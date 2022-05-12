H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens baseball takes down Spartans

The St. Stephens baseball team began the 3A state playoffs with a 5-3 home win over Central Davidson on Tuesday in Hickory. The 10th-seeded Indians outhit the 23rd-seeded Spartans 7-6 in the contest, and they also benefited from five errors by the visitors.

Josh Barkley had two hits including a home run for the Indians (21-6), who also got two hits from James Tate and one hit apiece from Julien Peissel, Silas Isenhour and Chip Hendren. Peyton Young was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of three-run, five-hit ball with six strikeouts and four walks, while Peissel picked up the save.

St. Stephens will visit seventh-seeded Parkwood (20-6) in tonight’s second round after the Wolf Pack knocked off 26th-seeded Hickory 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Central Davidson ends the season at 11-11.

BASEBALL

Bandys 10, Shelby 1: The ninth-seeded Trojans defeated the 24th-seeded Golden Lions at home Tuesday in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs in Catawba. Bandys outhit Shelby 10-4 in the game, with both teams committing three errors.

Colby Edwards, Terick Bumgarner and Zach Barnett recorded two hits apiece for Bandys (21-7), which also got one each from Nolan Jones, Cade Spencer, Parker Styborski and Parker DeHart. Bumgarner started and pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-run, four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and two walks to earn the win, while Styborski and Jacob Loftin were used in relief.

The Trojans will host 25th-seeded Mount Pleasant (11-10) in tonight’s second round following the Tigers’ 3-2 win over eighth-seeded West Stanly in Round 1, while Shelby ends the season at 14-11.

North Stanly 10, Bunker Hill 7: The second-seeded Comets eliminated the 31st-seeded Bears in the first round of the 2A state playoffs at home Tuesday in New London. North Stanly (22-2) will host 15th-seeded Community School of Davidson (14-6) in Round 2, while Bunker Hill finishes the season at 12-12.

Reagan 7, South Caldwell 4: The 14th-seeded Raiders topped the 19th-seeded Spartans at home Tuesday in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs in Pfafftown, overcoming a 3-0 deficit after the first inning to improve to 20-6 and advance to the second round against 30th-seeded Cuthbertson (10-13-1). On the other side, South Caldwell ends the season at 15-9.

Ragsdale 8, Alexander Central 2: The 28th-seeded Tigers upset the fifth-seeded Cougars on the road Tuesday in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs in Taylorsville. Ragsdale outhit Alexander Central 8-6, with the Cougars getting two hits from Austin Lapham and one apiece from Jaret Hoppes, Maddox Jack, Grove Lowrance and Cam Chapman.

Ragsdale (15-10) will visit 12th-seeded Porter Ridge (17-6) in the second round, while Alexander Central completes the season at 21-5.

Ledford 10, Hibriten 1: Host Ledford won the battle of the Panthers thanks to a nine-run victory for the No. 2 seed over 31st-seeded Hibriten in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Thomasville. Hibriten was limited to four hits, with Cameron Hodges recording two and Ethan Watson and Ryan Winkler notching one apiece.

Ledford (19-3) will host 18th-seeded Northwest Cabarrus (15-8) in the second round, while Hibriten ends the season at 11-14.

Parkwood 10, Hickory 0: The seventh-seeded Wolf Pack defeated the 26th-seeded Red Tornadoes in the first round of the 3A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Monroe, outhitting Hickory 8-1 to advance to tonight’s second-round matchup with 10th-seeded St. Stephens (21-6), which will travel to Parkwood after knocking off 23rd-seeded Central Davidson in the opening round. Parkwood is now 20-6, while Hickory completes the season at 11-11.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 16, Cox Mill 1: The top-seeded Cougars rolled past the 32nd-seeded Chargers in five innings to open the 4A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, pounding out 18 hits behind three hits including two homers from Kirstyn Herman, three hits from Peyton Price, two hits apiece from Chesney Stikeleather, Kaylin Marlowe, Kenzie Church and Averie Presnell, a homer from Faith Carrigan and one hit each from Ava Chapman, Abby Teague and Laney Wike. Carrigan won her 20th game of the year thanks to four innings of scoreless, hitless ball with eight strikeouts and one walk, while Kara Hinkle pitched the final inning.

Alexander Central (23-2) will host 16th-seeded Weddington (15-8-1) in tonight’s second round after the Warriors topped 17th-seeded Myers Park 7-6 in Round 1. Meanwhile, Cox Mill finishes the season at 5-18.

South Caldwell 8, A.L. Brown 5: The 11th-seeded Spartans earned a three-run home victory over the 22nd-seeded Wonders at home Tuesday in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs in Hudson, finishing with 13 hits as a team behind three hits from Kennedy Crouch, two apiece from Brooklyn Johnson, Sydnee Bumgarner and Kadie Becker and Finley Young and one each from Liz Jarden and Kaylee Anderson. Becker threw all seven innings for South Caldwell, giving up five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts, one walk and three hit batters.

The Spartans (15-3) will travel to sixth-seeded Northwest Guilford (20-5) in tonight’s second round after the Vikings eliminated 27th-seeded Southwest Guilford 10-0 in the opening round. As for A.L. Brown, it ends the season at 13-12.

Hibriten 9, Kings Mountain 0: The eighth-seeded Panthers shut out the 25th-seeded Mountaineers at home Tuesday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs in Lenoir, improving to 15-9 ahead of tonight’s second-round home game against ninth-seeded Parkwood (10-12), which opened the postseason with an 11-4 victory over 24th-seeded Southern Guilford. With Tuesday’s loss, Kings Mountain ends the season at 10-12.

<&underline>Southwestern Randolph 7, Maiden 4</&underline>

The 12th-seeded Cougars took down the 21st-seeded Blue Devils at home Tuesday in the teams’ 2A state playoff opener. Southwestern Randolph (16-6) will visit fifth-seeded West Stokes (17-4-1) in Round 2, while Maiden finishes the season at 14-9.

Stuart Cramer 6, St. Stephens 0: The 11th-seeded Storm nabbed a home victory over the 22nd-seeded Indians at home Tuesday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs in Belmont. Both teams had four hits but St. Stephens committed nine errors.

Stuart Cramer (20-3) will visit sixth-seeded Rockingham County (23-2) in the second round, while St. Stephens — which received one hit apiece from Brylyn McFarland, Anicka McFarland, Mayson Lail and Mia Sexton on Tuesday — ends the year at 14-9.

Central Cabarrus 18, Fred T. Foard 3: The fifth-seeded Vikings defeated the 28th-seeded Tigers at home Tuesday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs in Concord. Central Cabarrus (21-4) will host 12th-seeded West Rowan (20-5) in Round 2, while Foard ends the season at 9-12.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 8, North Davidson 3: The third-seeded Red Tornadoes vanquished the sixth-seeded Black Knights in the third round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Hickory. Britt Rumbaugh had two goals and two assists for Hickory, which also got two goals from both Paul Fogleman and Peter Zagaroli and one goal each from Jackson Neal and Collin Day.

In goal, Hickory (12-4) received 15 saves from David Pritchard, who helped the Red Tornadoes win their sixth straight game ahead of tonight's fourth-round trip to second-seeded Bishop McGuinness (17-4) — look for a preview of that contest at www.hickoryrecord.com. The Villains knocked off seventh-seeded Pine Lake Prep 17-9 on Tuesday.

North Davidson completes the year at 10-6.

Lake Norman Charter 21, St. Stephens 0: The top-seeded Knights cruised past the ninth-seeded Indians in the third round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Huntersville. Lake Norman Charter (16-3) will host fourth-seeded Christ the King (14-6) in the fourth round, while St. Stephens finishes the season at 9-9.