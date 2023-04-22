A hot start gave the St. Stephens baseball team a six-run cushion over crosstown rival Hickory at home Friday in Hickory before the Red Tornadoes rallied to take a one-run lead. However, the Indians got the last laugh, with a seven-run fifth inning propelling them to a 13-11 win that moved them one game ahead of Hickory, Fred T. Foard and North Lincoln for first place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference.

The Indians improved to 15-4 overall and 8-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, while Hickory is now 13-5 and 7-3. St. Stephens scored three runs in each of the first two innings before the Red Tornadoes used a four-run top of the third and three more runs over the next two innings to grab a 7-6 lead. The Indians responded with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, then had to hold off a late Hickory charge for a two-run victory.

Omar Cruz, Justin Skewes, Will Everett and James Tate finished with two hits apiece for St. Stephens, which also got one hit each from Peyton Young, Landon Harris and Jacob Osborne. On the other side, the Red Tornadoes received one hit apiece from Brady Stober, Henry Stewart, Boone Herman, Dean Hall, Sammy Nexsen and Ellis Chappell.

Tate was the winning pitcher for the Indians thanks to two innings of three-run (one earned), two-hit relief with four strikeouts and three walks, while Cruz earned a two-inning save. Peyton Young started and all four of the runs he allowed in three innings were unearned, while AJ Swisher was also used in relief.

Stewart was Hickory’s starting pitcher and he lasted 1 2/3 innings before being replaced by Hall. Isaiah McDowell was the remaining pitcher used by the Red Tornadoes, who suffered their fourth straight loss.

St. Stephens is at North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Hickory hosts North Iredell.

BASEBALL

Bandys 10, Newton-Conover 0: The Trojans shut out the Red Devils in five innings at home Friday in Catawba, getting two hits each from Colby Edwards, Mitchell Whelchel and Cole McClellan and one hit apiece from Jacob Loftin, Scotty Miley, Dominic Robinson and Easton Ledford, the latter of whom also gave up one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game performance. Bandys (12-8, 9-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Bunker Hill on Monday before travelling to West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover (7-11, 5-7) has a home game against Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

Maiden 10, Bunker Hill 1: The Blue Devils defeated the Bears on the road Friday in Claremont, receiving three hits each from Tyler Hedgepeth and Seth Williams, two hits apiece from Hayden Fleury and Collin Chappel and one hit from Matthew Herman. Meanwhile, Nick Jarosynski picked up the win thanks to six innings of two-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run with 12 strikeouts, five walks and two hit batsmen, while Chappel retired all three batters he faced in the seventh including two via strikeout.

Maiden (14-6, 11-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (8-10, 5-7) is at Bandys on Monday before traveling to Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

Fred T. Foard 18, Statesville 0: The Tigers easily dispatched the Greyhounds in five innings on the road Friday in Statesville, with Stewart Simmons notching four hits for Foard to go with three hits from Kylan Bolick, two hits apiece from Ryan Zych and Braxton Tramel and one hit each from Aidan Landrum, Owen Flynn, Carson Duckworth and Sean Jenkins. The winning pitcher was Josh Swink, who tossed four innings of one-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and no walks before being replaced by Simmons in the fifth.

Foard (12-4, 7-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference East Burke on Wednesday, while Statesville (0-13, 0-10) hosts West Iredell on Tuesday.

South Caldwell 7, Alexander Central 5: The Spartans knocked off the Cougars on the road Friday in Taylorsville, with a grand slam from Mason Reising in the sixth inning turning a two-run deficit into a two-run advantage. Luke Williams had a team-high two hits for South Caldwell, while Jaret Hoppes had three hits for Alexander Central and Maddox Jack registered two hits.

South Caldwell (13-7, 5-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visits Ashe County on Tuesday, while Alexander Central (16-6, 7-1) hosts Hibriten.

Watauga 11, Hibriten 1: The Pioneers took down the Panthers in six innings on the road Friday in Lenoir, moving to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4a while dropping Hibriten to 5-14 and 3-5. Watauga hosts nonconference West Wilkes on Monday before visiting Freedom on Tuesday.

Hibriten travels to Alexander Central on Tuesday.

West Lincoln 10, West Caldwell 0: The Rebels blanked the Warriors in five innings at home Friday in Lincolnton, with Coy Fox recording West Caldwell’s only hit. West Lincoln (10-11, 7-5 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (1-20, 0-12) hosts nonconference Avery County on Monday before entertaining Bandys on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

St. Stephens 9, Hickory 0: The Indians shut out the Red Tornadoes at home Friday in Hickory, receiving three hits from Anicka McFarland, two hits from Brylyn McFarland and one hit each from Alexa Woodard, Kaela Briggs, Samantha Midea, Allie Gillmore, Kallie Canipe and Kayla Berry. As for Hickory, it got one hit apiece from Courtlynn Bridgers, Carlee Logan and Kami Bolick.

Anicka McFarland was the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of three-hit ball during which she gave up 18 strikeouts and issued two walks.

St. Stephens (9-10, 5-5 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Hickory (1-15, 1-9) hosts North Iredell.

Bandys 13, Newton-Conover 1: The Trojans were too much for the Red Devils at home Friday in Catawba, defeating Newton-Conover in five innings behind three hits apiece from Avery Alexander, Haven Helton and Piper Barrymore, two hits from Harley Reynolds and one hit each from Jordan Tucker, Sydni Knuckles, Paige Barrymore and Addie Goble. Piper Barrymore was the winning pitcher following five innings of one-run, four-hit ball during which she struck out four, issued three walks and hit a batter.

Bandys (17-2, 11-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover (0-12, 0-12) hosts Bunker Hill.

Maiden 15, Bunker Hill 1: The Blue Devils topped the Bears in five innings on the road Friday in Claremont, receiving four hits from Miranda Valerio, three hits from Averie Waddell, two hits including a home run from Macy Michael and one hit each from Reagan Rembert, Olivia Wray, Aleah Ikard and Tristan Smalling. Rembert tossed all five innings for Maiden, giving up an unearned run and three hits while striking out eight, walking three and hitting two batters.

Maiden (15-2, 11-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (3-12, 2-10) travels to Newton-Conover on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Pine Lake Prep on Wednesday.

Fred T. Foard 15, Statesville 0: The Tigers shut out the Greyhounds in three innings on the road Friday in Statesville, with Riley Vogel and Karsyn Sigmon registering three hits apiece for Foard to go with two hits including a homer from Mariah Khang, two hits each from Livi Queen, Sarah Leonhardt, Raegan Willis and Aubrey Luckett and one hit apiece from Alyssa Smith and Alexis Stuebe. Meanwhile, Smith gave up one hit in three innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Foard (11-3, 9-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Tuesday, while Statesville (0-10, 0-10) has a home game against West Iredell.

South Caldwell 6, Alexander Central 5: The Spartans edged the Cougars on the road Friday in Taylorsville, outhitting Alexander Central 10-4 behind three hits from Liz Jardon, two hits apiece from Sydnee Bumgarner and Chloe Phillips and one hit each from Kadie Becker, Kennedy Crouch and Kaylee Anderson. On the other side, Alexander Central received two hits from Ava Chapman and one hit each from Kirstyn Herman and Laney Wike.

Becker tossed a complete game for South Caldwell (12-3, 7-1 Northwestern 3A/4A), surrendering five unearned runs and four hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

The Spartans visit Ashe County on Tuesday, while Alexander Central (14-4, 7-1) hosts Hibriten.

Hibriten 6, Watauga 0: The Panthers blanked the Pioneers at home Friday in Lenoir, improving to 7-13 overall and 2-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Alexander Central, which will be followed by a nonconference game at East Burke on Wednesday. As for Watauga, it is now 6-11 overall and 2-6 in league play prior to Tuesday’s road contest against Freedom.

West Lincoln 7, West Caldwell 6: The Rebels took down the Warriors in eight innings at home Friday in Lincolnton, moving to 13-7 overall and 8-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 16-6 and 7-5. West Lincoln is at East Burke on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Chase on Wednesday.

West Caldwell hosts Bandys on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 1, St. Stephens 0: The Red Tornadoes collected a shutout victory over the Indians on the road Friday in Hickory, with Mia Zulueta scoring their only goal off a double assist from Litzy Hernandez and Stephanie Zulueta. Goalkeeper Hannah Griesen added seven saves for Hickory, which moved to 12-2-2 overall and 8-1 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Tuesday’s home match against North Iredell.

St. Stephens (8-3-1, 6-2-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Lincoln on Tuesday.

Fred T. Foard 10, Statesville 1: The Tigers rolled past the Greyhounds on the road Friday in Statesville, scoring five goals in each half as they improved to 7-7-1 overall and 5-4 in the Western Foothills 3A. Foard hosts East Lincoln on Tuesday, the same night Statesville (0-10, 0-9 Western Foothills 3A) has a home match against West Iredell.

Alexander Central 2, South Caldwell 0: The Cougars blanked the Spartans at home Friday in Taylorsville, improving to 10-3-1 overall and 1-2-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping South Caldwell to 5-8-1 and 0-4. Alexander Central hosts Hibriten on Tuesday, the same night South Caldwell travels to Ashe County.

Watauga 0, Hibriten 0: The Pioneers and host Panthers played to a scoreless tie on Friday in Lenoir, with Watauga’s record moving to 7-2-1 overall and 3-0-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A play and Hibriten now sitting at 7-3-4 and 3-0-1. Watauga visits nonconference Forbush on Monday before traveling to Freedom on Tuesday, while the Panthers are at Alexander Central on Tuesday.