H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens baseball drops Cougars

The St. Stephens baseball team got back in the win column on the road Friday following its first loss of the 2021 season earlier in the week. The Indians scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings on their way to a 3-1 victory over Alexander Central in Taylorsville.

St. Stephens (6-1, 6-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) outhit the Cougars 9-3 behind three hits and two RBIs from Jacob Boger, two hits and one RBI from James Tate and two hits from Silas Isenhour. Julian Peissel and Elec Marvin contributed one hit apiece for the Indians, with Peissel also earning the win on the mound after allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game performance.

Alexander Central (1-7, 1-6) received one hit and one RBI from Caleb Williams to go with one hit apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays and Dusty Sigmon. JD Little tossed six innings of three-run, seven-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks for the Cougars, who also got an inning of scoreless, two-hit relief from Maddox Jack.

The Indians travel to Watauga on Tuesday, while Alexander Central visits McDowell.

BASEBALL