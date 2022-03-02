H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens baseball cruises past Vikings

The Trojans shut out the Indians at home Tuesday in Catawba, registering six hits as a team behind one apiece from Caroline McIntosh, Kenley Rembert, Paige Barrymore, Riley Fox, Avery Alexander and Jada Spake. Fox pitched five innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks to earn the win, while Ellie Hale allowed one hit with three strikeouts and no walks in two innings.

Bandys (1-0) visits Fred T. Foard on Thursday, while St. Stephens (0-1) hosts Maiden.

Alexander Central 9, Maiden 0

The Cougars defeated the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, outhitting Maiden 14-2 behind three hits each from Peyton Price and Faith Carrigan, two hits apiece from Ava Chapman and Darcy Childers and one hit each from Kenzie Church, Abby Teague, Kirstyn Herman and Anna Jordan. Carrigan earned the win courtesy of five innings of two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and no walks, while Kara Hinkle struck out two and walked one in two innings of relief.