H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens football qualifies for playoffs

The St. Stephens football team will participate in the 3A state playoffs for the first time since 2015 after defeating visiting Fred T. Foard 50-21 in both teams’ regular-season finale on Friday in Hickory. The 32nd-seeded Indians are scheduled to visit top-seeded Kings Mountain (10-0) in the opening round next Friday after finishing 4-6 overall and 3-4 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play.

During Friday’s contest, St. Stephens received 288 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries from Brycen Gaither, while Peyton Young had 103 total yards (64 passing, 39 rushing) including a 50-yard TD pass to Ethan Atwood. Ty McLauchlin finished with three carries for 16 yards and a score, with the Indians’ remaining TD coming on one of Dayton Anderson’s two interceptions. Chip Hendren also had a pick for St. Stephens on defense.

Fred T. Foard (0-10, 0-7 Western Foothills 3A) got 108 yards and a TD on 20 carries from Deontae McIlwain, with Sam Drum adding 17 carries for 75 yards and a score. Aidan Landrum completed 7 of 13 passes for 86 yards, while Ryan Zych tossed a 41-yard TD strike to Stewart Simmons on his only pass attempt of the contest.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Hibriten 49, South Caldwell 35: The Panthers took down the Spartans at home Friday in Lenoir, amassing 384 yards and seven TDs on 45 carries as a team. Jake Absher (10 carries for 108 yards and a TD), Coby Wilson (11 carries for 96 yards and three scores) and Dillan Earp (10 carries for 61 yards and three TDs) registered rushing TDs for Hibriten, which will be a No. 9 seed in the 3A state playoffs and will host 24th-seeded Southern Guilford (6-4) in the first round next Friday.

The Panthers finish the regular season at 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell ends the year at 4-6 and 0-5.

East Burke 42, West Caldwell 27: The Cavaliers topped the Warriors at home Friday in Icard, with Jacob Dellinger carrying the ball 29 times for 178 yards and three TDs, KJ Byrd amassing 154 yards and a TD on 15 carries, Levi Coble notching 57 yards on nine carries and Ben Mast recording eight carries for 44 yards and a score.

On the other side, West Caldwell (0-10, 0-7 Catawba Valley 2A) only managed 61 yards on 20 carries, but quarterback Jaylen Patterson completed 16 of 30 passes for 235 yards and four scores. Christopher Gibbs had eight catches for 199 yards and two TDs, while Mason Anthony had three receptions for 24 yards and a score and Kobie Morrison had a 1-yard scoring grab.

East Burke finishes the fall at 3-7 overall and 1-6 in league play.

Freedom 26, Alexander Central 14: The Patriots protected home field with a 12-point victory over the Cougars on Friday in Morganton, with Landon Cox completing 7 of 13 passes for 149 yards and two TDs, one to Sacred Baylor (five catches for 105 yards) and the other to Jaylen Barnett (three receptions for 50 yards), who also completed 3 of 4 passes for 50 yards. BG Hampton added 58 yards and a TD on 13 carries for Freedom, which also got 50 yards and a score on 10 carries from Barnett as it improved to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.

For Alexander Central (4-6, 2-3 Northwestern 3A/4A), Mason Chapman-Mays had 156 yards and a TD on 20 carries, Sawyer Chapman-Mays finished with 64 yards on 16 carries, Nate Erkman had five carries for 46 yards and Tanner Moore recorded 14 carries for 44 yards and a score.

Freedom was announced Saturday as a state playoff participant in the 3A bracket, and the 21st-seeded Patriots will visit 12th-seeded Ledford (9-1) in next Friday's opening round.

BOYS SOCCER

State playoff brackets announced: The state playoff brackets for all classifications in boys soccer were released on Friday, with Monday’s first-round matchups involving area teams listed below.

2A West:

No. 28 Morehead (9-6-3) at No. 5 Newton-Conover (16-3-1)

No. 19 Wilkes Central (10-6-3) at No. 14 Bandys (17-3)

No. 18 West Caldwell (11-8-1) at No. 15 Patton (16-4-1)

3A West:

No. 30 Montgomery Central (9-9) at No. 3 Hibriten (16-3-3)

No. 23 Smoky Mountain (6-8-5) at No. 10 Hickory (16-2-3)

No. 21 North Lincoln (9-10-2) at No. 12 St. Stephens (13-4-1)

No. 19 Fred T. Foard (8-11-3) at No. 14 Pisgah (12-3-3)

4A West:

No. 31 South Caldwell (11-5-3) at No. 2 Providence (18-2-1)