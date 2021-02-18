H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell girls knock off St. Stephens

The South Caldwell girls basketball team earned a 58-42 home win over St. Stephens on Tuesday in Hudson. The Spartans trailed 16-13 after the first quarter before outscoring the Indians 16-15, 13-3 and 16-8 over the final three periods.
The game’s leading scorer was South Caldwell’s Olivia Miller with 30 points, while Katlyn Wynn had 13 and Kaylee Anderson finished with eight. Meanwhile, St. Stephens (3-7, 2-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) received 11 points from Joselin Turner, eight from Elizabeth Sumpter and seven from Kennedy Moulton.
The Spartans (6-5, 5-5) are scheduled to visit Alexander Central on Friday, while St. Stephens hosts Hickory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman Charter 43, Bandys 40
The Trojans lost to the Knights in their final home game of the season on Tuesday in Catawba. Bandys led after each of the first three quarters, but was outscored 11-7 in the fourth period to lose by a three-point final margin.
Despite the loss, Bandys’ Macy Rummage was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Cailyn Huggins added 12 points for the Trojans (7-6, 7-6 South Fork 2A Conference), who also got seven from Caroline McIntosh.
Lake Norman Charter (9-4, 9-4) received 10 points from Brooklin Leak and nine from Kailyn Kilpatrick. The Knights are at West Lincoln on Friday, while Bandys visits North Lincoln.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Caldwell 81, East Burke 50
The Warriors cruised past the Cavaliers on Tuesday at home, capturing a 31-point win in Lenoir. West Caldwell was led by 25 points apiece from Jakobe Hood and Malek Patterson, while Lexton Ford chipped in eight.
East Burke (2-3, 2-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received 16 points from Trey Ward, 10 from Aasin Lor and eight from Carter Crump. The Cavs are scheduled to host West Iredell tonight before entertaining Draughn on Friday, while West Caldwell (7-2, 7-2) has completed its regular-season schedule.
Patton 71, Hibriten 58
The visiting Panthers defeated the host Panthers on Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 8-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Patton has now completed its regular-season schedule with an unbeaten record.
As for Hibriten (4-3, 4-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A), it wrapped up its regular season with a road trip to Fred T. Foard on Wednesday.
Lake Norman Charter 65, Bandys 36
The Knights beat the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, jumping out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter, a 37-17 advantage at the half and a 54-26 lead entering the fourth period. Lake Norman Charter is now 9-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Bandys is 2-11 in both.