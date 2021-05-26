H.S. ROUNDUP: South Caldwell baseball routs Freedom

The South Caldwell baseball team grabbed a 12-2 home win over Freedom on Monday in Hudson, notching its third straight victory while moving to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Eli Webb was the winning pitcher after throwing three innings of relief, with starter Trey Triplett also tossing three innings for the Spartans.

The Spartans host McDowell on Friday, while the Patriots (1-8, 1-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) entertain Alexander Central.

BASEBALLPatton 4, East Burke 1

The Panthers earned a three-run home victory over the Cavaliers on Monday in Morganton. Patton scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning before adding single runs in the third and fifth frames, while East Burke scored its only run in the top of the third.

Patton (8-2, 8-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) visited Fred T. Foard on Tuesday before hosting the Tigers on Thursday, while East Burke (0-10, 0-10) travels to West Caldwell next Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNISMaiden 9, Bandys 0