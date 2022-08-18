H.S. ROUNDUP: Saint volleyball tops Bandys in 5 sets

CATAWBA — The St. Stephens volleyball team outlasted Bandys in a season-opening match on the road Tuesday, earning a five-set victory over its Catawba County foes. The Indians lost 26-24 in the first set before winning the second set by a 25-18 score, and after the Trojans took the third set 25-15, St. Stephens emerged victorious by scores of 25-16 and 15-6 in the fourth and fifth sets, respectively.

St. Stephens (1-0) hosted Maiden on Wednesday before entertaining Kings Mountain tonight, while Bandys (0-1) travels to Fred T. Foard tonight.

VOLLEYBALL

University Christian 3, Bunker Hill 0

The Barracudas defeated the Bears in straight sets on the road Tuesday in Claremont, winning by set scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-16. University Christian (1-0) hosts Asheville Christian Academy on Friday, while Bunker Hill (0-1) entertains West Iredell tonight.

Hibriten 3, Wilkes Central 0

The Panthers swept the Eagles at home Tuesday in Lenoir, earning set victories of 25-10, 26-24 and 25-22. Hibriten (1-0) visited Draughn on Wednesday before hosting North Wilkes tonight, while Wilkes Central (1-1) is at South Caldwell tonight.

North Lincoln 3, Maiden 2

The Knights knocked off the visiting Blue Devils in five sets on Tuesday in Lincolnton, bouncing back from a 25-20 loss in the first set to win the next two sets by identical 25-20 scores. After dropping the fourth set by a 28-26 score, North Lincoln won the fifth set 15-13.

Maiden (0-1) received 12 kills and 24 digs from Payton Miller, 11 kills and 31 digs from Ilysa Barr, seven kills and 19 assists from Annalee Smith and 17 assists from Addie Palmer. The Blue Devils traveled to St. Stephens on Wednesday before visiting Alexander Central tonight, while North Lincoln (1-0) hosts Lincoln Charter tonight.

Watauga 3, Hickory 0

The visiting Pioneers swept the Red Tornadoes by set scores of 25-23, 25-11 and 25-19 on Tuesday in Hickory. Watauga (1-0) visits North Iredell on Friday, while Hickory (0-2) hosted Alexander Central on Wednesday before entertaining Crest on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Stephens 5, Alexander Central 1

The Indians beat the Cougars on the road Tuesday in Taylorsville, building a 1-0 lead at the half before outscoring Alexander Central 4-1 in the second half. St. Stephens (1-0) hosts South Caldwell tonight, while the Cougars (0-1) entertain West Wilkes.

Bunker Hill 6, University Christian 1

The host Bears led 4-0 at the half before cruising to a five-goal victory over the Barracudas on Tuesday in Claremont. Bunker Hill (1-0) returns to action at St. Stephens next Tuesday, while University Christian (0-1) hosts Asheville Christian Academy on Friday.

Bandys 9, Challenger 0

The Trojans shut out the visiting Firebirds on Tuesday in Catawba, scoring eight times in the opening half before adding another goal in the second half. Bandys (1-0) traveled to West Iredell on Wednesday before visiting Bessemer City on Monday, while Challenger (0-1) is at Bandys on Aug. 31.