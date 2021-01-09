H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell girls crush Huss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the other side, McDowell fell to 7-4 both overall and in the conference, good for third place in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Hickory and Watauga’s matchups for the 3A state playoffs will be announced today.

East Lincoln 3, Maiden 0

The Mustangs beat the Blue Devils in straight sets on Thursday at home, knocking off Maiden 25-22, 25-23 and 25-12 in Denver. East Lincoln takes first place in the South Fork 2A Conference with a record of 10-1 both overall and in league play, while the Blue Devils finish second with marks of 11-3 in both.

Reanna Odom finished with eight kills and two blocks for Maiden, which also got eight kills from Grace Kilby and six kills from Anna White. Furthermore, Lainee Hentschel notched 20 digs and Abby Gantt and Adison Ford had 17 and 10 assists, respectively.

Maiden and East Lincoln’s matchups for the 2A state playoffs will be announced today.

Patton 3, East Burke 1