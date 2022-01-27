H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls defeat Foard 55-53; Friday start times changed

NEWTON — The St. Stephens girls basketball team snapped a two-game road losing streak with a 55-53 victory over Fred T. Foard on Wednesday at Jerry Copas Gym. The Indians overcame deficits of 15-7 and 31-17 after the first two quarters by outscoring the Tigers 19-9 in the third period and 19-13 in the fourth.

Kennedy Blevins and Elizabeth Sumpter led St. Stephens (10-6, 4-2 Western Foothills 3A Conference) with 16 points apiece, while Molli Harris scored 12. Meanwhile, Foard (11-6, 5-2) received a game-high 19 points from Alexis Wolgemuth to go with 17 from Samaria Tipps and eight from Taylor Ramseur.

St. Stephens visits Hickory on Friday in a contest that will now be played at 4 p.m. due to the threat of wintry weather. No JV games will be played at Hickory on Friday, with the varsity boys contest following the completion of the varsity girls game.

Foard also changed the start times of Friday's home games against Statesville. The JV contests have been canceled, with the varsity girls game beginning at 4 p.m. followed by the varsity boys game.