H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell football tops Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central scored the first two touchdowns during Friday’s football game against South Caldwell, but the Spartans scored seven of the final nine TDs to nab a 51-27 road win over the Cougars. The victory was South Caldwell’s first over former head coach Butch Carter, who coached the Spartans for 15 seasons before moving to Alexander Central in 2016.
The Cougars (4-4, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) led 14-6 after the opening quarter, but South Caldwell (6-1, 2-1) rallied to grab a 22-21 halftime lead before outscoring Alexander Central 16-6 in the third quarter and 13-0 in the fourth. The Spartans’ Jaxsen Wilkerson rushed for a game-high 212 yards and six scores on 30 carries, while Garrett Ashley had 43 yards and South Caldwell’s other TD on seven carries.
Alexander Central scored twice on the ground, getting 44 yards and a TD on 13 carries from Andrew Bumgarner and 25 yards and a TD on four carries from Logan Shoemaker. Cameron Lackey was the Cougars’ leading rusher with 11 carries for 62 yards, while Tanner Moore completed 8 of 14 passes for 100 yards including a 21-yard pass to Daniel Specht in the second quarter and Luke Mitchell had a 51-yard interception that he returned for a TD in the first.
The Cougars also threw an interception, with South Caldwell’s Kaleb Icenhour recording the pick. The Spartans travel to Ashe County next Friday, while Alexander Central visits Hibriten.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Hickory 63, West Iredell 0
The Red Tornadoes notched their second shutout victory of the week on the road Friday in Statesville, scoring 49 points in the opening half to bring the running clock into play throughout the second half. Quarterback Turner Wood completed 5 of 7 passes for 147 yards and four TDs over the first two quarters before sitting out the second half.
Wood’s first two TD passes came in the opening quarter, when he found Tyquan Hill from 26 yards out and Josiah Edwards from 47 yards out. He added TD passes of 15 and 47 yards to Hill and Dontae Baker, respectively, in the second quarter.
Hickory (5-3, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) also scored four times on the ground, led by two TD runs from Edwards and one from Baker. The Red Tornadoes’ other score came on a 23-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter.
The Red Tornadoes host Fred T. Foard next Friday, while the Warriors (1-5, 1-4) travel to North Lincoln.
East Lincoln 42, St. Stephens 6
The Mustangs won their third consecutive game at home Friday in Denver, scoring 13 points in the opening quarter before adding 15 in the second period and 14 in the third. St. Stephens notched its only TD on a 9-yard run from Brycen Gaither midway through the fourth quarter.
The Indians (1-6, 1-4 Western Foothills 3A) host Statesville next Friday, while East Lincoln (6-2, 3-2) entertains North Iredell.
North Lincoln 49, Fred T. Foard 3
The Knights defeated the Tigers on the road Friday in Newton, with a field goal by Foard representing its only points in three games this month. North Lincoln improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, while the Tigers fell to 0-7 and 0-5.
North Lincoln hosts West Iredell next Friday, while Foard is at Hickory.
West Lincoln 35, West Caldwell 12
The Rebels earned a 23-point home victory over the Warriors on Friday in Lincolnton, moving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. As for West Caldwell, it is now 0-7 overall and 0-5 in league play.
West Lincoln visits East Burke next Friday, while West Caldwell hosts Bandys.