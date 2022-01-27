H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens girls defeat Foard 55-53; Friday start times changed

NEWTON — The St. Stephens girls basketball team snapped a two-game road losing streak with a 55-53 victory over Fred T. Foard on Wednesday at Jerry Copas Gym. The Indians overcame deficits of 15-7 and 31-17 after the first two quarters by outscoring the Tigers 19-9 in the third period and 19-13 in the fourth.
Kennedy Blevins and Elizabeth Sumpter led St. Stephens (10-6, 4-2 Western Foothills 3A Conference) with 16 points apiece, while Molli Harris scored 12. Meanwhile, Foard (11-6, 5-2) received a game-high 19 points from Alexis Wolgemuth to go with 17 from Samaria Tipps and eight from Taylor Ramseur.
St. Stephens visits Hickory on Friday in a contest that will now be played at 4 p.m. due to the threat of wintry weather. No JV games will be played at Hickory on Friday, with the varsity boys contest following the completion of the varsity girls game.
Foard also changed the start times of Friday's home games against Statesville. The JV contests have been canceled, with the varsity girls game beginning at 4 p.m. followed by the varsity boys game.
As of presstime Thursday, other basketball games involving schools in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties had also moved up their start times for Friday. No JV games will be played at Maiden, where the varsity girls will host Tabernacle Christian at 4 p.m. followed by the varsity boys contest against West Caldwell. Additionally, no JV games will be played at East Burke, where the Cavaliers will host Newton-Conover in varsity girls action at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity boys contest.
Check with host schools for start times of other athletic events scheduled to take place on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bandys 71, Bunker Hill 69
The Trojans knocked off the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, getting 22 points from Macy Rummage to go with 19 each from Caroline McIntosh and Logan Dutka. As for Bunker Hill, it was led by a game-high 25 points from Olivia Ellis to go with 23 from Damireona Burch and 18 from Faith Isenhour.
Bandys (10-7, 4-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Lincolnton on Friday, while Bunker Hill (5-11, 3-2) is at West Lincoln.
Hickory 58, Statesville 36
The Red Tornadoes walloped the Greyhounds on the road Wednesday in Statesville for their sixth consecutive win. Hickory improved to 8-6 overall and 5-1 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Friday’s home game against St. Stephens, while Statesville fell to 2-14 and 2-6 entering Friday’s trip to Fred T. Foard.
East Burke 55, Lincolnton 33
The Cavaliers rolled to a 22-point home victory over the Wolves on Wednesday in Icard, receiving 17 points from Taylor Bostain to go with 15 from Braelyn Stilwell and 12 from Aubree Grigg. As for Lincolnton, it was paced by 17 points from Alexis Hough.
East Burke (8-5, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Friday, while Lincolnton (4-12, 0-6) visits Bandys.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 51, Fred T. Foard 41
The Indians earned a 10-point road win over the Tigers on Wednesday in Newton, receiving a game-high 34 points from Ji Ikard to go with seven from Luke Reid. On the other side, Foard was led by 17 points from Sam Hepler and nine from Nathaniel Hughes.
St. Stephens (13-5, 4-4 Western Foothills 3A) travels to Hickory on Friday, while the Tigers (3-15, 2-6) host Statesville.
Bunker Hill 64, Bandys 52
The Bears collected a home win over the Trojans on Wednesday in Claremont, with Quentin Hoover scoring 19 points to lead all players and Bunker Hill’s Elijah Boston and Kaden Bolick adding 15 apiece to go with nine from Mack Little. Meanwhile, Bandys was led by 12 points from Parker DeHart and nine each from Micah Slaughter and Terick Bumgarner.
Bunker Hill (4-11, 2-4 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Lincoln on Friday, while Bandys (4-14, 2-6) hosts Lincolnton.
Hickory 68, Statesville 51
The Red Tornadoes tallied their 11th win in a row on the road Wednesday in Statesville. Nine different players scored for Hickory, led by 12 points from Zane Redmond, 11 from Jayden Maddox, 10 from Rico Walker and eight apiece from Jamien Little and Eli Rose.
Hickory (16-1, 7-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens on Friday, while the Greyhounds (5-9, 2-6) are at Fred T. Foard.
Lincolnton 65, Maiden 63
The Wolves outlasted the Blue Devils in overtime on Wednesday in Lincolnton, moving to 8-9 overall and 6-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Maiden to 10-6 and 4-2. Lincolnton visits Bandys on Friday, while Maiden hosts West Caldwell.