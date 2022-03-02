H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens baseball cruises past Vikings

The St. Stephens baseball team opened the 2022 season with a home game against South Iredell, winning 12-1 in five innings on Tuesday in Hickory. Five batters recorded one hit apiece for the Indians, with starting pitcher Julien Peissel earning the win after tossing four innings of one-run, two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and three walks.
St. Stephens (1-0) received hits from Peissel, James Tate, Justin Skewes, Peyton Young and Will Everett, while Josh Barkley tossed a hitless fifth inning for the Indians with two strikeouts and two walks. On the other side, the Vikings (0-1) committed four errors to help the Indians’ cause.
St. Stephens hosts Bunker Hill tonight before visiting Western Foothills 3A Conference foe West Iredell on Friday, while South Iredell travels to Alexander Central on Thursday before hosting Bandys on Friday.
BASEBALL
Maiden 12, South Caldwell 7
The Blue Devils collected a five-run road victory over the Spartans on Tuesday in Hudson, with pitcher Hayden Fleury earning the win and Seth Williams, Tyler Hedgepeth and Ethan Hedgepeth also seeing time on the mound. Maiden (1-0) visits Fred T. Foard tonight before hosting Lincoln Charter on Friday, while South Caldwell (0-1) hosts Draughn tonight before traveling to West Caldwell on Friday.
Hibriten 13, Wilkes Central 3
The Panthers picked up a five-inning home win over the Eagles on Tuesday in Lenoir, finishing with 14 hits as a team led by three from Cameron Hodges and two apiece from Cody Barlowe, Connor Woodward and Jake Absher. Additionally, Hibriten got one hit each from Zachary Crowe, Dillan Earp, Kennedy Story, Palmer Tucker and Ryan Winkler.
On the mound, Story earned the win for Hibriten (1-0) following two innings of hitless ball during which he allowed two unearned runs and struck out two with three walks. Winkler and Bryce Collins also pitched for the Panthers, who visit Wilkes Central (0-1) on Friday.
West Iredell 5, West Caldwell 4
West Caldwell lost a road contest on Tuesday in Statesville despite one hit apiece from Ashton Minton, Dawon Barrett, Hayden Enloe and Ty Winebarger, with the latter recording three RBIs. West Caldwell fell to 0-1 ahead of Friday’s home game against South Caldwell, while West Iredell improved to 1-0 entering Thursday’s home contest against Newton-Conover and Friday’s home game against St. Stephens.
SOFTBALL
Bandys 5, St. Stephens 0
The Trojans shut out the Indians at home Tuesday in Catawba, registering six hits as a team behind one apiece from Caroline McIntosh, Kenley Rembert, Paige Barrymore, Riley Fox, Avery Alexander and Jada Spake. Fox pitched five innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks to earn the win, while Ellie Hale allowed one hit with three strikeouts and no walks in two innings.
Bandys (1-0) visits Fred T. Foard on Thursday, while St. Stephens (0-1) hosts Maiden.
Alexander Central 9, Maiden 0
The Cougars defeated the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, outhitting Maiden 14-2 behind three hits each from Peyton Price and Faith Carrigan, two hits apiece from Ava Chapman and Darcy Childers and one hit each from Kenzie Church, Abby Teague, Kirstyn Herman and Anna Jordan. Carrigan earned the win courtesy of five innings of two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and no walks, while Kara Hinkle struck out two and walked one in two innings of relief.
Maiden (0-1) got one hit apiece from Miranda Valerio and Kyley Callahan. Alexander Central (1-0) faces Jesse Carson on Friday as part of the Spartan Classic at South Caldwell before battling North Buncombe in the same event on Saturday, while the Blue Devils travel to St. Stephens on Thursday.
Wilkes Central 5, Hibriten 2
The Eagles knocked off the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 1-0 while dropping Hibriten to 0-1. Wilkes Central hosts Watauga tonight before entertaining East Wilkes on March 11, while Hibriten hosts Hickory next Tuesday.
Freedom 19, West Caldwell 11
The Patriots topped the Warriors in a slugfest on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 1-0 ahead of tonight’s road game at Patton and Friday’s road trip to Bunker Hill. On the other side, West Caldwell fell to 0-1 prior to tonight’s home contest against Hickory and Friday’s home game against Watauga.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Stephens 9, Alexander Central 0
The Indians took down the Cougars at home Tuesday in Hickory, getting singles wins from Ajay Swisher (6-0, 6-0 over Bodie King), Blake Walker (6-0, 6-0 over Jose Castaneda), Jackson VanBeurden (6-0, 6-3 over Samuel Law), Bradley Markland (6-0, 6-0 over Will Teague), Troy Harper (6-4, 6-0 over Carson Davis) and Jacob Ward (6-1, 6-0 over Eli Kerley). In doubles action, St. Stephens added victories from the teams of Swisher and Walker (8-1 over King and Castaneda), Markland and VanBeurden (8-1 over Law and Teague) and Harper and Law (8-1 over Davis and Kerley).
St. Stephens (2-0 overall) hosts Hibriten on Thursday, while Alexander Central (0-2 overall) visits North Iredell today before hosting Hickory on Monday.
Fred T. Foard 9, Maiden 0
The Tigers beat the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, receiving singles victories from Connor Josey (1-6, 6-2, 7-2 over Cooper Houser), Graham Walker (6-1, 6-0 over Will Eneix, Aiden Ollis (6-1, 6-1 over Hunter Williams), Grayson Walker (7-5, 6-1 over Will Stover), Brandon Henderson (6-0, 6-2 over Alex Saunders) and Anthony Dunmore (6-0, 6-0 over Donald Yang). Foard also got doubles wins from the teams of Josey and Wright (8-1 over Houser and Stover), Ollis and Walker (8-2 over Eneix and Williams) and Jackson Bryan and James Ross (8-6 over Saunders and Yang).
Foard (1-0 overall) hosts Bunker Hill on Thursday, while Maiden (0-2 overall) is at Foard next Tuesday.
Hickory 9, Newton-Conover 0
The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Hickory, with Hickory’s singles wins coming from the following competitors: Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Eli Chellman), Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-0 over Evan Huynh), Clint Powers (6-0, 6-0 over Ben Tepper), Maddox McCleur (6-1, 6-0 over Leonardo Olvera), Parker Yount (6-0, 6-0 over Davis Griffin) and Will Moore (6-1, 6-1 over Luis Correa). Hickory’s doubles victories came from the teams of Lovern and Holtzman (8-0 over Chellman and Huynh), Jack Nexsen and Keller Armstrong (8-1 over Tepper and Olvera) and Watts Tate and Macen Lineberger (8-0 over Correa and Bryce Bookhart).
Hickory (1-0 overall) visits South Caldwell today before traveling to Newton-Conover (0-1 overall) on Thursday.
Hibriten 9, Wilkes Central 0
The Panthers earned a road victory over the Eagles on Tuesday in Lenoir, getting singles wins from Nathaniel Wright (6-0, 6-2), Evan Van Horne (7-5, 6-1), Jacob Norwood (6-1, 6-0), Logan Clark (6-0, 6-1), Ridge Hedrick (6-0, 6-2) and Ben Waechter (6-0, 6-0). Hibriten also received doubles victories from the teams of Norwood and Wright (8-4), Van Horne and Waechter (8-1) and Trenton Cornett and Brayden Biddex (8-1).
Hibriten (1-0 overall) is at St. Stephens on Thursday, while Wilkes Central (1-1 overall) hosts East Surry on Monday.
South Iredell 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Vikings moved to 1-1 on the season following a road win over the Bears on Tuesday in Claremont. As for Bunker Hill, it dropped to 0-1 entering Thursday’s road match at Fred T. Foard.
South Iredell’s next scheduled contest is a home match against West Cabarrus on March 16.
GIRLS SOCCER
East Gaston 4, Newton-Conover 1
The Warriors nabbed a three-goal home win over the Red Devils on Tuesday in Mount Holly, moving to 1-0 ahead of Thursday’s road trip to Ashbrook. On the other side, Newton-Conover fell to 0-2 entering tonight’s road match at Lincoln Charter, which will be followed by a home contest against Hibriten on Monday.
Davie County 5, Alexander Central 0
The Cougars were shut out by the War Eagles on the road Tuesday in Mocksville, allowing three goals in the first half and two in the second half. Davie (2-0) hosts North Davidson on Monday, while Alexander Central (0-1) is at South Iredell on Friday.