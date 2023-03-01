The St. Stephens baseball team defeated visiting Bunker Hill 8-1 on Tuesday in Hickory, receiving two hits and five RBIs from Justin Skewes to go with one hit and two RBIs from Brycen Gaither and one hit from Omar Cruz. Will Everett was the winning pitcher for the Indians, who improved to 1-0 while dropping the Bears to 0-2.

Tanner Kanipe, Luke Fickling, Brayden Marlowe and Ross Fickling each had one hit for Bunker Hill, which hosts Patton on Monday. As for St. Stephens, it visits Bandys tonight before traveling to Alexander Central on Thursday for a game that was moved up from Friday due to forecasted rain and thunderstorms.

BASEBALL

Alexander Central 4, Davie County 3: The Cougars topped the visiting Eagles on Tuesday in Taylorsville behind two hits apiece from Jaret Hoppes and Bubba Pope and one hit each from Mason Chapman-Mays, Caleb Williams, Maddox Jack, Dyson Lewis and Cam Chapman. Alexander Central’s JD Little tossed five innings of two-run, five-hit ball with five strikeouts and five walks before giving way to Grayson Anderson, who earned the win thanks to two innings of one-run, one-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk.

After Davie County (0-1) tied Tuesday’s game at 3-all in the top of the seventh inning, Alexander Central (1-0) scored a walk-off run in the bottom half of the frame. The Cougars will look for another victory when they host St. Stephens on Thursday, while the Eagles host Jesse Carson tonight before visiting North Davidson on Friday.

North Iredell 7, Maiden 6: The Raiders knocked off the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Olin, grabbing a 4-0 lead through three innings before Maiden rallied to tie the score at 5-all entering the bottom of the sixth. North Iredell carried a 6-5 lead into the seventh, where the Blue Devils knotted things at 6 apiece before the Raiders earned a walk-off win in the bottom half.

Hunter Townsend, Nick Jarosynski, Hayden Fleury and Zane Williams each had one hit for Maiden, which fell to 0-1 prior to Thursday’s home opener against Patton, which will be followed by a home contest against Draughn on Friday. On the other side, North Iredell moved to 1-0 ahead of tonight’s road game against West Rowan and next Tuesday’s trip to East Surry.

East Lincoln 9, Bandys 1: The Trojans suffered an eight-run home loss at the hands of the Mustangs on Tuesday in Catawba, with East Lincoln moving to 1-0 and Bandys falling to 0-1. The Trojans were held to three hits in the contest, getting one apiece from Jacob Loftin, Cade Spencer and Scotty Miley.

East Lincoln hosts East Rutherford tonight before traveling to Forestview next Tuesday, while Bandys hosts St. Stephens tonight before Friday's road game against North Gaston.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 14, St. Stephens 4: The Blue Devils defeated the visiting Indians in six innings on Tuesday in Maiden, with Macy Michael recording a single, a triple and a home run to lead Maiden’s offensive attack. The Blue Devils also got two hits from Averie Waddell and one each from Olivia Wray, Madelynn Clontz and Emily Dover, while Raegan Rembert was the winning pitcher following three innings of one-run, one-hit relief in which she struck out five, walked one and hit a batter.

St. Stephens (0-1) received one hit apiece from Alexa Woodard, Brylyn McFarland, Allie Gillmore, Anicka McFarland and Kaela Briggs ahead of Friday’s trip to Bunker Hill, while Maiden (1-0) hosts Hibriten on Thursday.

Patton 12, Hickory 1: The Panthers were too much for the Red Tornadoes at home Tuesday in Morganton, defeating them in five innings to move to 1-0 while dropping Hickory to 0-2. Monnie Byrd had two hits for Hickory, which also received one hit from Abby Puett.

Patton hosts West Caldwell today before visiting East Burke on Friday, while the Red Tornadoes have a home game against Bunker Hill today before hosting West Caldwell on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

University Christian 2, Newton-Conover 1: The Barracudas defeated the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, improving to 2-1 while dropping Newton-Conover to 0-1. University Christian is now idle until a home game against Bunker Hill on March 14.

The Red Devils host Alexander Central on Thursday.

St. Stephens 3, Watauga 2: The Indians scored the winning goal in the second half of Tuesday’s road match against the Pioneers in Boone, moving to 1-0 entering Friday’s home contest against Crest. As for Watauga, it is now 0-1 prior to next Tuesday’s visit to East Forsyth.

North Iredell 2, Alexander Central 1: The Raiders beat the Cougars at home Tuesday in Olin, holding Alexander Central to a single goal that was scored by Genesis Ponce. North Iredell (1-0) is at West Rowan tonight before hosting Lake Norman on Friday, while the Cougars (0-1) visit Newton-Conover on Thursday.

Forestview 4, Maiden 1: The Jaguars defeated the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Gastonia, improving to 1-0 ahead of tonight’s home match against East Gaston, which will be followed by Friday’s trip to Charlotte Catholic. On the other side, Maiden (0-1) hosts Fred T. Foard tonight before hosting Burns next Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

St. Stephens 8, Bandys 1: The Indians earned a road win over the Trojans on Tuesday in Catawba, receiving singles victories from the following players: Ajay Swisher (6-0, 6-0 over Josh Cross), Jackson VanBeurden (6-0, 6-2 over Noah Cockman), Bradley Markland (6-2, 6-2 over Gabriel Wright), Troy Harper (6-3, 5-7, 1-0 over Aiden Brittain) and Jacob Ward (6-3, 6-0 over Kevin Rodriguez). St. Stephens also got doubles wins from the teams of Swisher and Blake Walker (8-2 over Cross and Jeremiah Cockman), VanBeurden and Markland (8-3 over Noah Cockman and Rodriguez) and Harper and Ward (8-3 over Chris Moore and Sawyer Wright.

Bandys’ lone victory came at No. 2 singles, where Jeremiah Cockman defeated Walker 6-2, 4-6, 1-0.

St. Stephens (1-0) visits Hibriten on Thursday, while Bandys (0-1) hosts North Lincoln today before entertaining Alexander Central next Tuesday.

North Iredell 8, Bunker Hill 1: The Raiders took down the Bears at home Tuesday in Olin, with Bunker Hill’s only win coming from Carlos Andrade Chavez, who won his No. 3 singles match by a score of 8-8 (7-5). North Iredell improved to 1-0 ahead of today’s home contest against East Wilkes, which will be followed by a trip to Bandys on March 15.

Bunker Hill (0-1) visits South Iredell today before hosting West Iredell on Thursday.

East Wilkes 9, Alexander Central 0: The Cardinals blanked the Cougars at home Tuesday in Ronda, improving to 1-0 while dropping Alexander Central to 0-1. East Wilkes visits North Iredell today before hosting Millennium Christian Academy next Tuesday.

Alexander Central travels to Bunker Hill next Monday before visiting Bandys the following day.

GIRLS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 11, St. Stephens 4: The Rams knocked off the Indians at home Tuesday in Asheville, upping their record to 1-0 ahead of Thursday’s visit to North Lincoln. As for St. Stephens, it fell to 0-1 prior to home games against Patton and Community School of Davidson on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

BOYS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 15, St. Stephens 5: The host Rams were up 4-1 after the opening quarter, 7-2 at halftime and 10-4 entering the fourth quarter before winning by a 10-goal final margin against the Indians on Tuesday in Asheville. T.C. Roberson (1-0) visits North Lincoln on Thursday, the same night St. Stephens (0-1) hosts Patton before entertaining Community School of Davidson on Friday.