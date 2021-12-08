H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens boys crush Avery for 7-0 start

Maiden (6-3) received three victories apiece from Diego Gallegos, Zachary Beard, Ethan Bentley and Brandon Paretty, while Steven Baynes, Christian Wiley, DJ Spring and Donald Yang added two each. Jesse Wilson, Howard Yount, Miranda Valerio, Leo Her and Drake Deaton each chipped in one win for the Blue Devils.

South Caldwell (2-9) lost all three of its matches — falling to South Iredell by a 60-24 final and West Wilkes by a 55-24 score in addition to the 48-36 loss to Maiden — but did receive three victories from Jonah McBurney, two apiece from Michael Harkey, Larry Breeden, William Suddreth and Brighton Deal and one each from Braeden Miller, Holden Fulcher and LaShaun Going. The Spartans will participate in the Warrior Invitational on Saturday at West Caldwell, while Maiden visits Monroe the same day to compete in the Bobby Abernathy Invitational hosted by Piedmont High.