H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens boys upset 10th-seeded Parkwood

The Pirates routed the Spartans to open the 4A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Indian Trail, building a 21-8 lead after the first quarter before holding advantages of 47-23 at halftime and 69-29 through three quarters. Porter Ridge (20-7) visits fifth-seeded Chambers (20-6) in Thursday’s second round, while South Caldwell finishes the season at 13-10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 10 Alexander Central 53, No. 23 Ragsdale 40

The Cougars beat the Tigers at home Tuesday in the first round of the 4A state playoffs in Taylorsville, getting a game-high 34 points and five steals from Julianna Walter, who also had four assists. Kirstyn Herman added eight points, five rebounds and three steals for Alexander Central (22-4), which travels to seventh-seeded East Forsyth (23-3) in Thursday’s second round.

Ragsdale (14-10) was led by 15 points from Christian Atwater during Tuesday’s game, while Mya Patrick scored nine points and pulled down five rebounds to go with eight points and four boards from Erin Mackie.

No. 14 South Caldwell 53, No. 19 R.J. Reynolds