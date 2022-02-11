H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell girls slip past Hibriten

LENOIR —The South Caldwell girls basketball team completed a season sweep of Hibriten on the road Thursday, winning 59-55 behind 25 points from Katlyn Wynn, 16 from Olivia Miller and 10 from Kaylee Anderson. The Spartans head into next week’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament at 12-7 overall and 4-6 in league play.

On the other side, the Panthers (12-12, 1-9 Northwestern 3A/4A) suffered their fifth straight loss despite a game-high 26 points from Zoey Walker. Katie Story added 16 points for Hibriten, which has seven single-digit defeats this season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hibriten 74, South Caldwell 68

The Panthers defeated the Spartans for the second time this season at home Thursday in Lenoir, finishing the regular season at 10-12 overall and 4-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A as they prepare for next week’s conference tournament. As for South Caldwell, it fell to 12-8 overall and 5-8 in league play after losing for the third time in four games.

Bandys 70, West Caldwell 68