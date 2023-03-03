Mother Nature made her mark during the first week of the high school spring sports season, forcing numerous athletic events to be moved up, postponed or canceled altogether. Baseball and softball games were played at Alexander Central on Thursday, but Friday’s scheduled contests for teams in Catawba and Caldwell counties were affected by forecasted rain and thunderstorms.

Below is a look at how Thursday’s baseball and softball games at Alexander Central turned out, along with a list of the postponements and cancellations that had been announced for teams in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area as of presstime Friday.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 1, Alexander Central 0: The Indians collected a road win over the Cougars on Thursday in Taylorsville, with Peyton Young allowing four hits with 12 strikeouts, three walks and two hit batsman in a complete-game performance. Young also had the only RBI of the contest in the top of the first inning, while Landon Harris had two of St. Stephens’ three hits and Justin Skewes had the other.

Alexander Central (1-1) received one hit apiece from Bubba Pope, JD Little, Sawyer Chapman-Mays and Caleb Williams, the latter of whom took the loss despite limiting the Indians (3-0) to an unearned run and two hits in six innings. Williams also struck out 11, walked two and hit a batter before giving way to Alex Sloan in the seventh.

St. Stephens hosts South Iredell on Wednesday, while Alexander Central is scheduled to visit Western Harnett on Saturday before hosting South Iredell on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 5, Cannon School 0: Alexander Central blanked Cannon at home Thursday in Taylorsville, improving to 2-0 after outhitting the visitors 5-3 behind two hits from Lainey Russell and one apiece from Alyssa Chapman, Mcartney Harrington and Macy Law. Law earned the win following six innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts and three walks, while Laney Wike picked up the save by retiring the side in order in the seventh, registering two strikeouts during her time in the pitcher’s circle.

The Cougars were scheduled to participate in the Spartan Classic on Saturday at South Caldwell, but that event has now been postponed to April 15. As for Cannon (1-2), it hosts West Cabarrus on Tuesday.

FRIDAY’S POSTPONEMENTS

Baseball:

• Draughn at Maiden — postponed to March 29

• Fred T. Foard at Lincoln Charter — canceled

• Bandys at North Gaston — postponed to yet-to-be-determined date

Lacrosse:

• Community School of Davidson at St. Stephens — canceled (Thursday’s St. Stephens home games against Patton have been postponed to March 15)

Girls Soccer:

• Crest at St. Stephens — postponed to March 8

• Hibriten at Hickory — postponed to March 27

Softball:

• Maiden at Lincoln Charter — canceled

• Fred T. Foard at Bandys — postponed to yet-to-be-determined date

• St. Stephens at Bunker Hill — canceled