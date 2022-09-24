H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens football runs past North Iredell

OLIN — Led by running back Brycen Gaither and quarterback Peyton Young, the St. Stephens football team chewed up 191 yards on the ground in a 21-7 road win over North Iredell on Friday. All of the scoring for both teams was done in the first half, including a pair of touchdowns by the Indians in the opening quarter on a 12-yard pass from Young to Gaither and Young’s 6-yard run.

"We mixed it up a little bit, the guys were coming off the ball, they just came out to play," St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman told Ben Gibson of the Statesville Record & Landmark.

"They made some good adjustments and did a good job of coming up and tackling the short passes,” he added of the scoreless second half, which came after a 17-yard TD run from the Raiders’ Will Akers and a 1-yard scoring scamper from Gaither in the second quarter. “We weren't getting the chunk plays like we were early on.”

The victory gives St. Stephens (3-2, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) back-to-back wins in a single season for the first time since 2019, a streak that also included a win over North Iredell (1-4, 1-1). The Indians travel to crosstown rival Hickory next Friday, while the Raiders visit North Lincoln.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Bunker Hill 52, West Caldwell 6: The Bears dominated the Warriors on the road Friday in Lenoir, building a 17-0 lead after the first quarter, a 31-0 advantage at the half and a 45-6 lead through three periods. Bunker Hill’s Cole Lineberger had 11 carries for 135 yards and a TD, while Talayn Weaver registered 134 yards and three scores on 19 carries and Redek Robinson completed 14 of 21 passes for 190 yards and two TDs.

Robinson’s TD tosses went to Ayden Killian (two catches for 47 yards and a TD) and Lineberger (one reception for 20 yards and a TD), while Xavier McCleave caught four passes for 56 yards, Elijah Boston had five receptions for 48 yards and Weaver had two catches for 19 yards. Luke Kelley returned an interception 50 yards for Bunker Hill’s remaining TD, with Alan Bahena Soto converting all seven of his extra point attempts and a 27-yard field goal.

Kelley, Walter McGill and Bradley Haddock added one sack apiece for the Bears (5-0, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) on defense. Bunker Hill travels to West Lincoln next Friday, the same night West Caldwell (0-5, 0-2) hosts Maiden.

Bandys 35, East Burke 14: Following consecutive seven-point losses, the Trojans earned a three-score road win over the Cavaliers on Friday in Icard. Nolan Jones led Bandys’ rushing attack with 16 carries for 98 yards including TD runs of 5 and 10 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, while Elliot Spicer had 53 yards on five carries and Wyatt Wesson completed 10 of 16 passes for 149 yards and a TD, which came on an 18-yard pass to Cash Obregon (three receptions for 43 yards).

Wesson also had a rushing TD and Jones was his top target in the passing game with four catches for 54 yards. On the other side, East Burke (2-3, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) finished with 286 rushing yards including a 5-yard TD run from Jacob Dellinger (19 carries for 81 yards) in the opening period and a 7-yard TD scamper from Levi Coble (20 carries for 106 yards) in the second quarter.

Bandys (2-3, 1-1) hosts Lincolnton next Friday, while the Cavs visit Newton-Conover.

Lincolnton 22, Newton-Conover 21: Trailing 21-8 through three quarters, the Wolves scored two TDs in the fourth period to nip the visiting Red Devils on Friday in Lincolnton. Lincolnton snapped a two-game losing streak to move to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Newton-Conover fell to 2-3 and 1-1 after winning two of its previous three contests.

Lincolnton is at Bandys next Friday, while the Red Devils host East Burke.

West Iredell 26, Fred T. Foard 8: The Warriors topped the Tigers for the fourth straight season at home Friday in Statesville, with Foard’s only TD coming on a 7-yard pass from Aidan Landrum to Stewart Simmons with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter. West Iredell improved to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, while Foard is now 0-5 and 0-2.

The Warriors travel to East Lincoln next Friday, the same night the Tigers host Statesville.