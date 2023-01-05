H.S. ROUNDUP: St. Stephens’ Baker honored during home tri-match

Not only did the St. Stephens wrestling team sweep a home tri-match against North Iredell and Hickory on Tuesday, but it was also announced that head coach Billy Baker will be inducted into the North Carolina Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Baker is set to receive the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award after being nominated by the N.C. Chapter.

“It’s just fun, it’s exciting, makes wrestling relevant,” said Baker, whose Indians defeated North Iredell 63-6 and Hickory 69-6. “I think that’s something that we have to do as coaches is to promote the sport so that we generate that excitement, so that people want to come and watch and so that kids want to participate. You’ve got to sell it.”

West Lincoln High head coach Butch Ross and former West Lincoln Middle head coach Wayne Navey made the announcement after St. Stephens’ victory over North Iredell in Tuesday’s second match. Baker was happy to have them on as hand, as they coached him when he was in school, and he also thanked longtime assistant coach Roy Hoffman and coaches Matt Jones, Kelly Willis and Jon Holloway for their support over the years.

The first match of the night saw North Iredell (1-1 in Western Foothills 3A Conference) defeat Hickory by a 64-12 score. The only victorious wrestlers for the Red Tornadoes (0-2 in Western Foothills 3A) in the match were Kevin Hernandez at 170 pounds (second-period pin) and Victor Sanchez at 285 (first-period pin).

In Tuesday’s second match, St. Stephens rolled past the Raiders in a battle of two of the top 10 teams in the state’s 3A rankings, with Baker admitting that he “was pretty surprised” at the large margin of victory.

“We hadn’t had our whole team together since before Christmas, so I didn’t know where we would be,” said Baker, whose team is now 31-4 overall and 2-0 in Western Foothills 3A contests following Tuesday’s tri-match sweep. “But I tell you, the kids just stepped up big and wrestled their tails off, and they made it fun to sit in the corner and watch.”

Against North Iredell, St. Stephens’ winning grapplers included Christian Cruz-Hernandez at 106 (forfeit), Ivan Cortez-Cruzado at 113 (15-0 technical fall), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 120 (9-4 decision), Logan Laws at 126 (12-5 decision), Brady Connell at 132 (first-period pin), Will Moore at 138 (first-period pin), Zamonte Bruen-Brown at 145 (10-1 major decision), Dylan Herrera-Luna at 152 (second-period pin), Jared Luna at 160 (6-4 decision), William Fincher at 170 (first-period pin), Andrew Kehoe at 182 (8-7 decision), Avery Rhymer at 195 (first-period pin) and Thomas Lipford at 285 (first-period pin).

In the win over Hickory, the Indians got victories from Cruz-Hernandez at 106 (forfeit), Cortez-Cruzado at 113 (second-period pin), Alonzo at 120 (forfeit), Laws at 126 (forfeit), Connell at 132 (forfeit), Moore at 138 (second-period pin), Bruen-Brown at 145 (second-period pin), Herrera-Luna at 152 (second-period pin), Luna at 170 (first-period pin), Kehoe at 182 (first-period pin), Rhymer at 195 (forfeit) and Lipford at 285 (9-3 decision). Meanwhile, the Red Tornadoes’ wins against St. Stephens came from Anthony Bravo at 160 (5-4 decision) and Nicholas Martinez at 220 (5-1 decision).

St. Stephens travels to North Lincoln on Friday for a tri-match that will also include Statesville, while Hickory will take part in a quad match at East Lincoln with Fred T. Foard and Corvian Community School also attending. As for North Iredell, it is scheduled to compete in the Jeff Peal Memorial Tournament on Saturday at North Wilkes.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover sweeps home quad match: The Red Devils defeated Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe East Burke 75-4 and nonconference opponents East Lincoln and Kings Mountain 84-0 and 83-0, respectively, during Tuesday’s home quad match in Newton. With the victories, Newton-Conover moved to 37-1 overall and 1-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference matches ahead of Friday’s home match against league opponent West Lincoln.

Against East Burke, Newton-Conover’s winning wrestlers included Christian Garcia at 106 (first-period pin), Isaiah Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Phoenix Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Darius Musaeus at 126 (first-period pin), Connor Shumate at 138 (second-period pin), Landon Williams at 145 (7-4 decision), Jason Brawley at 152 (first-period pin), Caiden Rowe at 160 (first-period pin), Jordan Henze at 170 (forfeit), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (first-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (first-period pin), Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (third-period pin) and Mykie Xiong at 285 (first-period pin).

The Red Devils held the Mustangs and Mountaineers scoreless, getting first-period pins from Garcia (106), Pittman (113), Musaeus (126), Cooper Murray (132), Shumate (138), Rowe (160), Lioret-Tutty (220) and Xiong (285) against East Lincoln to go with second-period pins from Michaud (120), Williams (145), Brawley (152) and Henze (170) and forfeit victories from Cadwallader (182) and Clark (195). Against Kings Mountain, Newton-Conover added first-period pins from Michaud (120), Rowe (160), Henze (170), Matthew Race (182), Lioret-Tutty (220) and Mason Abernethy (285) to go with second-period pins from Wyatt Hernandez (126) and Brawley (152), a third-period pin from Caleb Louchez (195), a 17-0 technical fall from Shumate (138) and forfeit wins from Garcia (106), Pittman (113), Musaeus (132) and Williams (145).

Fred T. Foard defeats Statesville, West Iredell: The Tigers swept a road tri-match at West Iredell on Tuesday in Statesville, moving to 26-1 overall and 2-0 in Western Foothills 3A matches. Foard defeated Statesville 72-12 and West Iredell 71-9.

Victorious wrestlers for Foard against Statesville included George Coleman at 106 (first-period pin), Austin Laws at 113 (second-period pin), Parker Johns at 126 (first-period pin), Brayden Johns at 132 (forfeit), Evan Hunsinger at 138 (forfeit), Brock Carey at 145 (first-period pin), Brayden Mejia at 152 (first-period pin), Jon Byrd at 160 (first-period pin), Zane Birtchet at 170 (second-period pin), Sam Drum at 182 (first-period pin), Dylan Smith at 195 (first-period pin) and Colby Mace at 220 (forfeit).

In the win over West Iredell, the Tigers added wins from Coleman at 106 (first-period pin), Laws at 113 (second-period pin), Parker Johns at 126 (first-period pin), Brayden Johns at 132 (first-period pin), Carey at 145 (first-period pin), Mejia at 152 (forfeit), Byrd at 160 (first-period pin), Birtchet at 170 (forfeit), Drum at 182 (forfeit), Smith at 195 (first-period pin), Mace at 220 (16-0 technical fall) and Sam Bolch at 285 (first-period pin).

Foard travels to East Lincoln on Friday for a quad match also involving Hickory and Corvian Community School.

Maiden 39, West Caldwell 37: The Blue Devils slipped past the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, getting wins from Bryson Crider at 120 (forfeit), Christian Wylie at 126 (first-period pin), Talon Farthing at 132 (first-period pin), Izick Thao at 138 (11-6 decision), Brandon Paretty at 160 (first-period pin), Ethan Bentley at 170 (third-period pin) and DJ Spring at 285 (first-period pin). On the other side, West Caldwell received victories from Omarzria Wright at 106 (14-4 major decision), Fernando Teniente at 113 (second-period pin), Rakeem Smith at 145 (6-4 decision), Jacob Spencer at 152 (forfeit), Jonathon Cox at 182 (first-period pin), Jerry Henline at 195 (forfeit) and Carlos Urbina at 220 (second-period pin).

Maiden (5-5, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Dreher High (South Carolina) for an individual tournament that begins Friday and continues through Saturday, while West Caldwell (14-8, 0-1) will participate in a quad match at East Wilkes today.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bandys 64, Lincolnton 60: Micah Slaughter scored 31 points and Bobby DelGuercio added 23 as the Trojans earned a four-point home victory over the Wolves on Tuesday in Catawba. Bandys (8-4, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Friday, while Lincolnton (3-9, 1-2) has a home game against West Caldwell.

Fred T. Foard 59, Statesville 48: The Tigers defeated the Greyhounds at home Tuesday in Newton, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. Foard (3-10, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Friday, the same night Statesville (0-6, 0-3) visits West Iredell.

Newton-Conover 48, East Burke 43: The Red Devils earned a road victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in Icard, receiving 14 points from Javier Lineberger, 11 from Landen Lyerly and eight from Owen Cannon in the five-point win. Newton-Conover (7-6, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at West Lincoln on Friday, while East Burke (1-9, 0-3) travels to Bunker Hill.

West Lincoln 80, Bunker Hill 32: The Rebels cruised past the Bears at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, moving to 4-8 overall and 1-2 in Catawba Valley 2A play ahead of Friday’s home game against Newton-Conover. As for Bunker Hill, it fell to 2-10 overall and 0-3 in league games prior to hosting East Burke on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 56, Lincolnton 54: The Trojans knocked off the Wolves at home Tuesday in Catawba, getting 22 points from Kate Dutka, eight from Rachel Anderson and six apiece from Lexi Vaughan, Haley Cross and Naudia Summerville to improve to 6-7 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Friday’s home game against Maiden. On the other side, Lincolnton fell to 2-9 overall and 1-2 in league contests entering Friday’s home contest against West Caldwell.

Fred T. Foard 65, Statesville 46: The Tigers took down the Greyhounds at home Tuesday in Newton, getting 20 points from Samaria Tipps, 17 from Kinzer Abernathy, 13 from Davoney Dellinger and eight from Imani Ikard. Foard (8-5, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Friday, the same night Statesville (1-8, 0-3) travels to West Iredell.

East Burke 55, Newton-Conover 50: The Cavaliers outlasted the Red Devils in overtime at home Tuesday in Icard, receiving a game-high 20 points from Aubree Grigg to go with 11 each from Kassie Turner and Kara Brinkley. As for Newton-Conover, it got 16 points from Cassidy Geddes, 12 from Lizzie Sain, 11 from Hadleigh Swagger and nine from Alaysia Hewitt.

East Burke (9-1, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Bunker Hill on Friday, while Newton-Conover (10-3, 2-1) travels to West Lincoln.

West Lincoln 55, Bunker Hill 50: The Rebels defeated the Bears at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, with Bunker Hill receiving 19 points from Damireona Burch and 13 from Vanessa Morales as it dropped to 2-10 overall and 1-2 in Catawba Valley 2A play. Meanwhile, West Lincoln improved to 9-3 overall and 3-0 in league contests.

The Rebels host Newton-Conover on Friday, the same night Bunker Hill entertains East Burke.