H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell football tops Alexander Central

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Hickory 63, West Iredell 0

The Red Tornadoes notched their second shutout victory of the week on the road Friday in Statesville, scoring 49 points in the opening half to bring the running clock into play throughout the second half. Quarterback Turner Wood completed 5 of 7 passes for 147 yards and four TDs over the first two quarters before sitting out the second half.

Wood’s first two TD passes came in the opening quarter, when he found Tyquan Hill from 26 yards out and Josiah Edwards from 47 yards out. He added TD passes of 15 and 47 yards to Hill and Dontae Baker, respectively, in the second quarter.

Hickory (5-3, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) also scored four times on the ground, led by two TD runs from Edwards and one from Baker. The Red Tornadoes’ other score came on a 23-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter.

The Red Tornadoes host Fred T. Foard next Friday, while the Warriors (1-5, 1-4) travel to North Lincoln.

East Lincoln 42, St. Stephens 6