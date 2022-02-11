 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell girls slip past Hibriten
H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell girls slip past Hibriten

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaylee Anderson

South Caldwell's Kaylee Anderson, 5, drives to the basket after getting around Bunker Hill's Faith Isenhour, 14, in a file photo from December. Anderson scored 10 points in the Spartans' 59-55 victory over Hibriten on Thursday in Lenoir.

 David Scearce, Record File Photo

LENOIR —The South Caldwell girls basketball team completed a season sweep of Hibriten on the road Thursday, winning 59-55 behind 25 points from Katlyn Wynn, 16 from Olivia Miller and 10 from Kaylee Anderson. The Spartans head into next week’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament at 12-7 overall and 4-6 in league play.

On the other side, the Panthers (12-12, 1-9 Northwestern 3A/4A) suffered their fifth straight loss despite a game-high 26 points from Zoey Walker. Katie Story added 16 points for Hibriten, which has seven single-digit defeats this season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hibriten 74, South Caldwell 68

The Panthers defeated the Spartans for the second time this season at home Thursday in Lenoir, finishing the regular season at 10-12 overall and 4-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A as they prepare for next week’s conference tournament. As for South Caldwell, it fell to 12-8 overall and 5-8 in league play after losing for the third time in four games.

Bandys 70, West Caldwell 68

The Trojans topped the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 6-16 overall and 4-8 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference entering tonight’s home contest against Bunker Hill. Both Bandys and Bunker Hill will compete in road games to begin the conference tournament next week.

West Caldwell (14-9, 11-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts East Burke tonight and will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament.

