H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell boys hold off Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE — The South Caldwell boys basketball team never trailed during Thursday’s road game against Alexander Central, but the Spartans had to survive a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Cougars to earn a 56-55 victory over their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes. With the win, South Caldwell improved to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in league play as it bounced back after dropping four of its previous five contests.

The Spartans defeated the Cougars (14-3, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) for the second time in their last three meetings, receiving a game-high 25 points from Trey Ramsey, who was 11 of 19 from the field and played all 32 minutes of Thursday’s contest. Ramsey added a team-high six rebounds for South Caldwell, which also got 18 points and four boards from Jordan Bentley.

Alexander Central’s Evan Presnell played the entire game as well, finishing with 16 points. Teammates Avery Cook (13 points, four assists) and Grove Lowrance (12 points, eight rebounds) also reached double figures in scoring.