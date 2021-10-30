H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens football trounces Foard in season finale

NEWTON — The St. Stephens football team capped the 2021 season with a 40-10 road victory over Fred T. Foard on Friday, snapping a five-game losing streak to finish 2-7 overall and 2-5 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play. As for the Tigers, they ended the fall with an overall record of 0-9 and a league mark of 0-7.
“Every week hasn’t been great,” St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said, “but to see the high points and to focus in on doing things well in this last game, that just means a lot to me to have them show that kind of heart and effort.”
St. Stephens scored first on a 54-yard touchdown from Brycen Gaither in the opening quarter before adding a pair of defensive TDs in the second period. Chance Wilson and Jacob Schwartz returned interceptions for scores before the Tigers notched their first points on a field goal.
In the third quarter, Sam Drum scored a TD to bring Foard closer before the Indians answered with a 21-yard TD from Ty McLauchlin. Peyton Young also scored on a 1-yard keeper before the end of the quarter, while St. Stephens tacked on a 3-yard TD run from McLauchlin in the final period.
VARSITY FOOTBALLFreedom 21, Alexander Central 7
The Patriots earned a 14-point road victory over the Cougars on Friday in Taylorsville, ending the regular season at 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. On the other side, Alexander Central finished at 4-6 overall and 1-4 in league play.
Freedom was paced by 141 yards and two TDs on 22 carries from BG Hampton, while Jaylen Barnett added 34 yards on 12 carries and Curt Young had 32 yards and a TD on seven rushing attempts. Meanwhile, the Cougars received nine carries for 46 yards from Tanner Moore, five carries for 34 yards from Logan Shoemaker and seven carries for 33 yards and a TD from Russell Fraiser.
Freedom, seeded 26th in the 3A state playoffs, visits seventh-seeded Hibriten (6-3 overall) in the opening round next Friday.
East Burke 28,
West Caldwell 18
The Cavaliers topped the Warriors by a 10-point final margin on the road Friday in Lenoir, scoring all of their points in the first half to end the season at 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference while dropping West Caldwell to 0-9 and 0-7. East Burke was led by Blane Fulbright’s 117 yards and four TDs on 32 carries, and the Cavs also got 86 yards on 13 carries from Carter Crump.
Makyis Dula was the leading rusher for the Warriors with 75 yards on five carries, while Jaylen Patterson completed 10 of 24 passes for 111 yards and a score and Mason Anthony had seven catches for 86 yards.
Note: The Hickory Daily Record‘s Jackson Shoe contributed to the portion of this report about the St. Stephens-Fred T. Foard football game.