H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens lacrosse splits with Rams

The St. Stephens girls lacrosse team hit the road for its season opener on Monday in Asheville, notching a 17-4 win over T.C. Roberson for its third consecutive season-opening victory. The Indians moved to 1-0 both overall and in Conference 15 play, while the Rams fell to 0-1 in both.

Kaylee McGlamery led St. Stephens with six goals, while Ella Brannock added five. Kadence Ramseyer finished with three goals, with Katelyn McGlamery scoring two and Kenzie Lee chipping in one.

St. Stephens hosts Patton on Thursday, while T.C. Roberson visits Patton next Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 17, St. Stephens 1

The Indians couldn’t keep up with the Rams on the road Monday in Asheville, allowing five goals in the first quarter, six in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth en route to a 16-goal defeat. On the other side, St. Stephens scored its lone goal in the final quarter.

St. Stephens (0-1, 0-1 Conference 19) hosts Patton on Thursday, while T.C. Roberson (1-0, 1-0) travels to Patton next Monday.

CROSS COUNTRY