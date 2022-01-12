H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls, University Christian boys win Catawba County swim meet

Six schools attended the Catawba County championship swim meet on Tuesday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. Ultimately, St. Stephens finished first on the girls’ side with 254 points and University Christian came in first on the boys’ side with 282.
Finishing second through sixth on the girls’ side were University Christian (229 points), Hickory (206), Newton-Conover (153), Fred T. Foard (94) and Hickory Christian Academy (22). Meanwhile, finishing second through fourth on the boys’ side — two schools didn’t qualify for a team score — were St. Stephens (263 points), Hickory (237) and Foard (23).
University Christian won nine of the 22 events, while St. Stephens captured six victories. Additionally, Hickory won five events and Newton-Conover tallied two wins.
Event winners were as follows:
Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: University Christian (Virginia Young, Margaret Johnson, Emma Edwards, Alyssa Drendel), 2:06.34
Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: University Christian (Noah Thompson, Sean Kelty, Jackson Behmer, Baylor Texer), 1:52.26
Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 2:01.60
Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Joseph Mogray (Hickory), 2:01.79
Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Emma Edwards (University Christian), 2:21.44
Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Sean Kelty (University Christian), 2:01.35
Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Alyssa Drendel (University Christian), 27.44
Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Taylor Day (Hickory), 24.26
Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Ella Brett Hitchcock (Hickory), 1:03.09
Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Jackson Behmer (University Christian), 1:00.75
Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Colby Fields (Hickory), 1:00.67
Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Taylor Day (Hickory), 52.63
Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 5:29.16
Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Elijah Godfrey (St. Stephens), 5:07.70
Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Newton-Conover (Valeria Hernandez-Pena, Angelica Aragon-Zamora, June Gordon, Chloe Hedrick), 1:58.08
Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: University Christian (Baylor Texer, Phillip Wilson, Yates Johnson, Jack Bartlett), 1:53.05
Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Chloe Hedrick (Newton-Conover), 1:09.46
Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Jackson Broos (St. Stephens), 1:06.13
Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Emma Edwards (University Christian), 1:15.34
Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Sean Kelty (University Christian), 1:03.25
Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Ava Gruber, Jovie Lee, Riley Caudle, Katie Parmenter), 4:16.53
Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Cameron Broos, Aidan Gorman, Jackson Broos, Elijah Godfrey), 3:46.10
Girls basketballNewton-Conover 43, Bandys 42
A putback from Lizzie Sain with 0.4 seconds remaining lifted the Red Devils past the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, with the victory running Newton-Conover’s record to 12-2 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. A 3-pointer by Cassidy Geddes with 12.4 seconds left brought the Red Devils within a point before a Bandys turnover gave possession back to the visitors.
Emma Fox was Newton-Conover’s leading scorer with 17 points, while Geddes added 14, Sain scored seven and Hannah Watkins had five. On the other side, Bandys (9-6, 3-2 Catawba Valley 2A) received 17 points from Annie Andrews, nine apiece from Macy Rummage and Logan Dutka, four from Kate Dutka and three from Caroline McIntosh.
Newton-Conover visits Bunker Hill on Friday, while the Trojans travel to Bunker Hill next Tuesday.
Alexander Central 61, Ashe County 58
The Cougars outlasted the Huskies in double overtime on the road Tuesday in West Jefferson, getting 17 points, five assists and four steals from Julianna Walter to go with 14 points from Chesney Stikeleather and 13 points and 11 rebounds from Kirstyn Herman. As for Ashe County, it was led by 17 points, eight boards and four assists from Paige Overcash to go with 15 points and nine rebounds from Jordan Jones.
Alexander Central (13-1, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) is at Watauga on Friday, while the Huskies (11-3, 0-1) host Freedom next Tuesday.
Watauga 48, South Caldwell 41
The Pioneers topped the Spartans at home Tuesday in Boone, receiving 17 points from Kate Sears, 10 from Charlotte Torgerson and nine from Caroline Farthing. Meanwhile, South Caldwell was paced by Olivia Miller’s game-high 18 points to go with six apiece from Chloe Phillips and Katlyn Wynn.
Watauga (13-1, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Alexander Central on Friday, while South Caldwell (8-2, 0-1) entertains Freedom.
Boys basketballBandys 63, Newton-Conover 47
The Trojans defeated the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Catawba, building an 18-10 lead after the first quarter before enjoying advantages of 34-20 and 45-32 at the end of the second and third periods, respectively. Bandys’ Parker Styborski scored a team-high 17 points, with Parker DeHart and Grant Parham scoring 10 each and Micah Slaughter finishing with nine.
On the other side, Newton-Conover (2-13, 0-5 Catawba Valley 2A) was led by a game-high 23 points from Jay Powell to go with 13 from Javier Lineberger. The Red Devils visit Bunker Hill on Friday, the same night Bandys (4-11, 2-3) hosts West Caldwell.
Alexander Central 53, Ashe County 33
The Cougars knocked off the Huskies on the road Tuesday in West Jefferson, with Evan Presnell scoring 18 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. Alexander Central also got 12 points and five boards from Dusty Sigmon, while Avery Cook scored nine points and Garrett Barnes had eight points and five rebounds.
Jake Grubb was the leading scorer for Ashe County (8-6, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) with 18 points, but no other player for the Huskies scored more than five points. Ashe County visits Hibriten on Friday, while Alexander Central (13-2, 1-0) travels to Watauga.
South Caldwell 63, Watauga 46
The Spartans earned a road victory over the Pioneers on Tuesday in Boone, moving to 8-3 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping Watauga to 4-9 and 0-1. South Caldwell hosts Freedom on Friday, the same night Watauga entertains Alexander Central.
West Caldwell 76, West Lincoln 63
The Warriors took down the Rebels at home Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 8-7 overall and 5-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Lincoln, it fell to 5-10 overall and 2-3 in league play.
West Caldwell visits Bandys on Friday, while West Lincoln hosts East Burke.
WrestlingBandys defeats Newton-Conover, McDowell
The Trojans notched two victories during a tri-match hosted by the Red Devils on Tuesday in Newton. Bandys defeated Newton-Conover 44-24 and McDowell 54-21, while the Red Devils topped the Titans 45-28 in the remaining match.
Notching two wins apiece for Bandys (20-5 overall, 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A) were Trey Story, Bryson Burkett, Will Nix, Caleb Moore, Ian Moore and Austin Cline, while the Trojans’ Bryce Kirkland, Boedi Kirkland, Joey Levix, Trey Ballew, Raydyn Brooks and Zackory Evans each had one victory.
Newton-Conover (31-7 overall, 3-2 Catawba Valley 2A) got two wins each from Isaiah Pittman, Camden Spencer, Jason Brawley, Jordan Henze and Joseph Lioret-Tutty. The Red Devils’ Owen Clark, Mason Shook, Connor Shumate and Ethan Clark finished with one win apiece.
Bandys travels to West Caldwell for a tri-match also involving Mountain Heritage on Friday, while Newton-Conover hosts Bunker Hill.
Foard beats East Lincoln, Providence Day
The Tigers earned a Western Foothills 3A Conference victory over host East Lincoln on Tuesday in Denver, also tallying a nonconference win over Providence Day. Foard blanked East Lincoln 80-0 and defeated Providence Day 62-15 to improve to 27-2 overall and 3-0 in league action.
Winning two bouts apiece for the Tigers were George Coleman, Karter Floyd, Brayden Mejia, Parker Johns, Hunter Clark, Brock Carey, Landon Slager, Evan Steiger, Colby Mace and Dylan Smith. Foard also received one win each from Dawson Cody, Conner Weaver, Sam Drum, Andrew Jackson and Sam Bolch.
Foard visits North Iredell on Friday for a tri-match also involving North Lincoln and Statesville.
Bunker Hill 54, Maiden 24
The Bears earned a 30-point home win over the Blue Devils on Tuesday in Claremont, winning 10 of the 14 weight classes to move to 14-16 overall and 2-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for Maiden, it is now 6-8 overall and 1-3 in league matches.
Victorious grapplers for Bunker Hill included Dawson Vang at 106 pounds (second-period pin), Christian Garcia at 113 (10-7 decision), Raul Hernandez at 120 (forfeit), Ethan McManus at 132 (forfeit), Brian Bouttavong at 138 (first-period pin), Alex Betancourt at 145 (first-period pin), Tyler Fox at 152 (first-period pin), Brayden Guess at 160 (forfeit), Donta Davis at 170 (second-period pin) and Adrian Cruz at 220 (8-3 decision). Meanwhile, Maiden received victories from Christian Wylie at 126 (first-period pin), Brandon Paretty at 182 (second-period pin), Drake Deaton at 195 (first-period pin) and DJ Spring at 285 (first-period pin).
Bunker Hill hosts Newton-Conover on Friday, while the Blue Devils host Lincolnton.
St. Stephens 42, Statesville 33
The Indians knocked off the Greyhounds on the road Tuesday in Statesville, receiving wins from Ivan Cortez at 113 (forfeit), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 120 (forfeit), Will Moore at 132 (first-period pin), William Fincher at 152 (forfeit), Jacob Schwartz at 160 (forfeit), Andrew Kehoe at 170 (third-period pin) and Andre Britt at 182 (first-period pin). St. Stephens moved to 27-3 overall and 3-0 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Friday’s quad match at West Iredell that will also involve Hickory and East Lincoln.
Statesville also returns to action on Friday when it heads to North Iredell for a quad match that will also involve Fred T. Foard and North Lincoln.
Hibriten 59, Freedom 18
The Panthers earned a home win over the Patriots on Tuesday in Lenoir, getting victories from Brian Reid at 113 (forfeit), Josiah Honer at 126 (forfeit), Chase Trivette at 132 (forfeit), Ross Watts at 138 (forfeit), Carter Hinton at 152 (forfeit), Chandler Wyke at 160 (forfeit), Sadharri Moore at 170 (forfeit), Dillan Earp at 182 (forfeit), Rylan Davidson at 195 (forfeit) and Daniel Baker at 285 (second-period pin). Hibriten is now 15-6 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A entering Friday’s tri-match at Ashe County that will also include West Wilkes.
Freedom will host a quad match on Friday against South Caldwell, Patton and Chesnee (South Carolina).
Ashe County 60, Alexander Central 21
The Huskies topped the Cougars on the road Tuesday in Taylorsville, with Alexander Central managing victories in four weight classes. Victorious grapplers for the Cougars included Elijah Peal at 170 (second-period pin), Noah Medders at 182 (6-1 decision), Nathaniel Dahlstrom at 195 (second-period pin) and Furquan Maynard at 285 (forfeit).
Alexander Central (18-11 overall, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Watauga on Friday, while Ashe County hosts a tri-match against Hibriten and West Wilkes.