H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls tennis beats McDowell

The St. Stephens girls tennis team defeated McDowell 6-3 on the road Wednesday in Marion. In addition to four singles wins, the Indians also earned a pair of doubles victories.

Winning singles players for St. Stephens (1-1 overall, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) included Zoey Boston (6-1, 6-6 (7-5) over Mary Grace Smith), Sophie Hainor (6-1, 6-2 over Claire Surphlis), Klaire Starr (6-0, 6-1 over Tessa Ross) and Brianna Alfaro (6-4, 6-2 over Avaughni Thomas), while the Indians also got doubles wins from the teams of Boston and Hainor (6-3 over Surphlis and Smith) and Starr and Alfaro (8-0 over Ross and Thomas). St. Stephens hosts Freedom on Tuesday, the same day the Titans (2-3 overall, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) entertain Watauga after visiting South Caldwell on Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watauga 6, Alexander Central 3

The Cougars suffered a road loss to the Pioneers on Wednesday in Boone, with all three of their wins coming in singles action. Winning players for Alexander Central included Mackenzie Harper (6-1, 6-3 over Maddison Ogden), Cassidy Caskaddon (4-6, 6-1, 10-2 over Katie Harrison) and Emmy Rogers (4-6, 6-3, 10-8 over Laurel West).