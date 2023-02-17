OLIN — The St. Stephens girls basketball team led by as many as 10 points in the opening half before host North Iredell rallied to within two in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game. But the Indians never relinquished their lead as they nabbed a 42-36 victory over the Raiders in the semifinals of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament, advancing to tonight’s championship game against top-seeded East Lincoln.

The second-seeded Indians (19-7) ran their winning streak to four games behind 13 points from Molli Harris, who scored 11 after halftime and had five steals in the first half. Kennedy Blevins added 11 points for St. Stephens, which also got nine from Aubrey Gibbs.

Third-seeded North Iredell (17-9) was led by 14 points from Jewel Allen and seven from Lily Ward.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hibriten 54, Alexander Central 44: The top-seeded Panthers took down the fourth-seeded Cougars in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Thursday at Freedom High School. Hibriten’s Katie Story scored a game-high 20 points to go with four assists and four steals, while Zoey Walker had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, Emma Poarch finished with nine points and Jada Brown had eight points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

Alexander Central (19-7) received 16 points and nine boards from Meredith Wike, with Anna Jordan adding nine points.

Hibriten (22-3) faces second-seeded Watauga in tonight’s championship game.

Watauga 39, Ashe County 33: The second-seeded Pioneers defeated the third-seeded Huskies in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Thursday at Freedom High School. Watauga (19-6) was led by 11 points apiece from Charlotte Torgerson and Julie Matheson, while Ashe County (17-8) got 13 points and 12 rebounds from Paige Overcash and 11 points and nine boards from Abby Sheets.

Watauga takes on top-seeded Hibriten in tonight’s championship game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 64, Hibriten 52: The second-seeded Cougars knocked off the sixth-seeded Panthers in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Thursday at Freedom High School. Alexander Central (17-7) was led by Chad Lasher’s game-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds, while Carter Fortner had 15 points and five boards and Avery Cook had 11 points and four assists.

Hibriten (10-16) received 18 points from Jay Willis, with Nylan Battle notching 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Cougars will do battle with fourth-seeded South Caldwell in tonight’s championship game.

South Caldwell 72, Freedom 46: The fourth-seeded Spartans cruised past the top-seeded Patriots in the semifinals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Thursday at Freedom High School. South Caldwell’s Tyler Eggers had 26 points to lead all scorers, and he also grabbed eight rebounds, with Caleb Greene scoring 22 points to go with six rebounds and six assists.

Amore Connelly led Freedom (19-5) with 20 points.

The Spartans (13-13) face second-seeded Alexander Central in tonight’s championship game.

North Lincoln 60, East Lincoln 57: The third-seeded Knights edged the second-seeded Mustangs in overtime in the semifinals of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament on Thursday at North Iredell High School. North Lincoln was up 14-13 after the first quarter, 30-27 at the half and 43-39 entering the fourth period before East Lincoln rallied to tie things at 52-all and force the extra session.

Ty Sanders and Connor Carson had 14 points apiece for North Lincoln (18-7), with Kellen Karr adding 13. Sanders also had five rebounds and four assists, while Karr pulled down eight boards.

East Lincoln (20-6) was led by Keandre Walker’s game-high 23 points, with the senior forward also tallying six rebounds and five assists to go with 12 points and seven boards from Mason Simmons and 10 points from Palmer Crichton.

North Lincoln takes on top-seeded Hickory in tonight’s championship game.