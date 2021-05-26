H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell baseball routs Freedom

The South Caldwell baseball team grabbed a 12-2 home win over Freedom on Monday in Hudson, notching its third straight victory while moving to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Eli Webb was the winning pitcher after throwing three innings of relief, with starter Trey Triplett also tossing three innings for the Spartans.
The Spartans host McDowell on Friday, while the Patriots (1-8, 1-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) entertain Alexander Central.
BASEBALLPatton 4, East Burke 1
The Panthers earned a three-run home victory over the Cavaliers on Monday in Morganton. Patton scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning before adding single runs in the third and fifth frames, while East Burke scored its only run in the top of the third.
Patton (8-2, 8-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) visited Fred T. Foard on Tuesday before hosting the Tigers on Thursday, while East Burke (0-10, 0-10) travels to West Caldwell next Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNISMaiden 9, Bandys 0
The Blue Devils defeated the Trojans on the road Monday in Catawba, receiving singles wins from Hannah Sherrill (6-0, 6-0 over Taylor Job), Macy Sigmon (6-0, 6-1 over Jayden Lineberger), Alyson Soumpholphakdy (6-1, 6-1 over Caroline Miller), Maggie Sherrill (6-3, 6-0 over Emma Newman), Emma Shokes (6-0, 6-0 over Hannah VanHoy) and Addison Fuller (6-2, 6-2 over Haylee Potter). Maiden also got doubles victories from the teams of Hannah and Maggie Sherrill (8-0 over Job and Lineberger), Shokes and Fuller (8-1 over Miller and Newman) and Marcee Troulle and Allie Faldowski (8-2 over VanHoy and Potter).
The Blue Devils (3-3 overall, 3-2 South Fork 2A Conference) hosted North Lincoln on Tuesday before traveling to East Lincoln on Thursday.
South Caldwell 6,
McDowell 3
The Spartans collected a home win over the Titans on Monday in Hudson, with singles winners for South Caldwell including Gwyneth Frye (6-2, 6-2 over Mary Grace Smith), Aislinn Chapman (6-3, 6-0 over Kylie Handy), Abby Mastrovito (6-1, 6-0 over Claire Surphlis) and Victoria Villacorte (6-1, 6-0 over Tessa Ross). Additionally, South Caldwell received doubles victories from the teams of Zarina and Victoria Villacorte (6-1 over Smith and Ross) and Hayley Hartley and Georgia Reichling (6-1 over Avaughni Thomas and Mckinna Young).
South Caldwell (2-4 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Freedom on Friday, while McDowell (2-4 overall, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosted Watauga on Tuesday before entertaining Alexander Central today.
Watauga 7, Hickory 2
The Red Tornadoes lost a home match at the hands of the Pioneers on Monday in Hickory, falling to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. On the other side, Watauga moved to 2-0 in both.
Hickory, which received singles wins from Kellen Morin (6-0, 6-3 over Madison Ogden) and Mollie Monroe (6-3, 4-6, 10-5 over Madeline Hays), hosts Alexander Central on Thursday. Meanwhile, Watauga visited McDowell on Tuesday before hosting St. Stephens today.
TRACK AND FIELD
Alexander Central finishes first during home meet
The Cougars came in first during Monday’s home meet in Taylorsville that also involved Northwestern 3A/4A foes Hickory and Freedom as well as nonconference squads East Burke and Statesville, finishing with 136 points on the boys’ side and 112 on the girls’ side. Freedom took second overall with 33.5 points on the boys’ side and 46 on the girls’ side, while Hickory was third (boys: 44 points; girls: 23 points), Statesville finished fourth (boys: 18.5 points; girls: 33 points) and East Burke didn’t post a team score.
First-place finishers for Alexander Central included its 4x800-meter boys relay team (time of 9:39.00), Alysha Early in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles (17.70) and shot put (32 feet, 11 inches), Layna West in the girls’ 100-meter dash (12.80), Kobe Burns-Caesar in the boys’ 100-meter dash (10.80), the Cougars’ 4x200-meter girls relay team (1:55.80), the Cougars’ 4x200-meter boys relay team (1:34.80), Luke Kiziah in the boys’ 1,600-meter run (4:43.00), the Cougars’ 4x100-meter girls relay team (53.40), the Cougars’ 4x100-meter boys relay team (44.10), Hallie Jarrett in the girls’ 400-meter dash (1:06.40), Evan Presnell in the boys’ 400-meter dash (51.80), Benjamin Icard in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles (46.80), Daniel Cruz in the boys’ 200-meter dash (22.80), the Cougars’ 4x400-meter boys relay team (3:59.00), Moriah Teague in the girls’ pole vault (6 feet, 0 inches), Nolan Heath in the boys’ pole vault (11 feet, 0 inches), Gracie Harrington in the girls’ high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), Kellen Hartman in the boys’ high jump (6 feet, 0 inches), Kaley McDaniel in the girls’ triple jump (30 feet, 3 inches) and Kellun Triplett in the boys’ triple jump (40 feet, 7 inches).
Hickory’s first-place finishers were Madeline Mosteller in the girls’ 200-meter dash (26.40), Carter Schrag in the boys’ 3,200-meter run (12:42.00) and Madeleine Johnson in the girls’ discus throw (101 feet, 10 inches).
Freedom’s first-place finishers were Lee Kania in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles (52.90), Katie Deacon in the girls’ 800-meter run (2:37.00), Christopher Brittain in the boys’ 800-meter run (2:11.00), Caroline McRacken in the girls’ long jump (14 feet, 3.5 inches) and Drew Costello in the boys’ long jump (19 feet, 7 inches).
East Burke’s lone first-place finisher was Noah Rooks in the boys’ shot put (47 feet, 8 inches) and discus throw (147 feet, 7 inches), while Statesville got a first-place finish from Karli Townsell in the girls’ 1,600-meter run (5:48.00).
East Burke returned to action on Tuesday at Bunker Hill for a Northwestern Foothills 2A meet that also featured Patton and West Iredell, while Freedom visits South Caldwell today for a Northwestern 3A/4A meet also involving Watauga and Statesville travels to South Iredell. Alexander Central and Hickory are scheduled to participate in a Northwestern 3A/4A meet also involving McDowell at St. Stephens on Thursday.
Watauga takes first during McDowell meet
The Pioneers came in first during Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A meet in Marion, while the host Titans finished second overall with 57 points on the boys’ side and 52 on the girls’ side. Taking third was South Caldwell (boys: 63 points; girls: 36 points), with St. Stephens finishing fourth (boys: 30 points; girls: 15 points).
Watauga’s first-place finishers were the Pioneers’ 4x800-meter boys relay team (time of 9:47.80), Ava Williamson in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles (19.70), the Pioneers’ 4x200-meter girls relay team (1:56.16), the Pioneers’ 4x200-meter boys relay team (1:36.98), Andriana Rink in the girls’ 1,600-meter run (5:47.02), Abe Bachman in the boys’ 1,600-meter run (5:14.16), the Pioneers’ 4x100-meter girls relay team (54.24), the Pioneers’ 4x100-meter boys relay team (47.00), Madison Combs in the girls’ 400-meter dash (1:04.88) and 200-meter dash (27.95), Kendall Reece in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles (53.52), Sidra Miller in the girls’ 800-meter run (2:33.31) and 3,200-meter run (12:20.36), Ethan Cannon in the boys’ 3,200-meter run (11:16.62), the Pioneers’ 4x400-meter girls relay team (4:42.19), the Pioneers’ 4x400-meter boys relay team (3:51.33), Olivia Burroughs in the girls’ discus throw (96 feet, 3 inches), Faith Watson in the girls’ long jump (14 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (30 feet, 8.5 inches), Emma Martin in the girls’ high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), Ella Nelson in the girls’ pole vault (10 feet, 0 inches) and Henry Coatney in the boys’ pole vault (13 feet, 0 inches).
First-place finishers for South Caldwell were Suandreven Moore in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles (47.63), Anthony Baverso in the boys’ 800-meter run (2:01.98) and Jaxsen Wilkerson in the boys’ long jump (20 feet, 4 inches), triple jump (43 feet, 5 inches), high jump (5 feet 8 inches) and 110-meter hurdles (16.54).
Winning competitors for St. Stephens included Michael Watkins in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.51) and 200-meter dash (23.63) and Noah Gscheidmeier in the boys’ 400-meter dash (54.31), while McDowell’s first-place finishers were Peyton Arrowood in the girls’ 100-meter dash (13.59), Ara Taylor in the girls’ shot put (28 feet, 10 inches) and Trevor Kettles in the boys’ shot put (42 feet, 6 inches) and discus throw (147 feet, 0 inches).
Watauga will join Freedom in visiting South Caldwell for a meet today, while St. Stephens is scheduled to host McDowell, Alexander Central and Hickory on Thursday.