H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens football trounces Foard in season finale

NEWTON — The St. Stephens football team capped the 2021 season with a 40-10 road victory over Fred T. Foard on Friday, snapping a five-game losing streak to finish 2-7 overall and 2-5 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play. As for the Tigers, they ended the fall with an overall record of 0-9 and a league mark of 0-7.

“Every week hasn’t been great,” St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said, “but to see the high points and to focus in on doing things well in this last game, that just means a lot to me to have them show that kind of heart and effort.”

St. Stephens scored first on a 54-yard touchdown from Brycen Gaither in the opening quarter before adding a pair of defensive TDs in the second period. Chance Wilson and Jacob Schwartz returned interceptions for scores before the Tigers notched their first points on a field goal.

In the third quarter, Sam Drum scored a TD to bring Foard closer before the Indians answered with a 21-yard TD from Ty McLauchlin. Peyton Young also scored on a 1-yard keeper before the end of the quarter, while St. Stephens tacked on a 3-yard TD run from McLauchlin in the final period.

