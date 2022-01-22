H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell boys hold off Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE — The South Caldwell boys basketball team never trailed during Thursday’s road game against Alexander Central, but the Spartans had to survive a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Cougars to earn a 56-55 victory over their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes. With the win, South Caldwell improved to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in league play as it bounced back after dropping four of its previous five contests.
The Spartans defeated the Cougars (14-3, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) for the second time in their last three meetings, receiving a game-high 25 points from Trey Ramsey, who was 11 of 19 from the field and played all 32 minutes of Thursday’s contest. Ramsey added a team-high six rebounds for South Caldwell, which also got 18 points and four boards from Jordan Bentley.
Alexander Central’s Evan Presnell played the entire game as well, finishing with 16 points. Teammates Avery Cook (13 points, four assists) and Grove Lowrance (12 points, eight rebounds) also reached double figures in scoring.
South Caldwell outshot Alexander Central 52.6% (20 of 38) to 37% (17 of 46) from the field and 42.9% (6 of 14) to 27.6% (8 of 29) from 3-point range. The Cougars held an 81.3% (13 of 16) to 62.5% (10 of 16) edge at the free-throw line, but were outscored 24-16 in the paint and trailed by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter.
The Spartans led 16-8 after the opening quarter before building a 27-20 advantage at the half and a 40-31 lead through three periods. Alexander Central tied the score on four occasions and made 12 of 13 foul shots in the second half.
South Caldwell hosted Ashe County on Friday before entertaining nonconference Draughn on Wednesday, while Alexander Central hosted Hibriten on Friday before visiting Freedom on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 63, South Caldwell 32
The Cougars cruised past the Spartans at home Thursday in Taylorsville, getting a game-high 20 points and four assists from Julianna Walter. Walter made 6 of 10 field goals, 3 of 4 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws in Alexander Central’s 31-point win, which moved the Cougars to 14-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
Chesney Stikeleather chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and five steals for Alexander Central, which also received 10 points and nine boards from Madeleine Jenkins. The Cougars outshot the Spartans 46.7% (21 of 45) to 31.3% (15 of 48) from the field, 33.3% (5 of 15) to 9.1% (1 of 11) from 3-point range and 64% (16 of 25) to 25% (1 of 4) from the free-throw line.
Alexander Central also outrebounded South Caldwell (9-3, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) 37-26 and turned 19 turnovers by the Spartans into 19 points. The Cougars finished with 12 steals as compared to seven by South Caldwell, and Alexander Central’s bench outscored the visitors 11-2.
Alexander Central carried a 23-10 advantage into the second quarter, during which the Cougars outscored South Caldwell 21-3. Both teams scored six points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth to account for the final score.
The Cougars hosted Hibriten on Friday before traveling to Freedom on Tuesday, while South Caldwell hosted Ashe County on Friday before battling nonconference Draughn on Wednesday at home.
WRESTLING
Hibriten sweeps South Caldwell, Watauga
The Panthers defeated the Spartans and Pioneers during a home tri-match on Thursday in Lenoir, topping South Caldwell by a 57-21 score and Watauga by a 60-24 final. Hibriten improved to 17-6 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Monday’s road match at Ashe County (today’s conference tournament at Ashe County has been canceled).
Hibriten’s Brian Reid, Josiah Honer, Chase Trivette, Ross Watts, Carter Hinton, Dillan Earp, Rylan Davidson, Elijah Amaya-Perez and Daniel Baker earned two wins apiece. The Panthers also got one victory each from Sadharri Moore and Christian Ramseur.