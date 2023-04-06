The St. Stephens baseball team earned a walk-off win over visiting Fred T. Foard on Tuesday in Hickory, emerging victorious by a 5-4 final in eight innings. The Indians only managed three hits in the contest as Omar Cruz recorded two singles and Peyton Young notched a double, with the latter two-bagger ending the game following one of Cruz’s base hits in the bottom of the eighth.

The Tigers (8-2, 5-2 Western Foothills 3A Conference) were led by two hits each from Ryan Zych and Blake Powell, while Kylan Bolick and Aidan Landrum finished with one apiece. On the other side, Young pitched the first five innings for St. Stephens (10-3, 5-2) and allowed two unearned runs and five hits with 12 strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsman before giving way to Will Everett, who earned the win thanks to three innings of one-hit relief during which he surrendered two unearned runs and one hit with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Sean Jenkins tossed five innings for Foard, giving up four runs (one earned) on one hit with eight strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsman. Stewart Simmons finished the game with two innings of one-run, two-hit relief.

The Indians visit West Iredell tonight, while Foard traveled to North Iredell on Wednesday before hosting nonconference Lincoln Charter today.

BASEBALL

Hickory 14, Statesville 0: The Red Tornadoes took down the Greyhounds in five innings on the road Tuesday in Statesville, with Will Prince notching three hits for Hickory to go with two apiece from Boone Herman, Dean Hall, Matthew Lefevers and Izaiah Littlejohn and one each from Brady Stober and Darrow Holder. The winning pitcher was Sammy Nexsen following three innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks, while Noah Surbaugh tossed two innings of hitless relief with four strikeouts and no walks.

Hickory (11-1, 6-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosted East Lincoln on Wednesday before taking part in the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic next week at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton. Meanwhile, Statesville (0-9, 0-6) travels to North Lincoln tonight.

Bunker Hill 11, West Caldwell 1: The Bears defeated the Warriors in five innings at home Tuesday in Claremont, getting two hits from Kamden Bortz and one apiece from Skylar Marlowe, Tanner Kanipe, Greyson Elder, Tyler Holden and Preston Killian in support of Luke Fickling, who pitched five innings of one-hit ball during which he gave up an unearned run with eight strikeouts and one walk. Bunker Hill (7-6, 5-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts West Lincoln tonight, while West Caldwell (0-14, 0-9) visited Maiden on Wednesday before participating in the Tony Causby Classic next week at Patton High School.

Bandys 7, East Burke 1: The Trojans knocked off the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Catawba, receiving three hits from Colby Edwards, two from Scotty Miley and one each from Alex Robinson, Cade Spencer and Dominic Robinson. Spencer was the winning pitcher following seven innings of one-run, three-hit ball during which he struck out 10, walked two and hit a batter.

Bandys (8-5, 7-2 Catawba Valley 2A) traveled to Lincolnton on Wednesday before participating in the Shelby Easter Tournament next week at Crest High School, while East Burke (5-6, 5-4) hosts Newton-Conover tonight.

Maiden 14, West Lincoln 5: The Blue Devils were too much for the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, pounding out 15 hits as a team behind three hits each from Hunter Townsend, Nick Jarosynski and Zane Williams, two apiece from Collin Chappel and Hayden Fleury and one each from Ben Woodring and Tyler Hedgepeth. Chappel was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief with four strikeouts and one walk.

Maiden (9-4, 8-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted West Caldwell on Wednesday before competing in the Tony Causby Classic next week at Patton High School, while West Lincoln (8-7, 5-4) visits Bunker Hill tonight.

Newton-Conover 5, Lincolnton 0: The Red Devils blanked the Wolves at home Tuesday in Newton, moving to 4-8 overall and 4-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Lincolnton to 4-10 and 2-7. Newton-Conover travels to East Burke tonight, one night after Lincolnton hosted Bandys before returning to action on April 18 at West Caldwell.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, St. Stephens 0: The Tigers shut out the Indians on the road Tuesday in Hickory, getting one hit apiece from Karsyn Sigmon, Alexis Stuebe and Mariah Khang. Sigmon was also the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of four-hit ball during which she struck out 13, walked four and hit two batters.

St. Stephens (3-9, 2-5 Western Foothills 3A) received one hit each from Kaela Briggs, Brylyn McFarland, Kayla Berry and Allie Gillmore, while Anicka McFarland took the loss despite striking out 12 with six walks and just one earned run allowed in a complete-game effort.

Foard (8-3, 6-1 Western Foothills 3A) was at North Iredell on Wednesday before hosting West Iredell on April 18, while St. Stephens visits West Iredell tonight.

Hickory 8, Statesville 3: The Red Tornadoes are now 1-12 overall and 1-6 in the Western Foothills 3A following a five-run road win over the Greyhounds on Tuesday in Statesville, with Carlee Logan and Eunice Benitez tallying two hits apiece to lead Hickory and Abby Puett, Shaylyn Logan, Kami Bolick, Sierra Hill and Emilie Huffman each finishing with one hit. Logan also earned the win thanks to seven innings of three-run, two-hit ball with five strikeouts and three walks.

Hickory hosted East Lincoln on Wednesday before traveling to North Lincoln on April 18, while Statesville (0-6, 0-6 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Lincoln tonight.

Bandys 4, East Burke 2: The Trojans doubled up the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Catawba, getting two hits from Addie Goble to go with one hit apiece from Addie Witmer, Sam Padgett, Paige Barrymore and Avery Alexander. Bandys’ Ellie Hale had 10 strikeouts and no walks while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in five innings before being relieved by Haven Helton, who threw two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with one strikeout and no walks.

The Trojans (12-2, 8-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travel to Lincolnton today, while East Burke (5-7, 3-6) visited nonconference Mountain Heritage on Wednesday before hosting Newton-Conover tonight.

Maiden 7, West Lincoln 4: The Blue Devils topped the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, with Macy Michael and Averie Waddell each recording two hits and a home run for Maiden to go with one hit apiece from Aleah Ikard, Reagan Rembert, Emily Dover, Tristan Smalling and Olivia Wray. The winning pitcher was Smalling, who tossed seven innings of four-run (three earned), 10-hit ball with two strikeouts and no walks.

Maiden (13-1, 9-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted West Caldwell on Wednesday before entertaining Bandys on April 18, while West Lincoln (7-6, 5-4) was at nonconference Patton on Wednesday before traveling to Bunker Hill tonight.

West Caldwell 13, Bunker Hill 0: The Warriors shut out the Bears in five innings on the road Tuesday in Claremont, improving to 11-4 overall and 6-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Maiden, which will be followed by an Easter tournament West Caldwell is scheduled to participate in next week at Hibriten High School. As for Bunker Hill, it is now 3-8 overall and 2-7 in league play entertaining tonight’s home game against West Lincoln.

Lincolnton 11, Newton-Conover 5: The Wolves took down the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, moving to 6-9 overall and 3-6 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 0-9 both overall and in league play. Lincolnton hosts Bandys today, with Newton-Conover traveling to East Burke.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 9, Statesville 0: The Red Tornadoes blanked the Greyhounds on the road Tuesday in Statesville behind four goals and two assists from Mia Zulueta, three goals and one assist from Litzy Hernandez, one goal apiece from Olivia Alala and Jayden Fralick, two assists each from Kalei Martin and Stephanie Zulueta, one assist apiece from Kate Bridges and Miriam Wood and a combined shutout from the goalkeeping trio of Hannah Griesen, Adriana Bennett and Charlotte Zagaroli. Hickory moved to 10-1-2 overall and 6-0 in the Western Foothills 3A, while Statesville dropped to 0-7 and 0-6.

The Red Tornadoes were at East Lincoln on Wednesday before visiting North Lincoln on April 18, while Statesville hosted North Lincoln on Wednesday before traveling to East Lincoln on April 18.

St. Stephens 8, Fred T. Foard 1: The Indians took down the Tigers at home Tuesday in Hickory, picking up their second straight win to move to 6-2-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to tonight’s road match against West Iredell. On the other side, Foard fell to 5-6-1 overall and 3-3 in league play ahead of Wednesday’s trip to North Iredell, which will be followed by a home contest against West Iredell on April 18.

Bandys 3, Newton-Conover 2: The Trojans edged the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, upping their overall record to 7-1-2 and their Catawba Valley 2A mark to 3-1-1. Bandys visits West Caldwell today, while Newton-Conover (6-4, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted Bunker Hill on Wednesday before entertaining Maiden on April 18.

Maiden 10, Bunker Hill 1: The Blue Devils defeated the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, with Bella DeMartino scoring three goals and dishing out one assist for Maiden to go with two goals and two assists from Liz Mroz, two goals and one assist from Delaney Moseley, one goal and three assists from Stephanie Ramirez, one goal each from Daniela Vargas and Taylor Frye, one assist apiece from Annalee Smith and Mallory Moose and five saves from goalkeeper Emma Shokes. Maiden (6-2-2, 4-0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton tonight, while Bunker Hill (0-8, 0-5) visited Newton-Conover on Wednesday before traveling to Bandys on April 18.

University Christian 4, Statesville Christian 2: The Barracudas defeated the visiting Lions on Tuesday in Hickory to improve to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Foothills Athletic Conference. Lizzie Eckard, Lillian Hedrick, Anya McCourt and Ava Robinson scored one goal apiece for University Christian, while Hedrick and McCourt each had one assist to go with one assist apiece from Meredith Jones and Ava Blair and six saves from goalkeeper Megan McNeely.

The Barracudas visit Davidson Day today, while Statesville Christian (4-3, 0-1 Foothills Athletic) hosts Hickory Christian Academy.