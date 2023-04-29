DENVER — The St. Stephens baseball team defeated East Lincoln 1-0 on the road Friday, moving two games ahead of Fred T. Foard, Hickory and North Lincoln for first place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference in the process. The Indians are now 17-4 overall and 10-2 in league play, while the Mustangs are 11-9 and 6-6.

Peyton Young had the only RBI of the game in the top of the sixth inning, with Omar Cruz scoring the eventual winning run. Cruz also had one of four hits for St. Stephens, with Justin Skewes, Brycen Gaither and Landon Harris adding one apiece.

Young tossed a complete game for the Indians, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

St. Stephens has two games remaining in the regular season and can clinch the conference championship with a home victory over Statesville on Monday, while East Lincoln is at North Iredell the same night.

BASEBALL

North Lincoln 6, Fred T. Foard 0: The Knights shut out the Tigers on the road Friday in Newton, with a single from Kylan Bolick representing Foard’s only hit. North Lincoln (12-8, 8-4 Western Foothills 3A) travels to West Iredell on Monday, while the Tigers (13-5, 8-4) visit Hickory.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 9, North Lincoln 8: The Tigers knocked off the visiting Knights in eight innings on Friday in Newton, getting four hits from Karsyn Sigmon, three from Alexis Stuebe, two each from Sarah Leonhardt, Alyssa Smith and Riley Vogel and one apiece from Gabby Sutcliffe, Mariah Khang, Raegan Willis and Livi Queen. Smith threw a complete game for Foard, allowing three earned runs with four strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.

Foard (12-4, 10-2 Western Foothills 3A) is at Hickory on Monday, while North Lincoln (11-11, 8-4) visits West Iredell.

East Lincoln 12, St. Stephens 2: The Mustangs were too much for the Indians, topping them in six innings at home Friday in Denver. St. Stephens totaled three hits as a team, with Brylyn McFarland registering two hits and Allie Gillmore finishing with one.

East Lincoln (15-1, 11-1 Western Foothills 3A) travels to North Iredell on Monday, the same night St. Stephens (9-12, 5-7) hosts Statesville.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 2, North Lincoln 1: The Tigers defeated the Knights at home Friday in Newton, improving to 8-8-1 overall and 6-5 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping North Lincoln to 4-9-2 and 3-7-1. Foard is at Hickory on Monday, the same night North Lincoln travels to West Iredell.

Newton-Conover 1, East Burke 0: The Red Devils blanked the Cavaliers at home Friday in Newton, with Briseyda Vasquez scoring the only goal of the match off an assist from Lilly Gargis. Newton-Conover (10-5, 8-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday before traveling to Bandys on Wednesday, while East Burke (8-6-2, 4-4-2) hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

East Lincoln 2, St. Stephens 1: The Mustangs took down the Indians at home Friday in Denver, extending their winning streak to six matches while moving to 15-3-2 overall and 10-0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A. As for St. Stephens, it is now 9-4-1 overall and 7-3-1 in league contests.

East Lincoln travels to North Iredell on Tuesday, while St. Stephens hosts Statesville.