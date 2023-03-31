The St. Stephens baseball team collected a 4-2 home victory over East Lincoln on Wednesday in Hickory, with Justin Skewes registering two hits for the Indians to go with one hit apiece from Omar Cruz, Peyton Young, Will Everett and Jacob Osborne. Young also pitched a complete game for St. Stephens, allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.

St. Stephens (7-3, 3-2 Western Foothills 3A Conference) visited nonconference Hibriten on Thursday before traveling to Statesville tonight, while the Mustangs (5-4, 2-2) host North Iredell tonight.

BASEBALLBandys 8, Bunker Hill 1: The Trojans defeated the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, with Scotty Miley and Alex Robinson hitting home runs to go with singles from Jacob Loftin and Dawson Tucker. Cade Spencer earned the win thanks to five innings of one-run, three-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk, while Loftin tossed two scoreless, hitless innings of relief during which he had three strikeouts and two walks.

Bandys (6-5, 5-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) has won four straight games entering tonight’s home game against West Lincoln, while Bunker Hill (5-5, 4-3) entered Thursday’s nonconference road game against Bessemer City having lost two of its past three contests. The Bears are also in action tonight at Lincolnton.

Maiden 3, Draughn 2: The Blue Devils outlasted the Wildcats in nine innings at home Wednesday in Maiden, moving to 7-4 ahead of tonight’s trip to Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke. As for Draughn, it is now 8-3 prior to tonight’s home game against Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Avery County.

Alexander Central 5, Mooresville 4: The Cougars edged the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Mooresville, receiving two hits each from Bubba Pope and Sawyer Chapman-Mays to go with one hit apiece from Jaret Hoppes, Mason Chapman-Mays, Wade Queen and Dyson Lewis. The winning pitcher was Spencer Oram, who tossed 4 1/3 innings of four-run (three earned), six-hit ball with seven strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman before being relieved by Alex Sloan.

Alexander Central (9-4) visits Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hibriten tonight, while Mooresville (5-7) is at A.L. Brown.

SOFTBALL

Bandys 12, Bunker Hill 5: The Trojans took down the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, getting three hits each from Owyen Lyall and Harley Reynolds, two hits apiece from Haven Helton and Paige Barrymore and one hit each from Jordan Tucker, Sam Padgett, Addie Goble, Avery Alexander, Sydni Knuckles and Jessie Sipe. Helton earned the win following five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with seven strikeouts and one walk, while Piper Barrymore pitched the final two innings for Bandys.

The Trojans (9-2, 6-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visited nonconference Lake Norman on Thursday before hosting West Lincoln tonight, while Bunker Hill (2-7, 1-6) travels to Lincolnton tonight.

West Caldwell 3, East Burke 1: The Warriors topped the Cavaliers on the road Wednesday in Icard, with West Caldwell’s Lyndsey Brookshire, Tori Davis and Abby Bowman recording two hits apiece and Bowman also earning the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to seven innings of one-run, three-hit ball with 19 strikeouts and no walks. West Caldwell (9-4, 4-3 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover tonight, while East Burke (5-5, 3-4) has a home game against Maiden.

West Lincoln 11, Fred T. Foard 5: The Rebels defeated the Tigers on the road Wednesday in Newton, improving to 7-4 while dropping Foard to 6-3. West Lincoln will look for its sixth win in a row when it visits Bandys tonight.

Foard hosts Hickory tonight after dropping its second straight contest following a six-game winning streak.

East Lincoln 13, St. Stephens 0: The Mustangs blanked the Indians on the road Wednesday in Hickory, with Anicka McFarland tallying the only hit for St. Stephens. East Lincoln (7-1, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell tonight, while St. Stephens (2-7, 1-4) was at nonconference Hibriten on Thursday before visiting Statesville tonight.

BOYS TENNIS

Bandys 9, East Burke 0: The Trojans shut out the Cavaliers on the road Wednesday in Icard, getting singles victories from Josh Cross (6-1, 6-1 over Raleigh Slutsky), Jeremiah Cockman (6-2, 6-3 over Qwinton Hemphill), Noah Cockman (6-0, 6-1 over Joshua Thomas), Gabriel Wright (6-0, 6-0 over Tristen Carswell), Chris Moore (6-0, 6-0 over Jacob Gersch) and Aiden Brittain (6-2, 6-0 over Haiden Dale). Bandys also received doubles wins from the teams of Cross and Jeremiah Cockman (8-0 over Hemphill and Thomas), Noah Cockman and Kevin Rodriguez (8-4 over Slutsky and Carswell) and Moore and Sawyer Wright (8-2 over Gersch and Noah Ramsey).

Bandys (6-1, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted Lincolnton on Thursday before entertaining Maiden on Tuesday, while East Burke (0-9, 0-2) was at Newton-Conover on Thursday before visiting Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bandys girls, East Burke boys finish first during Bunker Hill meet: Bunker Hill hosted a meet on Wednesday in Claremont, with the Bandys girls and East Burke boys posting first-place finishes with 264 and 245.5 points, respectively. Finishing second through sixth on the girls’ side were East Burke (95 points), Bunker Hill (77), Newton-Conover (67), Davidson Day (48) and North Carolina School of Science and Math-Morganton (46), while the second- through sixth-place finishers on the boys’ side were Bandys (151.5 points), Bunker Hill (130), Newton-Conover (40), NCSSM-Morganton (29) and Davidson Day (27).

Individual event winners were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 11:52.55

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 9:10.37

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Hannah Parker (East Burke), 19.05 seconds

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 15.13 seconds

Girls’ 100 meters: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 13.18 seconds

Boys’ 100 meters: Avery Fraley (East Burke), 11.27 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Bandys, 1:58.71

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: East Burke, 1:39.57

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Sophie Ratcliff (Davidson Day), 5:56.28

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Edward Haponik (Davidson Day), 5:01.14

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Bandys, 54.05 seconds

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 44.83 seconds

Girls’ 400 meters: Kaylin Foster (Bandys), 1:06.99

Boys’ 400 meters: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 52.49 seconds

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Raelle Brown (Bandys), 52.70 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Jaccob Fair (East Burke), 43.07 seconds

Girls’ 800 meters: Emily Hedrick (Bandys), 2:42.36

Boys’ 800 meters: Winford Batten (Bandys), 2:17.61

Girls’ 200 meters: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 28.50 seconds

Boys’ 200 meters: Michael Sifford (Newton-Conover), 23.08 seconds

Girls’ 3,200 meters: Sophie Ratcliff (Davidson Day), 12:54.60

Boys’ 3,200 meters: Lucas Nagel (NCSSM-Morganton), Lucas Nagel, 11:38.70

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: East Burke, 4:52.35

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 3:48.25

Girls’ shot put: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 32 feet 3 inches

Boys’ shot put: Michael Hathcock (East Burke), 47 feet 1 inch

Girls’ discus: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 107 feet 5 inches

Boys’ discus: Luke Wilson (East Burke), 138 feet 4 inches

Girls’ long jump: Samantha Nosalek (NCSSM-Morganton), 15 feet 9 inches

Boys’ long jump: Avery Fraley (East Burke), 20 feet 7 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Kaylee Nelson (Bunker Hill), 29 feet 10.5 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Avery Fraley (East Burke), 39 feet 10 inches

Girls’ high jump: Mika Langdon (Bandys) and Lydia Fisher (Bandys), 4 feet 8 inches

Boys’ high jump: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 6 feet 2 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Agatha Cane (Bunker Hill), 7 feet 6 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Kage Hefner (Bandys), 13 feet