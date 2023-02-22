BELMONT — The St. Stephens girls basketball team trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters, but was ultimately able to rally for a 36-34 road victory over Stuart Cramer in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday. The Indians were down 11-6 after the first quarter, 15-14 at the half and 25-21 through three periods.

St. Stephens (20-8), which is the No. 23 seed in the 3A West bracket, won for the fifth time in its past six games thanks to a game-high 21 points from Kennedy Blevins, with Molli Harris adding five and Aubrey Gibbs and Allie Reid scoring four apiece. Meanwhile, 10th-seeded Stuart Cramer (22-6) saw a six-game winning streak come to an end as it was eliminated from postseason play.

The Indians travel to seventh-seeded Hunter Huss (20-7) in Thursday’s second round after the Huskies knocked off No. 26 Atkins 54-44 in the first round.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 3 Hibriten 60, No. 30 Fred T. Foard 30: The Panthers took down the Tigers at home Tuesday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs in Lenoir. Zoey Walker had 14 points and six steals for Hibriten, which also got 13 points and four rebounds from Emma Poarch to go with 11 points, 14 rebounds and five assists from Katie Story and 10 points, six boards and three steals from Jada Brown.

Hibriten (23-4) hosts 14th-seeded Freedom (13-12) in Thursday’s second round following the Patriots’ 60-37 win over 19th-seeded Franklin in Round 1. As for Foard, it finishes the season at 11-15.

No. 13 Alexander Central 50, No. 20 Cox Mill 37: The Cougars were down 19-12 at the end of the opening quarter and 31-25 at halftime before outscoring the visiting Chargers 11-0 in the third period and 14-6 in the fourth en route to a first-round victory in the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday in Taylorsville. Meredith Wike finished with a game-high 25 points for Alexander Central, and she also had five rebounds.

Other major contributors for the Cougars (20-7) included Malayah Adams with eight points, four assists and three steals, Kirstyn Herman with seven points, six boards and five assists and Hallie Jarrett with six points and nine rebounds. Alexander Central visits fourth-seeded North Mecklenburg (25-2) in Thursday’s second round after the Vikings defeated 29th-seeded McDowell 67-38 on Tuesday, while Cox Mill ends the season at 15-11.

No. 8 Parkwood 52, No. 25 Hickory 49: Despite leading 17-14 after the first quarter and finding themselves in a 37-all tie entering the fourth period, the Red Tornadoes ended up by falling by a three-point final margin in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Tuesday in Monroe. The Wolf Pack (22-5) will host ninth-seeded Ashe County (18-8) in Round 2 on Thursday after the Huskies beat 24th-seeded Crest 54-41 in the opening round, while Hickory finishes the season at 14-12.

No. 6 T.W. Andrews 58, No. 27 Maiden 40: The Red Raiders knocked off the visiting Blue Devils in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in High Point, building a 16-4 lead after the opening quarter, a 30-20 advantage at the half and a 43-28 lead through three periods. T.W. Andrews (21-4) hosts 11th-seeded North Wilkes (23-5) on Thursday after the Vikings advanced with a 67-37 win over 22nd-seeded Trinity, while Maiden ends the season at 12-15.

No. 1 Randleman 52, No. 32 Bandys 34: The Tigers extended their winning streak to 13 games with a home win over the Trojans in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Randleman. Randleman was up 25-8 after the first quarter, 39-16 at halftime and 47-23 heading into the fourth period.

The Tigers (25-1) will host 16th-seeded Hendersonville (18-9) in Thursday’s second round after the Bearcats took down 17th-seeded McMichael in the first round, while Bandys finishes the season at 11-15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 2 Hickory 91, No. 31 Pisgah 52: The Red Tornadoes won their 23rd consecutive game on Tuesday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs in Hickory. Clinging to a six-point lead at the half, Hickory (27-1) pulled away in the second half to punch its ticket to Thursday’s second round, when the Red Tornadoes will host 15th-seeded Dudley (20-6) following the Panthers’ 56-49 win over 18th-seeded East Lincoln in Round 1.

On the other side, Pisgah ends the season at 8-17.

No. 3 West Caldwell 89, No. 30 West Stanly 43: The Warriors were too much for the Colts in the first round of the 2A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Lenoir, picking up their 17th straight victory as they improved to 25-2 ahead of Thursday’s home matchup with 19th-seeded Community School of Davidson (18-9), which defeated 14th-seeded R-S Central 56-49 in the opening round. As for West Stanly, it finishes the season at 13-14.

No. 25 Sun Valley 56, No. 8 Alexander Central 35: The visiting Spartans defeated the Cougars in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday in Taylorsville, jumping out to a 20-7 lead after the opening quarter before holding advantages of 33-17 and 49-21 at the end of the second and third periods, respectively. Sun Valley (16-11) travels to ninth-seeded A.C. Reynolds (17-10) in Thursday’s second round after the Rockets earned a 63-58 win over 24th-seeded West Forsyth in the first round.

Alexander Central (18-8) got 11 points from Avery Cook to go with six points and five rebounds from Chad Lasher and six points and four assists from Grayson Presnell.

No. 15 Trinity 81, No. 18 Newton-Conover 55: The Bulldogs took down the Red Devils at home Tuesday in the first round of the 2A state playoffs in Trinity. With the victory, Trinity (21-7) earned a road game against second-seeded Reidsville (22-0), an 80-59 winner over 31st-seeded Lincolnton, in Thursday’s second round.

As for Newton-Conover, it ends the season at 15-13.

No. 8 Southern Guilford 67, No. 25 Hibriten 31: The Storm defeated the visiting Panthers in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Greensboro, moving to 23-5 ahead of hosting 24th-seeded Kings Mountain (14-12) in Thursday’s second round following the Mountaineers’ 67-60 win over ninth-seeded West Henderson on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hibriten finishes the season at 10-17.

No. 1 Central Cabarrus 88, No. 32 St. Stephens 35: The Vikings protected home court with a 53-point home win over the Indians in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Concord. Central Cabarrus (27-0) now turns its attention to Thursday’s second-round home game against 16th-seeded North Henderson (19-9) after the Knights defeated 17th-seeded North Lincoln 75-73 on Tuesday, while St. Stephens ends the season at 11-15.

No. 1 Myers Park 85, No. 32 South Caldwell 31: The Mustangs cruised past the Spartans in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Charlotte, moving to 23-4 while dropping South Caldwell to 13-15. Myers Park hosts 17th-seeded East Mecklenburg (21-7) in Thursday’s second round after the Eagles beat 16th-seeded Ragsdale 85-75 in Round 1.