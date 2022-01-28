H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls, East Lincoln boys nab Western Foothills 3A swim titles

Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Jackson Broos (St. Stephens), 1:04.58

Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Devin Poteat (East Lincoln), 1:13.32

Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Cameron Broos (St. Stephens), 1:09.66

Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle, Jovie Lee, Katie Parmenter), 4:18.20

Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Cameron Broos, Aidan Gorman, Jackson Broos, Elijah Godfrey), 3:51.60

BOYS BASKETBALL

Freedom 60, Hibriten 56: The Patriots defeated the Panthers by a four-point final margin on the road Thursday in Lenoir. Freedom improved to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Hibriten dropped to 8-9 and 2-3.

Freedom visits Ashe County on Monday before hosting South Caldwell on Tuesday, while Hibriten is at Ashe County on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL