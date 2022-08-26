H.S. ROUNDUP: Saint volleyball earns sweep of Bunker Hill

The St. Stephens volleyball team defeated Bunker Hill in straight sets at home Thursday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-11. Julia Gnida finished with 10 kills for the Indians, who also received nine kills and four blocks from Kennedy Moulton.

St. Stephens (4-1) also got five aces and 10 total serving points from Kelsey Plumley, with Cassi Edwards adding two aces, 12 total serving points, seven digs and 33 assists. The Indians host a tri-match against Newton-Conover and Lincoln Charter on Saturday before entertaining Western Foothills 3A Conference foe North Lincoln on Monday, while the Bears (0-4) visit Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent Lincolnton on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Alexander Central on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, Davidson Day 2

The Tigers outlasted the Patriots at home Thursday in Newton, earning victories of 25-12 and 25-15 in the first two sets before dropping the next two by respective scores of 25-21 and 25-20 and winning the fifth set by a 15-12 final. Laney Craig had 14 kills, three aces and seven digs for Foard, which also got six kills, six blocks and 20 assists from Averie Dale, six kills and three blocks from Taylor Ramseur, six kills from Zoie Cloninger, five kills and 13 digs from Maya Beatty, 15 digs from Natigan Crutchfield and 10 assists from Hailey Allison.

Foard (3-0) opens Western Foothills 3A play with a home match against East Lincoln on Monday, while Davidson Day (3-3) hosts Lincoln Charter on Tuesday and Charlotte Country Day School on Wednesday.

South Caldwell 3, Wilkes Central 0

The Spartans swept the Eagles on the road Thursday in Moravian Falls, winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18. Kadie Becker finished with a team-high 21 kills for South Caldwell, which also received three aces from Kailey Franklin, three blocks from Paige Greene, five digs from Becker and six assists from Franklin.

South Caldwell (5-1) hosts Newton-Conover on Monday, while Wilkes Central (2-4) visits North Surry on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Stephens 5, Lincolnton 0

The Indians shut out the Wolves at home Thursday in Hickory, scoring two goals in the first half and three in the second half. St. Stephens (3-0) visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (0-2) hosts Lincoln Charter on Monday.

Wilkes Central 1, Alexander Central 1

The Cougars played to a tie in a home match against the Eagles on Thursday in Taylorsville, with both teams scoring in the opening half. Alexander Central (0-2-2) hosts Statesville on Tuesday, while Wilkes Central (0-2-2) hosts Hibriten on Monday and West Caldwell on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fred T. Foard 5, Hibriten 4

The Tigers took down the Panthers at home Thursday in Newton, receiving singles wins from Symone Akel (6-2, 6-2 over Charlotte Gardner) and Heather Wright (6-4, 6-1 over Nichole Gonzalez) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Kate Reid and Peyton Proctor (8-0 over Gardner and Kailei Watts), Symone Akel and Leah Akel (8-2 over Paige Grimbeek and Maddy Reid) and Roxy Sylvester and Reagon Josey (8-3 over Gonzalez and Emma Brown). Meanwhile, Hibriten’s singles winners were Natalie Jones (3-6, 6-0, 10-8 over Kate Reid), Grimbeek (6-0, 6-1 over Proctor), Maddy Reid (6-2, 6-2 over Katlyn Causey) and Ella Taylor (6-1, 6-4 over Leah Akel).

Foard (3-2 overall) visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Hibriten (0-1 overall) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Freedom on Wednesday.

Alexander Central 7, St. Stephens 2

The Cougars defeated the Indians at home Thursday in Taylorsville, with singles wins for Alexander Central coming from Emmy Rogers (6-0, 6-3 over Anna Spatz), Taylor Sharpe (6-0, 6-0 over Sarah Starr), Hannah Kilby (6-3, 6-3 over Jordan Sanderson) and Adi Eckard (6-1, 6-3 over Morgan Correll). In doubles action, the Cougars added wins from the teams of Rogers and Sharpe (8-1 over Anna Spatz and Addison Cox), Kilby and Alaina Peterson (8-8 (7-4) over Kenzie Lail and Sanderson) and Ella Deal and Eckard (8-1 over Brianna Killian and Gabby Spatz).

St. Stephens wins came from Gabby Spatz at No. 4 singles (6-3, 6-6 (6-8), 10-3 over Peterson) and Cox at No. 5 singles (6-2, 6-4 over Deal). Alexander Central (2-2 overall) hosts Hickory on Monday, while the Indians (0-3 overall) host Watauga.

JV FOOTBALL

St. Stephens 34, Bunker Hill 16

The Indians topped the Bears at home Thursday in Hickory, with Will Fincher and Jeremiah Coleman each recording two rushing touchdowns for St. Stephens and Hayden Alejo returning an interception for a score. St. Stephens (1-1) hosts Maiden next Thursday, while Bunker Hill (0-2) hosts North Iredell.

Bandys 47, Fred T. Foard 7

The Trojans routed the Tigers on the road Thursday in Newton, improving to 2-0 while dropping Foard to 0-2. After a bye next week, Bandys hosts South Caldwell on Sept. 8, with the Tigers hosting West Lincoln next Thursday.

Hickory 16, South Caldwell 6

The Red Tornadoes defeated the Spartans at home Thursday in Hickory, overcoming an early 6-0 deficit on their way to their second straight win. Tylar Johnson finished with 77 rushing yards for Hickory, also recording a TD and the go-ahead 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter, while a 43-yard interception return for a score from Carter Toney sealed the victory.

Defensively, Jamir Norwood led Hickory (2-0) with eight tackles and one interception and Kasen Tuttle added seven tackles. The Red Tornadoes visit Newton-Conover next Thursday, while South Caldwell (1-1) is at Bandys on Sept. 8.

Maiden 21, Watauga 15

The Blue Devils found the end zone with 14 seconds remaining to knock off the Pioneers at home Thursday in Maiden. TDs for Maiden came on a 1-yard run from Zane Williams in the second quarter, a 10-yard scamper from Williams in the fourth and a 20-yard pass from Grant Lawing to Michael Ly in the game’s final minute.

Williams had 18 carries for 119 yards and two TDs and Lawing completed 13 of 19 passes for 102 yards for Maiden (2-0), which visits St. Stephens next Thursday. On the other side, Watauga (1-1) returns to action with a home game against Burns on Sept. 8.

Newton-Conover 24, West Iredell 18

The Red Devils knocked off the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville, improving to 2-0 while dropping West Iredell to 0-1. Newton-Conover hosts Hickory next Thursday, the same night West Iredell travels to South Iredell.

Hibriten 27, Hunter Huss 16

The Panthers earned a double-digit home victory over the Huskies on Thursday in Lenoir, moving to 1-1 while dropping Hunter Huss to 0-2. Hibriten visits West Caldwell next Thursday, while the Huskies host Central Cabarrus.

Alexander Central 36, North Gaston 6

The Cougars easily dispatched the Wildcats on the road Thursday in Dallas, carrying the ball 32 times as a team for 268 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Wade Queen completed 2 of 4 passes for 66 yards and two scores, both of which were caught by Jamison Rowe.

Sawyer Chapman-Mays was the leading rusher for Alexander Central (1-1) with nine carries for 126 yards, with Queen adding 74 yards and a TD on five carries. Jeremiah Whitaker (seven carries for 19 yards) and Ryan Young (three carries for 13 yards) ran for the Cougars’ remaining TDs.

Alexander Central is at A.C. Reynolds next Thursday, while North Gaston (1-1) travels to Chase.

R-S Central 12, West Caldwell 8

The Hilltoppers slipped past the Warriors at home Thursday in Rutherfordton, improving to 1-1 while dropping West Caldwell to 0-2. R-S Central hosts South Point next Thursday, the same night West Caldwell hosts Hibriten.