H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell girls crush Huss

The South Caldwell girls basketball team cruised to a 74-38 home win over nonconference Hunter Huss on Thursday, outscoring the Huskies in every quarter to improve to 2-0 overall. The Spartans led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, 37-14 at halftime and 56-28 through three quarters.
South Caldwell received a game-high 19 points from Katlyn Wynn, while Olivia Miller added 18 and Kaylee Anderson finished with 17. As for Hunter Huss (1-1), it was paced by 18 points from Jamya Daniels.
The Spartans visit Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Hickory on Tuesday, while the Huskies are at Big South 3A Conference foe Kings Mountain.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 59, Statesville 31
The Cougars kicked off the season with a nonconference home victory over the Greyhounds on Thursday in Taylorsville, building a 17-7 lead entering the second quarter, a 30-13 advantage at the half and a 42-21 lead after three periods. Nikki Hagy registered game highs in points (18) and rebounds (13) for Alexander Central, while Chesney Stikeleather had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists to go with eight points each from Hallie Jarrett and Kirstyn Herman.
The leading scorer for Statesville (0-1) was Nakayla White-Connor with eight points, with Sha'kiya Bowman and Bronwyne Goodson chipping in six apiece. The Greyhounds host fellow North Piedmont 3A Conference squad South Iredell on Tuesday, while Alexander Central (1-0) visits Watauga for its Northwestern 3A/4A opener on Monday in a contest that was postponed from Friday before visiting St. Stephens on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 78, Tabernacle Christian 52
The Cougars easily dispatched the Conquerors on Thursday at home, winning the nonconference contest by 26 points in Taylorsville. Alexander Central was up 19-13 after the opening quarter, 43-22 at halftime and 59-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Evan Presnell finished with a game-high 28 points for Alexander Central (1-0), while Zach Herman had nine points and nine rebounds and Dusty Sigmon had nine points and seven boards. Additionally, Grove Lowrance contributed eight points and five rebounds.
John Schweighardt was the leading scorer for Tabernacle Christian (4-3) with 12 points, with Jordan Lineberger adding 11 points and five rebounds to go with eight points and five boards from Camden James. The Conquerors were scheduled to visit Victory Christian on Friday before hosting Cramerton Christian Academy on Monday and traveling to Hickory Christian Academy on Tuesday, while the Cougars are at Watauga on Monday before traveling to St. Stephens on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hickory 3, McDowell 0
The Red Tornadoes swept the Titans on the road Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-22 in Marion. Hickory ends the regular season at 9-3 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A play, having finished second behind Watauga in the conference standings.
On the other side, McDowell fell to 7-4 both overall and in the conference, good for third place in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Hickory and Watauga’s matchups for the 3A state playoffs will be announced today.
East Lincoln 3, Maiden 0
The Mustangs beat the Blue Devils in straight sets on Thursday at home, knocking off Maiden 25-22, 25-23 and 25-12 in Denver. East Lincoln takes first place in the South Fork 2A Conference with a record of 10-1 both overall and in league play, while the Blue Devils finish second with marks of 11-3 in both.
Reanna Odom finished with eight kills and two blocks for Maiden, which also got eight kills from Grace Kilby and six kills from Anna White. Furthermore, Lainee Hentschel notched 20 digs and Abby Gantt and Adison Ford had 17 and 10 assists, respectively.
Maiden and East Lincoln’s matchups for the 2A state playoffs will be announced today.
Patton 3, East Burke 1
The Panthers topped the Cavaliers in four sets on the road Thursday in Icard, winning the opening set by a 25-18 score before losing 25-20 in the second set and taking the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-10 and 25-19. Patton finishes the regular season at 12-2 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play to take second place behind undefeated league champion Fred T. Foard, while East Burke caps the season with a 4-9 record in both.
Patton and Foard’s matchups for the 2A state playoffs will be announced today.
FRIDAY’S LOCAL ATHLETIC EVENTS POSTPONED
Local athletic events scheduled to take place on Friday were postponed. Here are the updated schedules for those contests:
• Maiden at West Lincoln basketball (begins with JV girls today at noon).
• St. Stephens at McDowell basketball (varsity girls at 6 p.m., varsity boys to follow on Monday).
• Draughn at Fred T. Foard basketball (varsity girls at 5 p.m., varsity boys to follow on Monday).
• Alexander Central at Watauga basketball (varsity girls at 6:30 p.m., varsity boys to follow on Monday).
• East Burke at Hibriten basketball (varsity girls at 6:30 p.m., varsity boys to follow next Friday).
• West Iredell at Bunker Hill basketball (varsity girls at 6:30 p.m., varsity boys to follow next Friday).