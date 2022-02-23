H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens boys upset 10th-seeded Parkwood

MONROE — The St. Stephens boys basketball team knocked off Parkwood on the road Tuesday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs, with the 23rd-seeded Indians earning a 60-57 win over the 10th-seeded Wolf Pack to advance to Thursday’s second round. St. Stephens moved to 16-10 ahead of Thursday’s trip to seventh-seeded Franklin (21-4), while Parkwood ends the season at 13-15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 7 Alexander Central 53, No. 26 Page 51
The host Cougars overcame a 24-21 halftime deficit by outscoring the Pirates 17-7 in the third quarter before holding off Page’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt during Tuesday’s 4A state playoff opener in Taylorsville. Alexander Central was led by a game-high 23 points from Evan Presnell, who also dished out four assists.
Avery Cook was also in double figures for the Cougars (23-4) with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Dusty Sigmon had eight points and six boards. As for Page (11-12), it got 17 points and five rebounds from Jerron Blackwell, 15 points and nine boards from Josh Scovens, nine points from Tyler McIntyre and eight points from Grady Sherrill.
Alexander Central hosts 10th-seeded North Mecklenburg (24-4) in Thursday's second round.
No. 9 West Caldwell 67, No. 24 East Gaston 61
West Caldwell defeated East Gaston at home Tuesday in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs in Lenoir, moving to 19-9 entering Thursday’s second-round home game against No. 25 Southwestern Randolph (12-12). On the other side, East Gaston finishes the season at 12-13.
No. 7 Franklin 70, No. 26 Hibriten 60
In a game that was tied at 17-all heading into the second quarter, Franklin led 35-28 at the half before holding a 53-47 advantage through three periods and winning by a 10-point final margin in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Franklin. HIbriten ends the season at 12-13, while Franklin (21-4) hosts seventh-seeded St. Stephens (16-10) in Thursday’s second round.
No. 15 Walkertown 73, No. 18 Maiden 56
The Wolfpack topped the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs in Walkertown. Walkertown (16-9) visits second-seeded Lincoln Charter (22-4) in Thursday’s second round, while Maiden finishes the season at 20-8.
No. 12 Porter Ridge 75, No. 21 South Caldwell 33
The Pirates routed the Spartans to open the 4A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Indian Trail, building a 21-8 lead after the first quarter before holding advantages of 47-23 at halftime and 69-29 through three quarters. Porter Ridge (20-7) visits fifth-seeded Chambers (20-6) in Thursday’s second round, while South Caldwell finishes the season at 13-10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 10 Alexander Central 53, No. 23 Ragsdale 40
The Cougars beat the Tigers at home Tuesday in the first round of the 4A state playoffs in Taylorsville, getting a game-high 34 points and five steals from Julianna Walter, who also had four assists. Kirstyn Herman added eight points, five rebounds and three steals for Alexander Central (22-4), which travels to seventh-seeded East Forsyth (23-3) in Thursday’s second round.
Ragsdale (14-10) was led by 15 points from Christian Atwater during Tuesday’s game, while Mya Patrick scored nine points and pulled down five rebounds to go with eight points and four boards from Erin Mackie.
No. 14 South Caldwell 53, No. 19 R.J. Reynolds
The Spartans earned a home victory over the Demons in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday in Hudson, receiving a game-high 16 points from Olivia Miller to go with 15 from Katlyn Wynn. South Caldwell (13-8) visits third-seeded A.C. Reynolds (21-4) in Thursday’s second round, while R.J. Reynolds ends the season at 18-7 after getting 12 points from Destiny Thompson during Tuesday’s postseason contest.
No. 22 Hibriten 68, No. 11 Oak Grove 62
The Panthers nabbed a six-point road win over the Grizzlies in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Winston-Salem. Hibriten was up 17-12 at the end of the opening quarter, 36-31 at the half and 51-48 entering the fourth period.
Hibriten (13-13) visits No. 6 Ben L. Smith (26-2) in Thursday’s second round, while Oak Grove finishes the season at 20-6.
No. 9 Ashbrook 76, No. 24 Fred T. Foard 61
The Greenwave notched a 15-point home win over the Tigers in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Gastonia, building a 20-10 lead after the first quarter, a 46-22 advantage at halftime and a 63-36 lead entering the fourth frame. The Tigers (15-12) were led by 19 points from Alexis Wolgemuth, with Taylor Ramseur scoring 13 points and Samaria Tipps finishing with 10.
Ashbrook (19-8) travels to eighth-seeded Franklin (17-7) in Thursday’s second round.
No. 10 Ashe County 59, No. 23 St. Stephens 45
The Huskies eliminated the Indians in the first round of the 3A state playoffs at home Tuesday in West Jefferson, outscoring them in every quarter on their way to a 14-point victory. Ashe County (17-9) visits seventh-seeded Parkwood (21-6) in Thursday’s second round, while St. Stephens ends the season at 16-11.
No. 6 North Surry 61, No. 27 Bunker Hill 42
The Greyhounds knocked off the Bears in the first round of the 2A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Mount Airy, overcoming double-digit scoring performances from Bunker Hill’s Damireona Burch (11 points) and Faith Isenhour (10) to advance to Thursday’s second round. North Surry (17-5) hosts No. 11 Southwestern Randolph (20-5) in the second round, while the Bears finish the season at 10-15.
No. 11 Southwestern Randolph 49, No. 22 Bandys 38
The Cougars topped the Trojans at home Tuesday in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs in Asheboro. Southwestern Randolph (20-5) travels to sixth-seeded North Surry (17-5) in Thursday’s second round, while Bandys ends the season at 14-11.
