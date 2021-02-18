H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell girls knock off St. Stephens

The South Caldwell girls basketball team earned a 58-42 home win over St. Stephens on Tuesday in Hudson. The Spartans trailed 16-13 after the first quarter before outscoring the Indians 16-15, 13-3 and 16-8 over the final three periods.

The game’s leading scorer was South Caldwell’s Olivia Miller with 30 points, while Katlyn Wynn had 13 and Kaylee Anderson finished with eight. Meanwhile, St. Stephens (3-7, 2-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) received 11 points from Joselin Turner, eight from Elizabeth Sumpter and seven from Kennedy Moulton.

The Spartans (6-5, 5-5) are scheduled to visit Alexander Central on Friday, while St. Stephens hosts Hickory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman Charter 43, Bandys 40

The Trojans lost to the Knights in their final home game of the season on Tuesday in Catawba. Bandys led after each of the first three quarters, but was outscored 11-7 in the fourth period to lose by a three-point final margin.

Despite the loss, Bandys’ Macy Rummage was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Cailyn Huggins added 12 points for the Trojans (7-6, 7-6 South Fork 2A Conference), who also got seven from Caroline McIntosh.