 in the third set and bouncing back with a 25-20 victory in the fourth set.

East Lincoln (10-6, 7-5 Western Foothills 3A) is at Statesville on Monday, while Hickory (8-12, 4-8) hosts North Lincoln.