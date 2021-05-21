H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls tennis beats McDowell

The St. Stephens girls tennis team defeated McDowell 6-3 on the road Wednesday in Marion. In addition to four singles wins, the Indians also earned a pair of doubles victories.
Winning singles players for St. Stephens (1-1 overall, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) included Zoey Boston (6-1, 6-6 (7-5) over Mary Grace Smith), Sophie Hainor (6-1, 6-2 over Claire Surphlis), Klaire Starr (6-0, 6-1 over Tessa Ross) and Brianna Alfaro (6-4, 6-2 over Avaughni Thomas), while the Indians also got doubles wins from the teams of Boston and Hainor (6-3 over Surphlis and Smith) and Starr and Alfaro (8-0 over Ross and Thomas). St. Stephens hosts Freedom on Tuesday, the same day the Titans (2-3 overall, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) entertain Watauga after visiting South Caldwell on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Watauga 6, Alexander Central 3
The Cougars suffered a road loss to the Pioneers on Wednesday in Boone, with all three of their wins coming in singles action. Winning players for Alexander Central included Mackenzie Harper (6-1, 6-3 over Maddison Ogden), Cassidy Caskaddon (4-6, 6-1, 10-2 over Katie Harrison) and Emmy Rogers (4-6, 6-3, 10-8 over Laurel West).
Alexander Central (3-4 overall, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosted Freedom on Thursday before visiting McDowell next Wednesday, while Watauga (1-0 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Hickory on Monday before traveling to McDowell on Tuesday and hosting St. Stephens next Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Bandys splits with Mountain Island Charter, Lake Norman
The Trojans nabbed a win over Mountain Island Charter on Wednesday, but lost to host Lake Norman in a nonconference tri-match in Mooresville. Bandys defeated Mountain Island Charter 78-6 and lost to Lake Norman by a 42-39 score.
Against Mountain Island Charter, the Trojans (11-3 overall) received victories from Hunter Wilhite at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Bryce Kirkland at 113 (forfeit victory), Trey Story at 120 (forfeit victory), Joey Levix at 126 (pinned Ethan Hayes), Bryson Burkett at 132 (forfeit victory), William Nix at 138 (pinned Roman Perna), Luke Burkett at 145 (pinned Joshua Oxendine), Ian Moore at 152 (pinned Luka Zrnick), Caleb Moore at 160 (pinned Ethan Koenig), Raydyn Brooks at 170 (pinned Thomas Loving), Zackory Evans at 195 (forfeit victory), Austin Cline at 220 (forfeit victory) and Camden Mongene at 285 (forfeit victory). Meanwhile, in the loss to Lake Norman, Bandys got wins from Wilhite at 106 (forfeit victory), Bryson Burkett at 132 (pinned Daniel Benei), Nix at 138 (pinned Michael Deluca), Ian Moore at 152 (5-2 decision over Hayden Fann), Caleb Moore at 160 (forfeit victory), Grayson Lail at 170 (forfeit victory) and Brooks at 182 (pinned Michael Levine),
Bandys hosted a tri-match against South Fork 2A Conference foe East Lincoln and nonconference South Caldwell on Thursday before visiting Lincolnton on Tuesday for a tri-match also involving North Lincoln.