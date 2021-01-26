H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens lacrosse splits with Rams

The St. Stephens girls lacrosse team hit the road for its season opener on Monday in Asheville, notching a 17-4 win over T.C. Roberson for its third consecutive season-opening victory. The Indians moved to 1-0 both overall and in Conference 15 play, while the Rams fell to 0-1 in both.
Kaylee McGlamery led St. Stephens with six goals, while Ella Brannock added five. Kadence Ramseyer finished with three goals, with Katelyn McGlamery scoring two and Kenzie Lee chipping in one.
St. Stephens hosts Patton on Thursday, while T.C. Roberson visits Patton next Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
T.C. Roberson 17, St. Stephens 1
The Indians couldn’t keep up with the Rams on the road Monday in Asheville, allowing five goals in the first quarter, six in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth en route to a 16-goal defeat. On the other side, St. Stephens scored its lone goal in the final quarter.
St. Stephens (0-1, 0-1 Conference 19) hosts Patton on Thursday, while T.C. Roberson (1-0, 1-0) travels to Patton next Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held its state cross country meets over the weekend, with runners from area conferences — the South Fork 2A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — participating in the 2A meet on Friday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville and the 3A meet on Saturday at the same location.
Here’s how they fared in each meet:
2A State Meet
North Lincoln won both the girls’ and boys’ titles, led by individual champion Angie Allen with a time of 18:05.50 in the girls’ race and runner-up Miles Phillips with a time of 15:51.39 in the boys’ race. Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins finished second on the girls’ side with a time of 19:23.93, while North Lincoln’s Lori Glavan was seventh with a time of 19:53.22, Lake Norman Charter’s Lily Yampolsky was ninth with a time of 20:00.23 and Fred T. Foard’s Karina Coulter was 10th with a time of 20:02.85.
Other competitors for North Lincoln in the girls’ race were Cara Castro (16th; 20:37.42), Emily Laramie (17th; 20:39.11), Bella Wood (18th; 20:49.65), Kelbi Pierce (22nd; 21:02.44) and Paulina Pena Boardman (45th; 22:23.62). Meanwhile, joining Phillips in the boys’ race for North Lincoln were Jacob Scott (third; 15:54.64), Stephen Fernetti (seventh; 16:24.83), Jared Campbell (eighth; 16:29.71), Joseph Quilla (22nd; 17:08.21), Noah Carter (26th; 17:24.79) and Ethan Davis (42nd; 18:03.98).
Joining Yampolsky in the girls’ race for Lake Norman Charter were Abby Farris (12th; 20:25.81), Jenna Peterson (19th; 20:52.25), Megan Wozniak (20th; 20:52.87), Megan Rinehardt (25th; 21:28.85), Sophie Powers (36th; 21:59.97) and Sloan Turner (68th; 24:29.77). Additionally, Lake Norman Charter’s Grant Howlett came in 20th with a time of 17:01.38 and Draughn’s Reed Farrar finished 38th with a time of 17:55.31.
3A State Meet
Watauga was well-represented on both the girls’ and boys’ side, with Sidra Miller posting a 17th-place time of 19:30.15 to lead the Pioneers’ girls’ squad and Rien Freeman posting a 23rd-place time of 16:44.17 to lead their boys’ team. The next highest finisher for the Watauga girls was Sophie Beach with a 34th-place time of 20:09.93, while Rachel Cathey was 38th with a time of 20:13.76, Brianna Anderson was 40th with a time of 20:16.97, Gwendolyn Anderson was 41st with a time of 20:18.25, Andriana Rink was 51st with a time of 20:50.20 and Isabelle Broman-Fulks was 68th with a time of 21:32.69.
Taking 32nd in the boys’ race was Watauga’s Korben Anderson with a time of 17:07.04, while fellow Pioneer Hastings Holt was 43rd with a time of 17:19.84. Teammates Abe Bachman (70th; 18:03.27), Ethan Cannon (75th; 18:05.47), David Mims (86th; 18:35.68) and Haden Miller (88th; 19:03.00) also participated.