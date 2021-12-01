H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens boys rout Bandys behind 25 from Ikard

CATAWBA — Behind a season-high 25 points from Ji Ikard, the St. Stephens boys basketball team earned a 67-43 road victory over Bandys on Tuesday. The Indians moved to 3-0 on the season after also getting 24-point performances from the senior guard in each of the first two games.
Dayton Anderson also reached double figures for St. Stephens with 11 points, while Luke Reid added nine and Michael Watkins finished with seven. As for the Trojans (1-2), they received 10 points from Terick Bumgarner and nine from Parker Styborski.
St. Stephens hosts West Caldwell tonight before visiting Bunker Hill on Friday, while Bandys is at Draughn tonight before traveling to North Lincoln on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Caldwell 79, Maiden 73
The Spartans topped the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Hudson, building a 27-16 lead after the first quarter before allowing Maiden to rally over the next two periods and tie things at 54-all entering the fourth. South Caldwell outscored the Blue Devils 25-19 in the final quarter to improve to 2-0 this winter.
South Caldwell hosts West Caldwell on Friday, while Maiden (0-1) visits Fred T. Foard tonight before traveling to West Iredell on Friday.
Hibriten 52, West Caldwell 50
The Panthers nabbed a dramatic home victory over their Caldwell County rivals on Tuesday in Lenoir, with Jay Maxwell’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer helping Hibriten even its record at 1-1. On the other side, the Warriors fell to 0-2.
Hibriten travels to Wilkes Central on Thursday before visiting Fred T. Foard on Friday, while West Caldwell visits St. Stephens tonight before traveling to South Caldwell on Friday.
Alexander Central 59, Davie County 53
The Cougars received 15 points, four rebounds and four steals from Evan Presnell, 14 points and 10 boards from Grove Lowrance and 10 points from Grayson Presnell in a six-point home win over the War Eagles on Tuesday in Taylorsville. Dusty Sigmon added nine points and 10 rebounds for Alexander Central, which moved to 1-1 while dropping Davie to the same record.
Alexander Central travels to Bunker Hill tonight before visiting West Wilkes on Friday, while the War Eagles visit South Iredell tonight before hosting Central Davidson on Friday.
West Lincoln 69, Fred T. Foard 58
The Rebels snapped an 85-game losing streak dating back to 2017 with a road win over the Tigers on Tuesday in Newton. West Lincoln was led by a game-high 28 points from Holiday Hopper, while Jordan Truesdale added 16.
Foard (0-2) got 18 points from Brady Davidyak and 13 from Sam Hepler. The Tigers host Maiden tonight before entertaining Hibriten on Friday, while West Lincoln (1-1) travels to Cherryville on Friday before hosting Avery County on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bandys 36, St. Stephens 33
The Trojans avenged a season-opening loss to the Indians with a three-point triumph at home Tuesday in Catawba. Macy Rummage led Bandys with 15 points, while Annie Andrews had nine and Logan Dutka finished with eight.
St. Stephens (2-1) was paced by Molli Harris’ 12-point performance, with Elizabeth Sumpter adding nine. The Indians travel to Bunker Hill on Friday, while Bandys (2-1) visits Draughn tonight before traveling to North Lincoln on Friday.
Fred T. Foard 66, West Lincoln 41
The Tigers cruised to a 25-point home win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Newton to improve their record to 2-0 this season. On the other side, West Lincoln fell to 0-3.
Foard hosts Maiden tonight before entertaining Hibriten on Friday, while the Rebels host Avery County on Saturday.
South Caldwell 60, Maiden 31
The Spartans earned a 29-point home victory over the Blue Devils on Tuesday in Hudson, receiving 25 points from Olivia Miller and nine apiece from Kenley Jackson and Chloe Phillips to move to 1-0 this winter. As for Maiden, it dropped to 0-2 despite a team-high 14 points from Alyssa Keener.
South Caldwell visits Patton tonight before traveling to Bandys next Tuesday, while Maiden is at Fred T. Foard tonight and West Iredell on Friday.
Alexander Central 56, Davie County 20
The Cougars defeated the War Eagles at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, getting 19 points, seven rebounds and six steals from Chesney Stikeleather to go with nine points apiece from Madeleine Jenkins and Sydney Hayes. Jenkins also had four rebounds, four blocks and three steals, while teammate Julianna Walter finished with eight points, nine assists and four steals.
Alexander Central (2-0) visits Bunker Hill tonight before traveling to West Wilkes on Friday, while Davie (0-2) travels to South Iredell tonight before visiting Central Davidson on Friday.