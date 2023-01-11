H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls, University Christian boys win Catawba County swim meet

The annual Catawba County swim meet was held on Tuesday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. St. Stephens finished first on the girls’ side with 337 points, while the University Christian boys came in first with 377 points.

Finishing second through sixth on the girls’ side were University Christian (307 points), Hickory (304), Fred T. Foard (238), Newton-Conover (174) and Hickory Christian Academy (27). Additionally, posting second- through fifth-place finishes on the boys’ side were St. Stephens (311 points), Hickory (223), Foard (58) and Newton-Conover (25).

University Christian led the way with first-place finishes in seven events, while St. Stephens captured six victories, Hickory won five events and Foard and Newton-Conover nabbed two wins apiece.

Event winners were as follows:

• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: St. Stephens (Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle, Ava Gruber, Katie Parmenter), 2:03.15

• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: University Christian (Noah Thompson, Sean Kelty, Jackson Behmer, Jack Ryan Richardson), 1:50.93

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Kathryn Cinson (Foard), 2:01.76

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Jackson Behmer (University Christian), 2:02.98

• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 2:20.03

• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Sean Kelty (University Christian), 2:00.35

• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Morgan Ruebusch (Newton-Conover), 26.55 seconds

• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Jackson Broos (St. Stephens), 25.08 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Morgan Ruebusch (Newton-Conover), 1:00.47

• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Joseph Mogray (Hickory), 58.12 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 1:00.44

• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Cameron Broos (St. Stephens), 52.99 seconds

• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Emmalyn Buskirk (Foard), 5:44.00

• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Sean Kelty (University Christian), 4:48.63

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: University Christian (Cooper Behmer, Ava Blair, Virginia Young, Margaret Johnson), 1:58.05

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: University Christian (Cannon Blair, David Abel, Jack Bartlett, Jack Ryan Richardson), 1:49.31

• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens), 1:05.68

• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Joseph Mogray (Hickory), 1:02.10

• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 1:14.87

• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Charles Fields (Hickory), 1:08.77

• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle, Ava Gruber, Katie Parmenter), 4:11.28

• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: University Christian (Jackson Behmer, Noah Thompson, Jack Bartlett, Sean Kelty), 3:43.97

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 49, Bandys 40: The Red Devils topped the Trojans at home Tuesday in Newton, receiving a game-high 14 points from Cassidy Geddes to go with 13 from Hadleigh Swagger and nine from Lizzie Sain. As for Bandys, it was led by 13 points from Lexi Vaughan and 12 from Rachel Anderson.

Newton-Conover (12-3, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Bunker Hill on Friday, while Bandys (6-9, 1-4) travels to West Caldwell.

Maiden 64, Bunker Hill 33: The Blue Devils defeated the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, improving to 6-9 overall and 3-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 2-12 and 1-4. Maiden was up 14-11 after the first quarter, 34-18 at the half and 59-20 through three periods.

Maiden hosts Lincolnton on Friday, the same night Bunker Hill visits Newton-Conover.

Hickory 64, West Iredell 20: The Red Tornadoes routed the Warriors at home Tuesday in Hickory behind 20 points from Léa Boyens and 10 from Joselin Turner. Nine other players also scored for Hickory, which moved to 6-7 overall and 2-2 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference ahead of Thursday’s home game against North Lincoln, which will be followed by Friday’s home contest against Fred T. Foard.

West Iredell (2-13, 0-5 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln on Friday.

Fred T. Foard 45, North Lincoln 34: The Tigers took down the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, carrying an 11-2 lead into the second quarter, a 21-9 advantage into halftime and a 30-24 lead into the final period. Foard (9-6, 3-2 Western Foothills 3A) travels to Hickory on Friday, while North Lincoln (3-10, 1-3) is at Hickory on Thursday before visiting West Iredell on Friday.

East Lincoln 75, St. Stephens 35: The Mustangs were too much for the Indians on the road Tuesday in Hickory, getting 17 points from Madison Self, 16 from Emma Montanari, 12 from Ginny Overbay and nine from Hailey McFadden. On the other side, St. Stephens was paced by 11 points from Kennedy Blevins, 10 from Molli Harris and eight from Allie Reid.

East Lincoln (15-0, 5-0 Western Foothills 3A) has a home game against North Iredell on Friday, the same night St. Stephens (9-6, 3-2) visits Statesville.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 53, Bandys 47: The Red Devils knocked off the Trojans at home Tuesday in Newton, with Landen Lyerly scoring a team-high 13 points to go with 12 from Owen Cannon, 10 from Zyon Chambers and nine from Luke Wilkinson. Meanwhile, Bandys received 15 points from Easton Ledford and 11 from Micah Slaughter.

Newton-Conover (9-6, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Friday, the same night Bandys (8-6, 3-2) travels to West Caldwell.

Maiden 66, Bunker Hill 53: The Blue Devils beat the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, building a 16-13 lead after the first quarter, a 32-22 advantage at the half and a 47-35 lead through three periods. Maiden (13-2, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton on Friday, while Bunker Hill (2-12, 0-5) is at Newton-Conover.

Hickory 81, West Iredell 36: The Red Tornadoes easily dispatched the visiting Warriors on Tuesday in Hickory, with Jamien Little (15 points), John Holbrook (13), Izaiah Littlejohn (13), Jay Powell (12) and Britt Rumbaugh (10) all reaching double figures in scoring. Hickory (13-1, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln on Thursday and Fred T. Foard on Friday, while West Iredell (2-13, 0-5) has a home contest against North Lincoln on Friday.

North Lincoln 90, Fred T. Foard 54: The Knights earned a 36-point home win over the Tigers on Tuesday in Lincolnton, jumping out to a 29-11 lead after the opening quarter before carrying advantages of 45-22 and 66-41 into the third and fourth periods, respectively. North Lincoln (10-3, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits Hickory on Thursday and West Iredell on Friday, while Foard (3-12, 3-2) has a road game against Hickory on Friday.

East Lincoln 63, St. Stephens 49: The Mustangs defeated the host Indians on Tuesday in Hickory, receiving a game-high 15 points from Davis Hill to go with 14 from Mason Simmons, 12 from Keandre Walker and 10 from Jackson Fannon. On the other side, St. Stephens was led by 12 points from Peyton Anderson and nine each from Ajay Swisher and Dayton Anderson.

East Lincoln (13-2, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell on Friday, while St. Stephens (6-9, 1-4) visits Statesville.

WRESTLING

Maiden 40, Bunker Hill 38: The Blue Devils edged the Bears at home Tuesday in Maiden. Winning wrestlers for Maiden included Steven Baynes at 106 pounds (first-period pin), Bryson Crider at 120 (first-period pin), Christian Wylie at 126 (first-period pin), Zachary Beard at 145 (first-period pin), Brandon Paretty at 160 (first-period pin), Drake Deaton at 195 (12-4 major decision) and DJ Spring at 285 (second-period pin).

Bunker Hill (7-15, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) received victories from Ryan Madena at 113 (second-period pin), Michael McFarren at 132 (18-3 technical fall), Ethan McManus at 138 (third-period pin), Tyler Fox at 152 (second-period pin), Donta Davis at 170 (third-period pin), Adrian Cruz at 182 (11-5 decision) and David Hernandez at 220 (forfeit).

Maiden (6-5, 2-0) visits Lincolnton on Friday for a tri-match that will also include nonconference Lincoln Charter, while Bunker Hill travels to Newton-Conover on Thursday.

Fred T. Foard 73, Kings Mountain 6: The Tigers captured a nonconference home victory over the Mountaineers on Tuesday in Newton. Foard received wins from the following grapplers: George Coleman at 106 (15-0 technical fall), Austin Laws at 113 (first-period pin), Toby Bowman at 120 (19-2 tech fall), Brayden Johns at 132 (second-period pin), Kevin Romero at 138 (forfeit), Brock Carey at 145 (first-period pin), Brayden Mejia at 152 (second-period pin), Jon Byrd at 160 (first-period pin), Zane Birtchet at 170 (first-period pin), Sam Drum at 182 (first-period pin), Dylan Smith at 195 (8-1 decision), Colby Mace at 220 (second-period pin) and Sam Bolch at 285 (second-period pin).

The Tigers (30-1) will host a tri-match against Western Foothills 3A opponents North Iredell and North Lincoln on Friday.

Hickory finishes 1-1 during tri-match: The Red Tornadoes traveled to Statesville for a tri-match against North Lincoln and host West Iredell on Tuesday, defeating the latter by a 42-39 final while falling to North Lincoln by a score of 51-24. Hickory is now 2-12 overall and 1-5 in Western Foothills 3A matches entering Saturday’s Warrior Duals at East Gaston.

West Rowan 50, St. Stephens 15: The Falcons defeated the Indians in a nonconference match at home Tuesday in Mount Ulla. Despite the loss, St. Stephens got victories from the following wrestlers: Ivan Cortez at 113 (7-5 decision), Dylan Herrera Luna at 152 (4-2 decision), Will Fincher at 160 (pin) and Andrew Kehoe at 182 (6-0 decision).

St. Stephens (33-5) hosts a tri-match against Western Foothills 3A foes East Lincoln and West Iredell on Friday.