H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens baseball blanks Raiders

The St. Stephens baseball team defeated North Iredell 2-0 at home Friday in Hickory, outhitting the Raiders 6-1 behind two hits from Justin Skewes and one apiece from Elec Marvin, Julien Peissel, Silas Icenhour and Luke Young. Peissel pitched the first six innings for the Indians to notch the win, surrendering one hit with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Josh Barkley earned the save for St. Stephens (13-2, 8-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) thanks to a hitless seventh during which he struck out one and issued no walks. The Indians visit Hickory on Tuesday, while the Raiders (4-8, 0-7) host North Lincoln to begin a three-game week that will also include a trip to nonconference Lake Norman on Wednesday and a home contest against Hickory on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Hickory Christian Academy 7, Davidson Day 6

The Knights topped the Patriots at home Friday in Hickory, with Jacob Charlton registering two hits for Hickory Christian to go with one each from Christian Henry, Kaleb Massey, Hollis Morphis, Zachary Bennett and Tate Sigmon. Morphis was the winning pitcher following five innings of three-run (two earned), one-hit ball with six strikeouts, three walks and two hit batsman, while Samuel Yount picked up the save thanks to two innings of three-run, four-hit ball with three strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman.

Hickory Christian (7-4, 2-0 Foothills Athletic Conference) visits Statesville Christian on April 26, while Davidson Day (2-6, 0-1) is at nonconference Concord Academy on Tuesday.

<&underline>Fred T. Foard 7, West Iredell 0</&underline>

The Tigers shut out the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, receiving three hits including a home run from Connor Peschel to go with two hits from Kylan Bolick and one hit each from Josh Harwell and Braxton Tramel, the latter of whom also homered. Four different pitchers — Evan Davidson, Josh Swink, Stewart Simmons and Zac Martin — combined to allow one hit with 18 strikeouts, five walks and three hit batsman for Foard, which improved to 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the Western Foothills 3A following its fourth straight victory.

Foard hosts Statesville on Tuesday and nonconference Bunker Hill on Wednesday before visiting league foe East Lincoln on Thursday, while West Iredell (2-11, 1-7 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Monday.

<&underline>Maiden 12, West Caldwell 3</&underline>

The Blue Devils defeated the Warriors on the road Friday in Lenoir, getting four hits from Brenden Harrison, three apiece from Tyler Hedgepeth and Hunter Townsend and two from Quinn Rembert, who homered twice and had three RBIs. Nick Jarosynski was the winning pitcher thanks to a seven-strikeout performance as Maiden moved to 7-8 overall and 6-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Tuesday’s visit to Bandys.

As for West Caldwell, it dropped to 1-15 overall and 0-10 in league play entering Tuesday’s road game against Lincolnton.

<&underline>Newton-Conover 10, East Burke 6</&underline>

The Red Devils earned a four-run home win over the Cavaliers on Friday in Newton, moving to 5-8 overall and 3-7 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping East Burke to 4-8 and 4-6. Newton-Conover is at West Lincoln on Tuesday, the same night East Burke travels to Bunker Hill.

<&underline>Bunker Hill 2, West Lincoln 1</&underline>

The Bears tallied a road victory over the Rebels on Friday in Lincolnton to move to 6-8 overall and 6-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s home game against East Burke, which will be followed by a trip to nonconference Fred T. Foard on Wednesday and a road contest against league foe Maiden on Thursday. As for West Lincoln, it is now 6-9 overall and 6-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Monday’s home game against nonconference R-S Central and Tuesday’s home contest against league opponent Newton-Conover.

SOFTBALL

<&underline>St. Stephens 4, North Iredell 2</&underline>

The Indians doubled up the Raiders at home Friday in Hickory, finishing with 13 hits as a team led by three hits from Kayla Berry in support of pitcher Mayson Lail, who threw all seven innings with 15 strikeouts and no walks. St. Stephens (9-4, 7-2 Western Foothills 3A) visits Hickory on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Maiden on Wednesday and hosting league foe North Lincoln on Thursday.

On the other side, North Iredell (4-10, 2-7) hosts North Lincoln on Monday.

<&underline>Fred T. Foard 10, West Iredell 0</&underline>

The Tigers blanked the Warriors in five innings on the road Friday in Statesville, with Alyssa Smith, Aly Punch, Addison Settlemyre, Raegan Willis, Riley Vogel and Karlee Thomas recording two hits apiece to go with one from Kaitlyn Leonhardt. Smith pitched all five innings for Foard, giving up four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Foard (7-7, 7-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on Tuesday, while West Iredell (2-9, 2-7) entertains East Lincoln on Monday.

<&underline>Maiden 9, West Caldwell 0</&underline>

The Blue Devils knocked off the Warriors on the road Friday in Lenoir thanks to a 3-for-4 performance from Olivia Wray and a 2-for-4 effort from Macy Michael. Maiden’s Tristan Smalling was the winning pitcher, while West Caldwell was led by two hits apiece from Abby Bowman and Tori Davis.

Maiden (8-5, 7-3 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bandys on Tuesday before hosting nonconference St. Stephens on Wednesday and league foe Bunker Hill on Thursday. As for West Caldwell (7-7, 4-4), it hosts Newton-Conover on Monday before traveling to Lincolnton on Tuesday.

<&underline>Bandys 11, Lincolnton 5</&underline>

The Trojans beat the Wolves at home Friday in Catawba for their third win in a row. Bandys was led by three hits from Avery Alexander and two each from Caroline McIntosh and Sydni Knuckles, while Ellie Hale homered and the following Trojans also had one hit apiece: Paige Barrymore, Owyen Lyall, Peyton Wesson, Jessie Sipe and Riley Fox.

Hale was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of two-hit ball during which she allowed an unearned run with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Bandys (14-3, 9-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (3-9, 2-6) hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday before visiting nonconference South Point on Wednesday and league opponent East Burke on Thursday.

<&underline>North Lincoln 10, Hickory 1</&underline>

The Knights took down the Red Tornadoes on the road Friday in Hickory, holding Hickory to four hits including one apiece from Chy’anne Bryant, Abby Puett, Mackenzie Hammons and Kami Bolick. North Lincoln (10-6, 7-2 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Iredell on Monday, while Hickory (3-11, 2-7) is at nonconference Patton on Monday before hosting league foe St. Stephens on Tuesday.

<&underline>West Lincoln 15, Bunker Hill 0</&underline>

The Rebels shut out the Bears in three innings at home Friday in Lincolnton, improving to 11-3 overall and 9-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s nonconference home game against East Lincoln, which will be followed by league contests against Newton-Conover (home) on Wednesday and West Caldwell (road) on Thursday.

Bunker Hill (1-12, 1-9 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

<&underline>St. Stephens 2, North Iredell 0</&underline>

The Indians defeated the Raiders at home Friday in Hickory, winning their third match in a row to improve to 8-2-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Hickory. On the other side, North Iredell (7-5, 3-4 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln on Monday.

<&underline>Newton-Conover 3, Bandys 3</&underline>

The Red Devils and host Trojans played to a tie on Friday in Catawba, with Newton-Conover moving to 5-5-2 overall and 3-1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A and Bandys moving to 6-1-2 and 3-1-1. Newton-Conover is at Bunker Hill on Monday before visiting Maiden on Tuesday, while Bandys travels to Bunker Hill on Tuesday.