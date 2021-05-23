H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens baseball drops Cougars

The St. Stephens baseball team got back in the win column on the road Friday following its first loss of the 2021 season earlier in the week. The Indians scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings on their way to a 3-1 victory over Alexander Central in Taylorsville.
St. Stephens (6-1, 6-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) outhit the Cougars 9-3 behind three hits and two RBIs from Jacob Boger, two hits and one RBI from James Tate and two hits from Silas Isenhour. Julian Peissel and Elec Marvin contributed one hit apiece for the Indians, with Peissel also earning the win on the mound after allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game performance.
Alexander Central (1-7, 1-6) received one hit and one RBI from Caleb Williams to go with one hit apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays and Dusty Sigmon. JD Little tossed six innings of three-run, seven-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks for the Cougars, who also got an inning of scoreless, two-hit relief from Maddox Jack.
The Indians travel to Watauga on Tuesday, while Alexander Central visits McDowell.
BASEBALL
Bunker Hill 10, Draughn 0: The Bears blanked the Wildcats in five innings on the road Friday in Valdese, outhitting Draughn 11-4 in the victory. Bunker Hill received two hits and two RBIs from Ethan Hildebran, two hits and one RBI each from Preston Workman, Casey Knighton and Mack Little, one hit and two RBIs from Carson Elder, one hit and one RBI from Jordan Yoder and one hit from Kaden Robinson.
Knighton pitched all five innings for Bunker Hill (9-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), allowing four hits while striking out five and walking two. The Bears host Draughn (5-4, 5-4) on Monday before visiting Hibriten on Tuesday, the same night the Wildcats host West Iredell.
East Lincoln 5, Bandys 4: The Mustangs topped the Trojans at home Friday in Denver, earning a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bandys outhit East Lincoln 7-4, but fell to 4-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference after suffering their second straight loss, both at the hands of the Mustangs.
East Lincoln (8-0, 8-0 South Fork 2A) scored four runs in the first before Bandys responded with three in the third and one in the sixth. The Trojans were led by two hits and one RBI from Parker Styborski, while Parker DeHart had one hit and two RBIs to go with one hit apiece from Cade Spencer, Ashton Reynolds, Terick Bumgarner and Alex Robinson.
Styborski and Bumgarner saw time on the mound for the Trojans, with the latter striking out 14 while issuing two walks in 5 1/3 innings of one-run, one-hit relief. Bandys is at West Lincoln on Tuesday, while the Mustangs travel to Maiden.
North Lincoln 5, Maiden 0: The Blue Devils were shut out by the Knights at home Friday in Maiden, losing their fourth consecutive contest to drop to 4-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. On the other side, North Lincoln is now 6-2 in both.
Maiden hosts East Lincoln on Tuesday, while North Lincoln entertains Newton-Conover.
Lake Norman Charter 16, Newton-Conover 3: The Knights defeated the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, pounding out 13 hits and 13 RBIs to move to 4-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. As for Newton-Conover, it is now 1-7 in both.
The Red Devils visit North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lake Norman Charter hosts Lincolnton.