LENOIR — The St. Stephens baseball team defeated Hibriten 13-3 in six innings on the road Thursday, outhitting the Panthers 11-4 behind two home runs from Peyton Young, two hits apiece from Chip Hendren and Landon Harris, a homer from Justin Skewes and one hit each from James Tate, Will Everett, Brycen Gaither and Jacob Osborne. The winning pitcher was Everett, who tossed 4 1/3 innings of three-hit ball during which he allowed three unearned runs with five strikeouts and five walks before being relieved by Tate.

Hibriten (4-7) got one hit apiece from Micah Dalton, Dillan Earp, Micah Greer and Trevor Hedrick.

St. Stephens (8-3) visited Western Foothills 3A Conference foe Statesville on Friday before hosting league opponent Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while the Panthers hosted Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Alexander Central on Friday before entertaining league foe South Caldwell on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Bunker Hill 5, Bessemer City 1: The Bears topped the Yellow Jackets on the road Thursday in Bessemer City, getting two hits from Preston Killian and one each from Skylar Marlowe, Tanner Kanipe, Luke Fickling, Tyler Holden, Brayden Marlowe, Kamden Bortz and Greyson Elder. The winning pitcher was Fickling, who threw seven innings of three-hit ball during which he surrendered an unearned run, struck out 12 and issued two walks.

Bunker Hill (6-5) visited Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton on Friday before hosting nonconference Hickory on Monday, while Bessemer City (4-10) hosts Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL Hibriten 5, St. Stephens 4: The Panthers earned a home win over the Indians on Thursday in Lenoir, receiving two hits from Parker Boggs and one apiece from Zoey Walker and Presley Smith. Walker pitched all seven innings for Hibriten, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

St. Stephens (2-8) got one hit apiece from Kallie Canipe, Kaela Briggs and Anicka McFarland, the latter of whom also tossed a complete game.

Hibriten (6-4) hosted Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Alexander Central on Friday before visiting nonconference Maiden on Monday, while St. Stephens was at Western Foothills 3A foe Statesville on Friday before hosting league opponent Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 2, West Lincoln 0: The Red Devils shut out the Rebels on the road Thursday in Lincolnton, moving to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Lincoln to 5-6 and 1-3. Newton-Conover hosts Bandys on Tuesday, the same day West Lincoln has a home match against West Caldwell.

Maiden 1, Bandys 1: The Blue Devils visited the Trojans on Thursday in Catawba and left with a tie. Bandys scored in the opening half, while Maiden scored in the second half before the teams played a pair of scoreless 10-minute overtime periods.

Maiden (5-2-2, 3-0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Bandys (6-1-2, 2-1-1) travels to Newton-Conover.

Watauga 2, St. Stephens 1: The Pioneers defeated the Indians on the road Thursday in Hickory, improving to 4-2 ahead of Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A contest at Ashe County. As for St. Stephens, it fell to 4-2-1 prior to Friday’s trip to Western Foothills 3A foe Statesville, which will be followed by Tuesday’s home match against league opponent Fred T. Foard.

East Burke 5, Bunker Hill 0: The Cavaliers blanked the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, scoring once in the opening half before adding four goals in the second half. East Burke (6-4, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (0-7, 0-4) hosts Maiden.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 7, Asheville 3: The Indians knocked off the Cougars at home Thursday in Hickory, receiving three goals and one assist from Griffin Davis, two goals and two assists from Gavin Davis, one goal and one assist from Jackson Pendleton, one goal from Tryston Sylvester and 16 saves from goalie Will Fincher. St. Stephens (7-6, 5-4 in conference play) hosts nonconference South Mecklenburg on Tuesday, while Asheville (4-5, 3-5) entertains nonconference Rabun-Gap Nacoochee from Georgia.

North Lincoln 8, Hickory 7: The Knights edged the Red Tornadoes at home Thursday in Lincolnton, although Hickory did receive four goals and one assist from Peter Zagaroli, three goals and three assists from Colin Day, one assist each from Tristan Singleton and Jeremiah Johnson and 13 saves from goalie Jackson Fox. North Lincoln (8-3, 5-3 in conference play) was at nonconference Mountain Island Charter on Friday before visiting Patton next Thursday, while Hickory (5-2, 5-2) hosted nonconference South Iredell on Friday before traveling to Watauga on Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Asheville 12, St. Stephens 5: The Cougars took down the Indians on the road Thursday in Hickory, moving to 7-3 overall and 7-1 in conference contests while dropping St. Stephens to 4-6 and 4-5. Asheville hosts T.C. Roberson on April 14.

On the other side, St. Stephens travels to nonconference South Iredell next Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS

Hickory 5, St. Stephens 4: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Indians on the road Thursday in Hickory, getting singles wins from Griffin Lovern (6-3, 6-0 over Ajay Swisher), Graham Powers (6-0, 6-0 over Blake Walker), Clint Powers (7-5, 6-3 over Jackson VanBeurden) and Will Moore (6-3, 6-4 over Jacob Ward) to go with a doubles victory from the team of Lovern and Graham Powers (8-0 over Walker and VanBeurden). Meanwhile, St. Stephens got singles victories from Bradley Markland (6-2, 6-1 over Parker Yount) and Troy Harper (6-2, 6-0 over Jack Nexsen) to go with doubles wins from the teams of Swisher and Harper (8-4 over Clint Powers and Moore) and Ward and Markland (8-5 over Ben Howard and Nexsen).

Hickory (9-0, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell on Tuesday, while St. Stephens (8-1, 2-1) visits North Lincoln.

Maiden 9, West Caldwell 0: The Blue Devils shut out the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 5-4 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Caldwell, it dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in league play.

Maiden is at Bandys on Tuesday, while West Caldwell visits Lincolnton.

Bandys 7, Lincolnton 2: The Trojans collected a home victory over the Wolves on Thursday in Catawba, moving to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Tuesday’s home match against Maiden. On the other side, Lincolnton fell to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in league contests prior to hosting West Caldwell on Tuesday and visiting East Burke on Wednesday.

Newton-Conover 5, East Burke 4: The Red Devils took down the visiting Cavaliers on Thursday in Newton, getting singles victories from Alex Furr (4-6, 6-3, 10-1 over Raleigh Slutsky), Nathan Lingle (4-6, 6-1, 11-9 over Jacob Gersch) and Luis Correa Orellana (6-3, 6-1 over Haiden Dale) to go with doubles wins from the teams of Furr and Ben Tepper (9-7 over Qwinton Hemphill and Joshua Thomas) and Bryce Bookhart and Correa Orellana (8-5 over Slutsky and Tristen Carswell). Newton-Conover is now 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play entering Tuesday’s road match against West Lincoln, while East Burke is 0-10 and 0-3 prior to Tuesday’s trip to Bunker Hill, which will be followed by Wednesday’s home match against Lincolnton.

West Lincoln 5, Bunker Hill 4: The Rebels slipped past the Bears at home Thursday in Lincolnton. Despite the loss, Bunker Hill received singles victories from Carlos Andrade Chavez (6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 10-3 over John Schrum), Qute Yang (0-6, 7-5, 12-10 over Lincoln Clayville) and Tyler Fox (6-0, 6-3 over Grayson Kiser) to go with a doubles win from the team of Adrian Cruz Angeles and Fox (9-8 (7-4) over Schrum and Gabriel Dixon).

West Lincoln (3-8, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday, the same day the Bears (3-3, 2-1) have a home match against East Burke.