H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell football edges Bandys 31-24

HUDSON — Following a scoreless opening quarter, South Caldwell and visiting Bandys combined for 35 points in the second quarter of Friday’s football game. Momentum swung back and forth throughout, but it was ultimately the Spartans who earned a 31-24 victory over their nonconference foes.

The Trojans (1-2) scored first on a 3-yard touchdown run from Scotty Miley with 10:45 remaining in the second quarter, but South Caldwell (3-1) responded with scoring scampers of 3, 8 and 5 yards from Anderson Raynor to build a 21-7 advantage. However, after Bandys cut the deficit to 21-14 at halftime on a 10-yard TD run from Wyatt Wesson in the final minute of the second period, Wesson hooked up with Nolan Jones for a TD pass on the final play of the third to tie things at 21-all.

Following a 41-yard field goal from Bandys’ Fletcher Harris early in the fourth quarter, South Caldwell grabbed the lead back midway through the frame when Suan Moore scored from 16 yards out. Meanwhile, a Tyler Eggers interception gave the Spartans the ball back and led to a 25-yard field goal from Andrew Pruette with 4:27 to play that accounted for the final score.

South Caldwell hosts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hibriten next Friday in a nonconference contest, while Bandys visits West Lincoln in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Lake Norman 37, Alexander Central 7: The Cougars scored their only points on a 1-yard TD run from Tanner Moore with 1:05 to play, but the visiting Wildcats were too much for Alexander Central on Friday in Taylorsville. Quarterback Jackson Garlick completed 12 of 19 passes for 200 yards and three scores for Lake Norman, connecting with Cam Neal, Antonio Griffin and Mozes Morris for TD passes.

Neal was the leading receiver for Lake Norman (4-0) with three receptions for 94 yards, while the Wildcats’ ground game totaled 148 yards on 35 carries. Morris and AJ Baker had Lake Norman’s rushing scores.

Alexander Central (2-2) was led by Mason Chapman-Mays’ 55 yards on nine carries, and he also had 35 kick return yards and nine receiving yards on one of Moore’s five completions in the contest. Lake Norman has a bye next week before hosting A.L. Brown on Sept. 23, while the Cougars travel to Marvin Ridge next Friday.

Shelby 57, Hibriten 21: The Golden Lions picked up their first win of 2022 thanks to a 36-point road victory over the Panthers on Friday in Lenoir. Shelby led 21-0 after the first quarter, 35-7 at the half and 57-21 through three periods before a scoreless fourth quarter.

Shelby (1-3) travels to Cherryville next Friday, the same night Hibriten (1-3) visits Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent South Caldwell for a nonconference matchup.