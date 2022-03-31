H.S. ROUNDUP: Saint’s Lail no-hits Statesville

The St. Stephens softball team knocked off visiting Statesville by an 18-0 final in five innings on Tuesday in Hickory, with Indians pitcher Mayson Lail throwing a no-hitter during which she struck out 12 and issued no walks. The only base runner for the Greyhounds reached on an error.

At the plate, St. Stephens (7-2, 5-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) was led by two hits each from Lail, Lacey Scott, Anicka McFarland and Ashlyn Fincher. The Indians, who had 14 hits as a team, visited nonconference Bunker Hill on Wednesday before traveling to league foe Fred T. Foard on Friday, while Statesville (0-7, 0-6) is at Western Foothills 3A opponent Hickory on Friday.

SoftballAlexander Central 5, South Caldwell 4

The Cougars defeated the Spartans at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, snapping South Caldwell’s 41-game winning streak in conference play dating back to 2018. The Spartans’ last conference defeat was a 7-1 road loss to Alexander Central on March 9, 2018.

Alexander Central (12-0, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) got two hits apiece from Abby Teague and Faith Carrigan on Tuesday, with the latter also earning the win after pitching seven innings of four-run (three earned), six-hit ball with eight strikeouts and four walks. Meanwhile, South Caldwell (5-1, 2-1) received two hits each from Kennedy Crouch and Finley Young.

The Cougars host Hibriten on Friday, while the Spartans hosted nonconference Hickory on Wednesday before visiting Ashe County next Wednesday.

Fred T. Foard 10, Hickory 0

The Tigers shut out the Red Tornadoes on the road Tuesday in Hickory, with Riley Vogel tallying a game-high four hits for Foard to go with three from Aly Punch and two apiece from Kaitlyn Leonhardt, Gabby Sutcliffe, Sarah Leonhardt, Alyssa Smith, Raegan Willis and Taylor Ramseur. On the other side, Hickory received one hit apiece from Sierra Hill, Abby Puett, Maddie Jones, Chy’anne Bryant and Mackenzie Hammons.

Smith was the winning pitcher following seven innings of three-hit ball with 14 strikeouts and two walks. The Tigers (4-6, 4-2 Western Foothills 3A) traveled to nonconference Bandys on Wednesday before hosting league foe St. Stephens on Friday, while Hickory (2-8, 1-5) visited nonconference South Caldwell on Wednesday before entertaining Western Foothills 3A opponent Statesville on Friday.

Bandys 11, Bunker Hill 1

The Trojans topped the Bears in six innings at home Tuesday in Catawba, with Jesse Sipe recording two hits for Bandys to go with one apiece from Olivia Wesson, Emily Hedrick, Owyen Lyall, Peyton Wesson, Annie Andrews, Adie Goble, Avery Alexander and Harley Reynolds. Laura Drum pitched five innings for Bandys, giving up one run on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk, while Lyall struck out the side in the only inning she pitched.

Bandys (10-2, 7-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosted nonconference Fred T. Foard on Wednesday before traveling to league foe West Lincoln on Friday, while Bunker Hill (0-9, 0-6) hosts Lincolnton in a Catawba Valley 2A contest on Friday.

Maiden 16, Newton-Conover 1

The Blue Devils defeated the Red Devils in three innings at home Tuesday in Maiden, with Tristan Smalling earning the win for Maiden in the pitcher’s circle. The Blue Devils (6-4, 5-2 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Friday, while Newton-Conover (0-3, 0-3) hosts West Caldwell.

BaseballSt. Stephens 22, Statesville 0

The Indians routed the Greyhounds in five innings at home Tuesday in Hickory, outhitting Statesville 17-2 behind three hits apiece from Elec Marvin, James Tate and Julien Peissel, two each from Justin Skewes and Brendan Abbey and one apiece from Silas Icenhour, Chip Hendren, Josh Barkley and Omar Cruz. Logan Mullins was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of two-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk, while Malacki Kreuger struck out the side in the fifth.

St. Stephens (10-0, 6-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosted nonconference Alexander Central on Wednesday before visiting league foe Fred T. Foard on Friday, while Statesville (0-9, 0-5) travels to nonconference Atkins tonight before visiting Western Foothills 3A opponent Hickory on Friday.

Alexander Central 6, South Caldwell 4

A three-run home run from Caleb Williams in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Cougars to a walk-off victory over the visiting Spartans on Tuesday in Taylorsville. Mason Chapman was the only Alexander Central player with two hits, while South Caldwell got two hits apiece from Easton King and Elias Morales.

Maddox Jack was the winning pitcher for Alexander Central (10-1, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) thanks to two innings of one-run, one-hit relief with two strikeouts and no walks. Cade Miller started and pitched six innings of three-run (one earned), seven-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks for the Cougars, who traveled to nonconference St. Stephens on Wednesday before hosting league opponent Hibriten on Friday.

South Caldwell (6-5, 1-2) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A foe Ashe County on Friday.

Maiden 8, Newton-Conover 5

The Blue Devils knocked off the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Maiden, with Ethan Hedgepeth recording three hits to lead Maiden’s offensive attack and Tyler Hedgepeth earning the win on the mound thanks to four innings of five-run (three earned), seven-hit ball with five strikeouts against three walks. Seth Williams notched a three-inning save for Maiden, allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman.

The Blue Devils (5-6, 4-3 Catawba Valley 2A) host East Burke on Friday, while Newton-Conover (3-7, 1-6) entertains West Caldwell.

Girls soccerSt. Stephens 8, Statesville 0

The Indians defeated the Greyhounds at home Tuesday in Hickory, scoring seven goals in the opening half before adding another goal in the second half. St. Stephens (5-2, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits Fred T. Foard on Friday, while Statesville (0-7, 0-4) is at Hickory.

Maiden 3, West Caldwell 0

The Blue Devils blanked the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, with Bella DeMartino scoring two goals to go with one goal and one assist from Liz Mroz and two assists from Vanessa Cespedes. Goalkeeper Emma Shokes added five saves for Maiden (6-1, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A), which hosted Bandys on Wednesday before entertaining Bunker Hill next Tuesday.

East Burke 2, Newton-Conover 1

The Cavaliers took down the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, moving to 2-3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 4-5-1 and 2-1. East Burke hosted Bunker Hill on Wednesday before entertaining Lincolnton next Tuesday, while Newton-Conover is scheduled to host West Lincoln today before visiting Bandys next Tuesday.

Lincolnton 6, Bandys 2

The Wolves defeated the Trojans during Tuesday’s home match in Lincolnton, improving to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to tonight’s road contest against West Caldwell. As for Bandys, it fell to 3-1-1 overall and 1-1 in league play entering Wednesday’s road match against Maiden, which will be followed by a trip to nonconference Langtree Charter on Friday.

<&underline>West Lincoln 7, Bunker Hill 0</&underline>

The Rebels topped the Bears at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, scoring four goals in the first half before adding three in the second half. West Lincoln (6-3, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Newton-Conover today before visiting West Caldwell next Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (0-4, 0-2) traveled to East Burke on Wednesday before visiting Maiden next Tuesday.

Girls lacrosseSt. Stephens 7, T.C. Roberson 6

The Indians knocked off the Rams on the road Tuesday in Asheville, moving to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in league play ahead of today’s home game against Patton. On the other side, T.C. Roberson fell to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in conference contests prior to today’s trip to Hickory.

Boys lacrosseHickory 13, Asheville 2

The Red Tornadoes routed the Cougars on the road Tuesday in Asheville, with Collin Day scoring four goals to go with three goals and one assist from Peter Zagaroli, two goals from Drew O’Malley and one goal and one assist apiece from Jeremiah Johnson, Paul Fogleman, Jackson Neal and Britt Rumbaugh. Hickory moved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play, while Asheville dropped to 1-7 and 1-4.

The Red Tornadoes are scheduled to host T.C. Roberson tonight, while Asheville travels to Watauga.

T.C. Roberson 17, St. Stephens 5

The Rams took down the Indians at home Tuesday in Asheville, improving to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in conference play while dropping St. Stephens to 4-6 and 3-2. T.C. Roberson visits Hickory tonight, while St. Stephens is scheduled to host Patton.

Boys tennisSt. Stephens 7, North Lincoln 2

The Indians topped the Knights at home Tuesday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Ajay Swisher (6-2, 6-2 over Riley Carroll), Blake Walker (6-1, 6-3 over Nik Hissom), Jackson VanBeurden (6-3, 1-6, 11-9 over Niklas Naslund), Troy Harper (8-6, 6-1 over Ross High) and Carter Txakeeyang (5-7, 6-3, 10-5 over Beckham Eurey). St. Stephens also got doubles victories from the teams of Swisher and Walker (8-1 over Carroll and Eurey) and VanBeurden and Harper (8-2 over High and Naslund).

St. Stephens (9-1 overall, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln today, while North Lincoln (1-3 overall, 1-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard.

Fred T. Foard 9, East Lincoln 0

The Tigers beat the Mustangs at home Tuesday in Newton, getting singles wins from Graham Wright (6-4, 6-1 over Max Patterson), Connor Josey (6-2, 6-0 over Ethan Rhoney), Grayson Walker (6-3, 6-1 over Alan Martinez), Aiden Ollis (6-0, 6-1 over Mason Rudisill), Anthony Dunmore (6-2, 6-1 over Ollie Moffitt) and Brandon Henderson (6-0, 6-0 over Tiago Field). Foard also received doubles victories from the teams of Wright and Josey (8-4 over Patterson and Rhoney), Walker and Ollis (8-2 over Martinez and Rudisill) and Dunmore and Anderson Wright (8-2 over Moffitt and Field).

Foard (7-0, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Lincoln today, while East Lincoln (3-6 overall, 2-2 Western Foothills 3A) visits St. Stephens.

Hickory 9, North Iredell 0

The Red Tornadoes prevailed against the Raiders on the road Tuesday in Olin, with singles wins coming from the following players: Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-1 over William Cockerham), Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-0 over Garret Cardwell), Clint Powers (6-0, 6-1 over Coyt Mayhew), Lewis Tate (6-0, 6-1 over Andrew Cockerham), Maddox McCleur (6-4, 5-7, 13-11 over Luke Jones) and Parker Yount (6-4, 6-1 over Cole Williams). In doubles, Hickory added victories from the teams of Powers and Tate (8-0 over Cardwell and Mayhew), Will Moore and Keller Armstrong (8-5 over Jones and Williams) and Charlie Tomlinson and Watts Tate (8-1 over Cade Kidd and Jake Gatton).

Hickory (7-0 overall, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) is scheduled to host West Iredell today, while North Iredell (2-5 overall, 0-4 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Monday.

Bandys 9, Maiden 0

The Trojans knocked off the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, getting singles wins from Josh Cross (7-5, 6-4 over Cooper Houser), Jeremiah Cockman (6-1, 6-3 over William Eneix), Aiden Brittain (6-3, 6-3 over Hunter Williams), Noah Cockman (6-3, 6-2 over Will Stover), Gabriel Wright (6-1, 6-0 over Alex Saunders) and Kevin Rodriguez (3-6, 6-3, 10-3 over Donald Yang). In doubles, Bandys added victories from the teams of Cross and Jeremiah Cockman (8-1 over Eneix and Williams), Brittain and Noah Cockman (9-7 over Houser and Stover) and Wright and Rodriguez (8-3 over Christian Wylie and Ayden Palomares).

Bandys (5-2 overall, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted Newton-Conover on Wednesday before visiting West Caldwell next Tuesday, while Maiden (4-6 overall, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) was at Bunker Hill on Wednesday before traveling to Lincolnton next Tuesday.

Bunker Hill 7, East Burke 2

The Bears defeated the Cavaliers on the road Tuesday in Icard, with singles wins for Bunker Hill coming from the following players: Ty Watts (6-1, 6-0 over Robert Stringfield), Jarrett Robbins (6-4, 6-1 over Dalton Parker), Adrian Cruz Angeles (3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 10-5 over Qwinton Hemphill), Tyler Fox (6-3, 7-5 over Raleigh Slutsky) and Brayden Guess (4-6, 7-5, 10-4 over Noah McCafferty). Bunker Hill also got doubles victories from the teams of Watts and Fox (8-6 over Stringfield and Hemphill) and Angeles and Guess (8-4 over Jeremy Gray and Adan Lopez).

The Bears (2-6 overall, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted Maiden on Wednesday before visiting Newton-Conover next Tuesday, while East Burke (2-7 overall, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) was at Lincolnton on Wednesday before traveling to West Lincoln next Tuesday.

Newton-Conover 7, West Lincoln 2>

The Red Devils earned a home win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Newton, getting singles victories from Eli Chellman (7-6 (7-5), 6-0 over Zach Prorock), Evan Huynh (6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7 over David Hoyle), Ben Tepper (6-4, 6-0 over Gabriel Dixon) and Luis Correa (6-2, 7-5 over Eric Smallwood). Newton-Conover also received doubles wins from the teams of Huynh and Alex Furr (8-6 over Prorock and Hoyle), Chellman and Leonardo Olvera (8-3 over John Schrum and Caleb Short) and Tepper and Bryce Bookhart (8-6 over Smallwood and JayMark Watson).

Newton-Conover (2-4 overall, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) was at Bandys on Wednesday before hosting Bunker Hill next Tuesday, while West Lincoln (1-5 overall, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) is scheduled to host West Caldwell today before visiting East Burke next Tuesday.