H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls, East Lincoln boys nab Western Foothills 3A swim titles

The Western Foothills 3A Conference championship swim meet took place on Thursday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. The St. Stephens girls and East Lincoln boys captured league championships with 360 and 376 points, respectively.
Coming in second through seventh on the girls’ side were East Lincoln (345.5 points), Hickory (218), North Iredell (184.5), North Lincoln (156), Fred T. Foard (108) and Statesville (17). Finishing second through seventh in the boys’ competition were St. Stephens (334 points), North Lincoln (245), Hickory (200), North Iredell (88), Foard (26) and Statesville (14).
St. Stephens won 13 events, while East Lincoln emerged victorious in five. Hickory tallied three victories, with North Lincoln winning the remaining event.
Event winners were as follows:
Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: St. Stephens (Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle, Ava Gruber, Katie Parmenter), 2:05.80
Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: St. Stephens (Elijah Godfrey, Cameron Broos, Jackson Broos, Aidan Gorman), 1:53.11
Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 2:01.84
Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Elijah Godfrey (St. Stephens), 1:53.30
Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Devin Poteat (East Lincoln), 2:16.55
Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Zachary Clendenning (East Lincoln), 2:09.64
Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Colby Fields (Hickory), 27.44
Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Kyle Heise (North Lincoln), 23.76
Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Ella Brett Hitchcock (Hickory), 1:02.07
Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Elijah Godfrey (St. Stephens), 57.04
Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens), 1:03.47
Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Taylor Day (Hickory), 54.94
Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 5:21.47
Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Jackson Broos (St. Stephens), 5:34.59
Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: East Lincoln (Deana Poteat, Amelia Barrineau, Eva Lachapelle, Devin Poteat), 1:57.93
Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: East Lincoln (Owen Barrineau, Owen Pridmore, Kyan MacLeod, Zachary Clendenning), 1:43.60
Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens), 1:05.64
Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Jackson Broos (St. Stephens), 1:04.58
Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Devin Poteat (East Lincoln), 1:13.32
Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Cameron Broos (St. Stephens), 1:09.66
Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle, Jovie Lee, Katie Parmenter), 4:18.20
Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Cameron Broos, Aidan Gorman, Jackson Broos, Elijah Godfrey), 3:51.60
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freedom 60, Hibriten 56: The Patriots defeated the Panthers by a four-point final margin on the road Thursday in Lenoir. Freedom improved to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Hibriten dropped to 8-9 and 2-3.
Freedom visits Ashe County on Monday before hosting South Caldwell on Tuesday, while Hibriten is at Ashe County on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Freedom 59, Hibriten 49: The Patriots earned a road victory over the Panthers on Thursday in Lenoir. Freedom moved to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Hibriten fell to 11-7 and 0-4.