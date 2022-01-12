H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls, University Christian boys win Catawba County swim meet

The Trojans defeated the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Catawba, building an 18-10 lead after the first quarter before enjoying advantages of 34-20 and 45-32 at the end of the second and third periods, respectively. Bandys’ Parker Styborski scored a team-high 17 points, with Parker DeHart and Grant Parham scoring 10 each and Micah Slaughter finishing with nine.

On the other side, Newton-Conover (2-13, 0-5 Catawba Valley 2A) was led by a game-high 23 points from Jay Powell to go with 13 from Javier Lineberger. The Red Devils visit Bunker Hill on Friday, the same night Bandys (4-11, 2-3) hosts West Caldwell.

Alexander Central 53, Ashe County 33

The Cougars knocked off the Huskies on the road Tuesday in West Jefferson, with Evan Presnell scoring 18 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. Alexander Central also got 12 points and five boards from Dusty Sigmon, while Avery Cook scored nine points and Garrett Barnes had eight points and five rebounds.

Jake Grubb was the leading scorer for Ashe County (8-6, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) with 18 points, but no other player for the Huskies scored more than five points. Ashe County visits Hibriten on Friday, while Alexander Central (13-2, 1-0) travels to Watauga.