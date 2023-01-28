H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls defeat Hickory 64-48

The St. Stephens girls basketball team extended its winning streak to five games with a 64-48 home win over crosstown rival Hickory on Friday in Hickory. The Indians were up 18-14 after the first quarter before holding leads of 32-21 at the half and 47-28 through three periods.

All five St. Stephens (14-6, 8-2 Western Foothills 3A Conference) players who scored reached double figures. Molli Harris led the way with 15 points, while Kennedy Blevins had 14, Allie Reid had 13 and Aubrey Gibbs and Kennedy Moulton had 11 apiece.

The Red Tornadoes (10-9, 6-4) received a game-high 26 points from Laken Powe, with Gabby Bryant adding seven.

St. Stephens visits North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Hickory hosts North Iredell.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maiden 59, West Caldwell 41: The Blue Devils knocked off the Warriors on the road Friday in Lenoir, overcoming a 9-8 deficit at the end of the opening quarter by outscoring West Caldwell 16-7 in the second quarter and 21-7 in the third quarter before winning by an 18-point final margin. Maiden (9-11, 6-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Bandys on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (1-14, 1-9) entertains Lincolnton.

Ashe County 43, Alexander Central 39: The Huskies topped the Cougars at home Friday in West Jefferson, moving to 13-5 overall and 4-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while dropping Alexander Central to 17-3 and 3-3. Despite the loss, the Cougars received 14 points from Karlee Starnes to go with seven points and 10 rebounds from Kirstyn Herman and seven points, six boards and four assists from Meredith Wike.

Ashe County visits league foe Hibriten on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Draughn on Wednesday, while Alexander Central is at Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Watauga on Tuesday.

Statesville 40, Fred T. Foard 34: The Greyhounds knocked off the Tigers at home Friday in Statesville, rallying from a 28-25 deficit entering the fourth quarter to improve to 5-12 overall and 3-7 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Foard to 10-10 and 4-6. Statesville hosts West Iredell on Tuesday, the same night the Tigers travel to East Lincoln.

West Lincoln 58, Bunker Hill 36: The Rebels defeated the Bears on the road Friday in Claremont, improving to 12-7 overall and 6-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Newton-Conover. As for Bunker Hill, it fell to 3-16 overall and 2-8 in league play prior to Tuesday’s road game against East Burke.

Lincolnton 52, Bandys 29: The Wolves knocked off the Trojans at home Friday in Lincolnton, moving to 4-14 overall and 3-7 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bandys to 9-11 and 4-6. Despite the loss, Bandys got 11 points from Rachel Anderson and seven from Haley Cross.

Lincolnton is at West Caldwell on Tuesday, the same night the Trojans visit Maiden.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hickory 68, St. Stephens 49: The Red Tornadoes took down the Indians on the road Friday in Hickory behind 16 points from Jamien Little, 13 from John Holbrook, 11 from Jay Powell, 10 from Izaiah Littlejohn and eight from Britt Rumbaugh. On the other side, St. Stephens got 14 points from Dalton Pyatte, 12 from Peyton Young, nine from Jordan Twitty and seven from Dayton Anderson.

Hickory (19-1, 10-0 Western Foothills 3A) has a home game against North Iredell on Tuesday, while the Indians (9-11, 4-6) travel to North Lincoln.

Alexander Central 56, Ashe County 42: The Cougars knocked off the Huskies on the road Friday in West Jefferson, receiving 18 points and seven assists from Grayson Presnell to go with 13 points and four assists from Avery Cook and 10 points from Chad Lasher. Alexander Central (13-6, 4-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits league opponent Watauga on Tuesday, while Ashe County (7-12, 1-5) is at Northwestern 3A/4A foe Hibriten on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Draughn on Wednesday.

West Caldwell 64, Maiden 62: The Warriors took down the Blue Devils at home Friday in Lenoir, jumping out to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter before holding a 27-25 advantage at the half and a 50-45 lead through three periods. West Caldwell (17-2, 10-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Maiden (17-3, 8-2) has a home game against Bandys.

Bunker Hill 56, West Lincoln 47: The Bears trailed 22-20 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 17-12 and 19-13 over the final two quarters en route to a nine-point win at home Friday in Claremont. Bunker Hill (4-15, 2-8 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Tuesday, the same night West Lincoln (6-13, 3-7) travels to Newton-Conover.

Lincolnton 58, Bandys 50: The Wolves beat the Trojans at home Friday in Lincolnton, overcoming 20 points from Micah Slaughter, nine from Dominic Robinson and eight from Landon Vaughan, who were Bandys’ top three scorers. Lincolnton (7-12, 5-5 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Bandys (10-9, 5-5) is at Maiden.

Statesville 54, Fred T. Foard 47: The Greyhounds defeated the Tigers at home Friday in Statesville, moving to 2-12 overall and 2-8 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Foard to 4-16 and 4-6. Statesville hosts West Iredell on Tuesday, the same night the Tigers visit East Lincoln.