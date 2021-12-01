H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens boys rout Bandys behind 25 from Ikard

CATAWBA — Behind a season-high 25 points from Ji Ikard, the St. Stephens boys basketball team earned a 67-43 road victory over Bandys on Tuesday. The Indians moved to 3-0 on the season after also getting 24-point performances from the senior guard in each of the first two games.

Dayton Anderson also reached double figures for St. Stephens with 11 points, while Luke Reid added nine and Michael Watkins finished with seven. As for the Trojans (1-2), they received 10 points from Terick Bumgarner and nine from Parker Styborski.

St. Stephens hosts West Caldwell tonight before visiting Bunker Hill on Friday, while Bandys is at Draughn tonight before traveling to North Lincoln on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Caldwell 79, Maiden 73

The Spartans topped the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Hudson, building a 27-16 lead after the first quarter before allowing Maiden to rally over the next two periods and tie things at 54-all entering the fourth. South Caldwell outscored the Blue Devils 25-19 in the final quarter to improve to 2-0 this winter.