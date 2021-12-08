H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens boys crush Avery for 7-0 start

The St. Stephens boys basketball team collected a 73-31 home win over Avery County on Tuesday in Hickory, receiving double-digit scoring efforts from four players as the Indians improved to 7-0 on the season. Ji Ikard finished with 24 points, while Luke Reid scored 15 and Dayton Anderson and Josh Barkley added 12 apiece.
St. Stephens visits West Iredell on Friday, while the Vikings (4-1) host Watauga.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Caldwell 60, Bandys 53
The Spartans knocked off the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, getting 24 points from Trey Ramsey and 15 from Jordan Bentley. Kaleb Reese added eight points for South Caldwell, which is now 4-0 entering Thursday’s home game against McDowell.
Bandys (1-5) received 14 points from Micah Slaughter, nine from Easton Ledford and eight from Grant Parham. The Trojans host Fred T. Foard tonight before visiting West Lincoln on Dec. 17.
Bunker Hill 64, Wilkes Central 48
The Bears grabbed a 16-point road victory over the Eagles on Tuesday in Moravian Falls. Trailing 15-13 after the first quarter and 24-21 at the half, Bunker Hill outscored Wilkes Central 25-15 in the third period and 18-9 in the fourth to move to 1-4 on the season.
Bunker Hill is at Alexander Central on Friday, while Wilkes Central (2-3) hosts North Surry.
Patton 61, East Burke 46
The Panthers earned a 15-point home win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in Morganton, led by Waylon Rutherford’s game-high 18 points, 12 points each from Brayden Vess and Randan Clarke and eight points from Deshawn Cantrell-Vazquez. On the other side, East Burke received nine points from Logan Coffey and eight apiece from Carter Crump and Christian Primm.
Patton (4-1) visits West Caldwell tonight before hosting Asheville on Friday, while East Burke (0-3) travels to Draughn tonight before hosting Freedom on Friday.
Lincoln Charter 82, West Caldwell 68
The Eagles topped the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, building a 22-13 lead after the first quarter and a 37-30 advantage at halftime before both teams scored 20 points in the third quarter and Lincoln Charter outscored West Caldwell 25-18 in the fourth. Lincoln Charter (6-3) visits Lincolnton on Friday, while the Warriors (0-5) host Patton tonight before entertaining Hibriten on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 72, Avery County 46
The Indians picked up their third win in a row at home Tuesday in Hickory, improving to 5-1 overall heading into Friday’s road contest at West Iredell. As for the Vikings, they are now 2-2 entering Friday’s home game against Watauga.
South Caldwell 61, Bandys 27
The Spartans routed the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba behind Olivia Miller’s game-high 19 points. Lillie Bumgarner added 15 points for South Caldwell, with Kaylee Anderson scoring eight.
On the other side, Bandys (3-3) received 12 points from Macy Rummage and five each from Caroline McIntosh and Logan Dutka. The Trojans host Fred T. Foard tonight before traveling to West Lincoln on Dec. 17, while South Caldwell (4-0) hosts McDowell on Thursday.
Fred T. Foard 66, Cherryville 22
The Tigers walloped the Ironmen on the road Tuesday in Cherryville, jumping out to a 24-7 lead after the first quarter before holding advantages of 41-12 and 59-18 after the second and third quarters, respectively. Foard (4-1) visits Bandys tonight before traveling to North Iredell on Friday, while Cherryville (0-3) hosts Shelby on Dec. 17.
East Burke 50, Patton 34
The Cavaliers defeated the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Morganton, receiving a game-high 17 points from Aubree Grigg to go with 10 from Braelyn Stilwell and eight from Ally Moore. As for Patton, it got eight points each from Kierra Teeters and Kelsey Powell.
East Burke (2-1) visits Draughn tonight before hosting Freedom on Friday, while Patton (0-5) hosts Asheville on Friday.
Wilkes Central 64, Bunker Hill 40
The Bears suffered a 24-point road loss at the hands of the Eagles on Tuesday in Moravian Falls, slipping to 1-4 on the season ahead of Friday’s road game at Alexander Central. On the other side, Wilkes Central is now 3-2 entering Friday’s home game against North Surry.
WRESTLING
Maiden goes 3-0 at West Wilkes quad match
The Blue Devils defeated host West Wilkes, South Caldwell and South Iredell during Tuesday’s quad match in Millers Creek. Maiden won by scores of 48-36 over West Wilkes and South Caldwell, while the Blue Devils knocked off South Iredell by a 54-30 final.
Maiden (6-3) received three victories apiece from Diego Gallegos, Zachary Beard, Ethan Bentley and Brandon Paretty, while Steven Baynes, Christian Wiley, DJ Spring and Donald Yang added two each. Jesse Wilson, Howard Yount, Miranda Valerio, Leo Her and Drake Deaton each chipped in one win for the Blue Devils.
South Caldwell (2-9) lost all three of its matches — falling to South Iredell by a 60-24 final and West Wilkes by a 55-24 score in addition to the 48-36 loss to Maiden — but did receive three victories from Jonah McBurney, two apiece from Michael Harkey, Larry Breeden, William Suddreth and Brighton Deal and one each from Braeden Miller, Holden Fulcher and LaShaun Going. The Spartans will participate in the Warrior Invitational on Saturday at West Caldwell, while Maiden visits Monroe the same day to compete in the Bobby Abernathy Invitational hosted by Piedmont High.